Tigers second baseman Ian Kinsler has been claimed off waivers, according to a report. (Photo: Duane Burleson / Getty Images)

Detroit — As first reported by Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports and confirmed by The News, Tigers second baseman Ian Kinsler has been claimed by a team off revocable waivers.

The claiming team was not immediately known. The Tigers would have 48 hours to do one of the following things:

■Release Kinsler to the team that claimed him.

■Attempt to work out a trade.

■Revoke his name from the waiver wire.

A source familiar with the situation said it is unlikely Kinsler is moved. Any attempt at trading Kinsler would be impacted by Kinsler’s partial no-trade clause. He has veto power over trades to 10 teams, including the Milwaukee Brewers, one team with reported interest.

The Tigers owe Kinsler $3.3 million for the remainder of this season and he has an option for next year at between $10 million and $12 million. That option could be bought out for $5 million.

