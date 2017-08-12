Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera fields a ground ball for an out against the Twins' Max Kepler during the first inning. (Photo: Carlos Osorio / Associated Press)

Detroit — Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera did something he very rarely does on Saturday night.

He pulled himself out of a game.

After he singled in the fifth inning, he notified Tigers manager Brad Ausmus and trainer Kevin Rand that he felt stiffness in his back.

“He’s a little sore in the lower back and hip area,” Ausmus said. “But it’s on the opposite side from normal.”

His “normal” back soreness, which is chronic and has bothered him to varying degrees since he played in the World Baseball Classic in March, is on his left side. This stiffness is on the right side.

“The concern is in the sense that it is new,” Ausmus said.

The Tigers will evaluate him Sunday, but Ausmus said Cabrera would likely not be in the lineup.

“It’s day-to-day,” he said. “But Miggy doesn’t take himself out of the game unless it’s serious. We won’t make a decision tonight but there is probably a good chance he won’t be in the lineup tomorrow.”