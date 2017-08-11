Kirk Gibson graces one side of the sleeve for an exclusive record being released by Jack White and the Tigers next month. The photo was shot by Tigers pitcher Daniel Norris. (Photo: Tigers.com)

Singer and baseball enthusiast Jack White and his favorite team, the Tigers, are teaming up on a limited-edition vinyl record that will feature a song on one side and an interview with 1984 World Series hero Kirk Gibson, conducted by White, on the flip side.

The record, from White’s “Third Man Records” label, only will be available via a special ticket package for the Sept. 24 game against the Minnesota Twins. That’s the final home game of the regular season.

The ticket packages range in price, from $28 (grandstand) to $31 (mezzanine) to $36 (upper reserved infield) to $41 (upper box infield).

The song on the record is “Strike Out,” performed by The Brushoffs of White’s label, which was launched in Detroit in 2001.

The record is pressed in Tigers colors, orange and blue, and the cover photography — one shot of Gibson, another of two boys playing the old-school, backyard game “Strike Out” — is by Tigers pitcher Daniel Norris.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit Kirk Gibson’s foundation and the Detroit Tigers Foundation.

White, 42, has long been a Tigers fan, and in recent years has been a fixture on the field during pregame workouts and in the clubhouse, both at home and on the road. He also has gone into business with Tigers second baseman Ian Kinsler, teaming up on Warstic, a bat company.