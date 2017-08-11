Detroit — As first reported by Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports and confirmed by The News, Tigers second baseman Ian Kinsler has been claimed by a team off revocable waivers.
The claiming team was not immediately known. The Tigers would have 48 hours to do one of the following things:
■Release Kinsler to the team that claimed him.
■Attempt to work out a trade.
■Revoke his name from the waiver wire.
A source familiar with the situation said it is unlikely Kinsler is moved. Any attempt at trading Kinsler would be impacted by Kinsler’s partial no-trade clause. He has veto power over trades to 10 teams, including the Milwaukee Brewers, one team with reported interest.
The Tigers owe Kinsler $3.3 million for the remainder of this season and he has an option for next year at between $10 million and $12 million. That option could be bought out for $5 million.
