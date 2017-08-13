Ian Kinsler of the Detroit Tigers is hit by a pitch from starter Jose Berrios of the Minnesota Twins during the fourth inning Saturday. (Photo: Duane Burleson, Getty Images)

Detroit — The injury bug bit the Detroit Tigers again, sidelining the right side of their starting infield.

First baseman Miguel Cabrera (sore back) and second baseman Ian Kinsler (wrist) are out for Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Twins at Comerica Park.

Cabrera has had back issues since the World Baseball Classic but has played through them this season. During Saturday night’s game, Cabrera left the game because of the back soreness but his status was uncertain for Sunday’s game.

Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said during Sunday’s pregame media session that he hadn’t talked with Cabrera yet about his condition, but his inclination was to give Cabrera the day off.

“I think Miggy probably needs a day, but we’ll see,” Ausmus said Sunday morning. “If he comes in and says (he’s fine), it’s completely better and wants to play (then he’ll play).

“He’d have to say he doesn’t feel anything and he really feels like he can play.”

That didn’t happen.

It’s unclear whether Cabrera might miss additional games, as the Tigers depart for a three-game series beginning Monday at Texas.

Ausmus also was awaiting word on Kinsler, after he was hit by a pitch in Saturday’s game. Kinsler didn’t have X-rays on his left hand, but there was some swelling.

SUNDAY’S TIGERS LINEUP

1. Mikie Mahtook, CF

2. Alex Presley, RF

3. Justin Upton, LF

4. Nick Castellanos, 3B

5. John Hicks, 1B

6. Victor Martinez, DH

7. James McCann, C

8. Andrew Romine, 2B

9. Jose Iglesias, SS

Matthew Boyd, P

