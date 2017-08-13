Tigers manager Brad Ausmus pulls relief pitcher Bruce Rondon during the eighth inning Sunday in Detroit. (Photo: Carlos Osorio / Associated Press)

Detroit — Nine pitches. One strike.

That’s not good enough to get it done — on any level of baseball.

That was Bruce Rondon’s stat line on Sunday, walking the only two batters he faced in the eighth inning of the Tigers’ 6-4 loss to the Minnesota Twins at Comerica Park.

After the game, Rondon was optioned to Triple-A Toledo, making room for Michael Fulmer, who will be activated before his start Monday at Texas.

Instead of potentially becoming the closer, Rondon is going back to the Mud Hens to work on just being more consistent in hitting the strike zone.

“(He needs to) go down and get consistent, just performance-wise,” Ausmus said.

The second batter Rondon faced, Chris Gimenez, was trying to sacrifice to get the runner to second base — but when Rondon was unable to throw strikes, the situation ballooned to two runners on with no outs.

In his last five outings, Rondon has given up three earned runs and six hits, for a 7.36 ERA, but his teammates are confident he can get his mojo back.

“I say short memory of struggle and long memory of successes,” catcher James McCann said. “At the end of the day, you have to work hard for it. There are going to be obstacles along the way.

“Everyone has had and will have their fair share of struggles over the course of their career. Hopefully for Bruce, I hope the struggles he is experiencing this time will become positive in the long run and he becomes better for it.”

It’s the second trip to Toledo for Rondon this season, who had an opportunity to find a bigger role after Francisco Rodriguez was released earlier this season and Justin Wilson was dealt at the trade deadline.

Now, it’s back to the drawing board.

“He knows his stuff is good and he has all the talent in the world,” pitcher Matthew Boyd said. “You have to go back and keep attacking and stay on the offensive.”

Shane Greene has moved into the closer’s role — at least for the foreseeable future — and there’s a void for the setup role in the eighth inning.

But Ausmus doesn’t see that as a big hurdle — they’ll fill it by committee for the time being.

“We’ll just see who’s pitching well and what the matchups are,” Ausmus said. “Somebody is going to have to step up.”

rod.beard@detroitnews.com

twitter.com/detnewsRodBeard