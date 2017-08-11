Miguel Cabrera and the Tigers take on the Minnesota Twins on Friday night. (Photo: Duane Burleson, Associated Press)

The last time we saw Anibal Sanchez, he featured a look of bewilderment as the baseball sprayed across the field at Camden Yards in Baltimore. Ten hits, eight runs, a franchise-tying record five home runs allowed, and all the damage came within three innings.

Tigers manager Brad Ausmus believed it was a bump in the road. But is this another Tigers pitcher who is hanging on for dear life in the final stages of his career?

The Tigers awarded too many chances to closer Francisco Rodriguez when it was blatantly obvious he needed to be released. Sanchez's performance in Baltimore was eerily similar to the start of the season when he allowed 21 earned runs and nine homers in 21 innings.

In the top of the first inning, he will face Twins second baseman Brian Dozier, right fielder Max Kepler and first baseman Joe Mauer.

The Tigers and Minnesota Twins open a three-game series at Comerica Park on Friday night. The News' Bruce Mason will provide updates throughout the game, which starts at 7:10 (FSD/97.1).

TIGERS LINEUP

1. Ian Kinsler, 2B

2. Mikie Mahtook, CF

3. Justin Upton, LF

4. Miguel Cabrera, 1B

5. Nick Castellanos, 3B

6. Victor Martinez, DH

7. James McCann, C

8. Andrew Romine, RF

9. Jose Iglesias, SS

P. Anibal Sanchez

TWINS LINEUP

1. Brian Dozier, 2B

2. Max Kepler, RF

3. Joe Mauer, 1B

4. Miguel Sano, DH

5. Eddie Rosario, LF

6. Eduardo Escobar, 3B

7. Byron Buxton, CF

8. Jorge Polanco, SS

9. Jason Castro, C

P. Kyle Gibson