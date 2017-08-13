Dawel Lugo (Photo: Mike Janes / AP)

The Tigers are giving Nick Castellanos a shot at playing the outfield, and another position switch might solidify their lineup in the future.

Dawel Lugo, the third baseman acquired from the Diamondbacks in the J.D. Martinez trade, started at second base Sunday for Double-A Erie. It is his first start at second in his pro career.

“Lugo has never played second before but he’s a good enough athlete they want to take a look at him for a few games,” Erie manager Lance Parrish told the Erie Times-News. “It all comes down to the needs of the major-league level if they need to shoot him up there.”

Lugo went 1-for-5 with a two-run single in Erie's 14-9 victory over New Hampshire. He did not make any errors. Lugo, 22, who was hitting .244 at Erie entering Sunday, now has four homers and 18 RBIs with the SeaWolves. He's working with infield coach Scott Fletcher at second.

If Lugo can transition to second and Castellanos can move to the outfield, that would leave a clear path for Jeimer Candelario, acquired last month from the Cubs, to take over at third base.