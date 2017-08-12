Tigers 12, Twins 11
Former Tiger Placido Polanco is greeted by Dixon Machado
Former Tiger Placido Polanco is greeted by Dixon Machado before the Tigers-Twins game Saturday at Comerica Park in Detroit.  Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Pedro Sierra, pitcher for the Negro Leagues' Detroit
Pedro Sierra, pitcher for the Negro Leagues' Detroit Stars and Indianapolis Clowns from 1954-1958 receives a Tigres' baseball jersey during a pregame ceremony.  Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Jordan Zimmermann throws
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Jordan Zimmermann throws during the first inning.  Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Jose Berrios throws
Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Jose Berrios throws during the first inning.  Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Detroit Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera fields
Detroit Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera fields a ground ball for an out against Minnesota Twins' Max Kepler during the first inning.  Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera prepares to bat during
Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera prepares to bat during the first inning.  Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Jose Berrios (17)
Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Jose Berrios (17) walks off the mound as Detroit Tigers' James McCann rounds the bases after his grand slam during the first inning.  Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Detroit Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos, right, Justin
Detroit Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos, right, Justin Upton (8) and Victor Martinez (41) wait at home plate for James McCann, left, after they all scored on McCann's grand slam during the first inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)  Carlos Osorio, AP
A baseball fan reaches for the grand slam hit by Detroit
A baseball fan reaches for the grand slam hit by Detroit Tigers' James McCann during the first inning.  Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Ian Kinsler of the Detroit Tigers is hit by a pitch
Ian Kinsler of the Detroit Tigers is hit by a pitch from starter Jose Berrios of the Minnesota Twins during the fourth inning Saturday.  Duane Burleson, Getty Images
Rain clouds move in as Detroit Tigers' Alex Presley
Rain clouds move in as Detroit Tigers' Alex Presley bats during the fourth inning.  Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Jordan Zimmermann walks
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Jordan Zimmermann walks to the dugout after being relieved during the fourth inning.  Carlos Osorio, AP
Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Daniel Stumpf throws
Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Daniel Stumpf throws during the fourth inning.  Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Detroit Tigers right fielder Alex Presley (14) catches
Detroit Tigers right fielder Alex Presley (14) catches a fly ball during the fifth inning.  Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Daniel Stumpf (68) stands
Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Daniel Stumpf (68) stands on the mound before being relieved during the fifth inning.  Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Edward Mujica throws
Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Edward Mujica throws during the fifth inning.  Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Mikie Mahtook of the Detroit Tigers dives into third
Mikie Mahtook of the Detroit Tigers dives into third base for a triple as third baseman Miguel Sano of the Minnesota Twins can't field the ball that hit Mattoook on the elbow during the seventh inning.  Duane Burleson, Getty Images
Detroit Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera waits on
Detroit Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera waits on the play during the sixth inning.  Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Detroit Tigers left fielder Justin Upton and fans watch
Detroit Tigers left fielder Justin Upton and fans watch the two-run home run by Minnesota Twins' Joe Mauer clear the outfield wall during the sixth inning.  Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Umpire Brian O'Nora, left, watches as Minnesota Twins'
Umpire Brian O'Nora, left, watches as Minnesota Twins' Miguel Sano (22) scores ahead of the throw to Detroit Tigers catcher James McCann, right, during the sixth inning.  Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Detroit Tigers' Justin Upton connects for a two-run
Detroit Tigers' Justin Upton connects for a two-run walk-off home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017, in Detroit.  Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Detroit Tigers' Justin Upton (8) is high-fived by first
Detroit Tigers' Justin Upton (8) is high-fived by first base coach Omar Vizquel after hitting a walk-off two-run home run during the ninth inning.  Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
The Detroit Tigers mob teammate Justin Upton after
The Detroit Tigers mob teammate Justin Upton after his two-run walk-off home run during the ninth inning.  Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Detroit Tigers' Justin Upton is doused by teammate
Detroit Tigers' Justin Upton is doused by teammate Mikie Mahtook after hitting a two-run walk-off home run during the ninth inning.  Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
    Detroit — Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera did something he very rarely does on Saturday night.

    He pulled himself out of a game.

    After he singled in the fifth inning, he notified Tigers manager Brad Ausmus and trainer Kevin Rand that he felt stiffness in his back.

    “He’s a little sore in the lower back and hip area,” Ausmus said. “But it’s on the opposite side from normal.”

    His “normal” back soreness, which is chronic and has bothered him to varying degrees since he played in the World Baseball Classic in March, is on his left side. This stiffness is on the right side.

    More: Justin Upton's walk-off HR gives Tigers 'best-tasting win all year'

    “The concern is in the sense that it is new,” Ausmus said.

    The Tigers will evaluate him Sunday, but Ausmus said Cabrera would likely not be in the lineup.

    “It’s day-to-day,” he said. “But Miggy doesn’t take himself out of the game unless it’s serious. We won’t make a decision tonight but there is probably a good chance he won’t be in the lineup tomorrow.”

