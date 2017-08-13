Twins 6, Tigers 4
Detroit Tigers' Justin Upton kneels after striking
Detroit Tigers' Justin Upton kneels after striking out swinging during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017, in Detroit. The Twins won 6-4.  Carlos Osorio, AP
Brian Dozier (2) of the Minnesota Twins hits a solo
Brian Dozier (2) of the Minnesota Twins hits a solo home run against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning.  Duane Burleson, Getty Images
Third baseman Nick Castellanos of the Detroit Tigers
Third baseman Nick Castellanos of the Detroit Tigers throws out Robbie Grossman of the Minnesota Twins at first base on a grounder during the first inning.  Duane Burleson, Getty Images
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Matthew Boyd throws
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Matthew Boyd throws during the first inning.  Carlos Osorio, AP
Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Ervin Santana throws
Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Ervin Santana throws during the first inning.  Carlos Osorio, AP
Byron Buxton (25) of the Minnesota Twins breaks for
Byron Buxton (25) of the Minnesota Twins breaks for first base on a bunt in front of catcher James McCann (34) of the Detroit Tigers as Eddie Rosario (20) of the Minnesota Twins, center, breaks for home to score during the second inning.  Duane Burleson, Getty Images
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Matthew Boyd throws
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Matthew Boyd throws during the third inning.  Carlos Osorio, AP
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Matthew Boyd throws
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Matthew Boyd throws to first on a pickoff attempt during the third inning.  Carlos Osorio, AP
Detroit Tigers shortstop Jose Iglesias tags second
Detroit Tigers shortstop Jose Iglesias tags second as Minnesota Twins' Brian Dozier (2) is out on a fielder's choice hit into by designated hitter Robbie Grossman during the third inning.  Carlos Osorio, AP
Minnesota Twins designated hitter Robbie Grossman rounds
Minnesota Twins designated hitter Robbie Grossman rounds second Detroit Tigers left fielder Justin Upton (8) watches as the two-run home run by Miguel Sano clears the wall during the third inning.  Carlos Osorio, AP
Miguel Sano (22) of the Minnesota Twins celebrates
Miguel Sano (22) of the Minnesota Twins celebrates his two-run home run against the Detroit Tigers with Robbie Grossman (36) of the Minnesota Twins during the third inning.  Duane Burleson, Getty Images
Minnesota Twins left fielder Eddie Rosario misplays
Minnesota Twins left fielder Eddie Rosario misplays a double hit by Detroit Tigers' Justin Upton during the fourth inning.  Carlos Osorio, AP
Detroit Tigers' Mikie Mahtook scores from third on
Detroit Tigers' Mikie Mahtook scores from third on a wild pitch during the fifth inning.  Carlos Osorio, AP
Nick Castellanos (9) of the Detroit Tigers singles
Nick Castellanos (9) of the Detroit Tigers singles against the Minnesota Twins to drive in one run during the fifth inning.  Duane Burleson, Getty Images
Minnesota Twins catcher Chris Gimenez chases after
Minnesota Twins catcher Chris Gimenez chases after a wild pitch during the fifth inning.  Carlos Osorio, AP
Victor Martinez (41) of the Detroit Tigers is hit by
Victor Martinez (41) of the Detroit Tigers is hit by a pitch during the fifth inning.  Duane Burleson, Getty Images
Detroit Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos safely beats the
Detroit Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos safely beats the relay from Minnesota Twins catcher Chris Gimenez to starting pitcher Ervin Santana to score during the fifth inning.  Carlos Osorio, AP
Pitcher Ervin Santana (54) of the Minnesota Twins stands
Pitcher Ervin Santana (54) of the Minnesota Twins stands at home plate after failing to tag out Nick Castellanos (9) of the Detroit Tigers scoring on a passed ball to tie the game at 4-4 during the fifth inning.  Duane Burleson, Getty Images
Minnesota Twins' Chris Gimenez avoids an inside pitch
Minnesota Twins' Chris Gimenez avoids an inside pitch during the eighth inning.  Carlos Osorio, AP
Detroit Tigers manager Brad Ausmus pulls relief pitcher
Detroit Tigers manager Brad Ausmus pulls relief pitcher Bruce Rondon during the eighth inning.  Carlos Osorio, AP
Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Warwick Saupold throws
Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Warwick Saupold throws during the eighth inning.  Carlos Osorio, AP
Minnesota Twins' Eddie Rosario is greeted in the dugout
Minnesota Twins' Eddie Rosario is greeted in the dugout after scoring the tie breaking run on a single by Byron Buxton during the eighth inning.  Carlos Osorio, AP
Detroit Tigers left fielder Justin Upton catches a
Detroit Tigers left fielder Justin Upton catches a sacrifice fly hit by Minnesota Twins' Ehire Adrianza during the eighth inning.  Carlos Osorio, AP
Tyler Duffey of the Minnesota Twins pitches against
Tyler Duffey of the Minnesota Twins pitches against the Detroit Tigers during the eighth inning. Duffey recorded his second win in the Twins 6-4 victory over the Tigers.  Duane Burleson, Getty Images
Minnesota Twins catcher Chris Gimenez (38) and relief
Minnesota Twins catcher Chris Gimenez (38) and relief pitcher Trevor Hildenberger shake after the Twins' 6-4 win over the Detroit Tigers.  Carlos Osorio, AP
Detroit Tigers' James McCann flips his bat after striking
Detroit Tigers' James McCann flips his bat after striking out to end the ninth inning.  Carlos Osorio, AP
Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton (25) and
Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton (25) and shortstop Jorge Polanco (11) celebrate a win over the Detroit Tigers.  Carlos Osorio, AP
    Detroit — Nine pitches. One strike.

    That’s not good enough to get it done — on any level of baseball.

    That was Bruce Rondon’s stat line on Sunday, walking the only two batters he faced in the eighth inning of the Tigers’ 6-4 loss to the Minnesota Twins at Comerica Park.

    After the game, Rondon was optioned to Triple-A Toledo, making room for Michael Fulmer, who will be activated before his start Monday at Texas.

    Instead of potentially becoming the closer, Rondon is going back to the Mud Hens to work on just being more consistent in hitting the strike zone.

    “(He needs to) go down and get consistent, just performance-wise,” Ausmus said.

    The second batter Rondon faced, Chris Gimenez, was trying to sacrifice to get the runner to second base — but when Rondon was unable to throw strikes, the situation ballooned to two runners on with no outs.

    Twins use small ball, Rondon's wildness to tame Tigers

    In his last five outings, Rondon has given up three earned runs and six hits, for a 7.36 ERA, but his teammates are confident he can get his mojo back.

    “I say short memory of struggle and long memory of successes,” catcher James McCann said. “At the end of the day, you have to work hard for it. There are going to be obstacles along the way.

    “Everyone has had and will have their fair share of struggles over the course of their career. Hopefully for Bruce, I hope the struggles he is experiencing this time will become positive in the long run and he becomes better for it.”

    It’s the second trip to Toledo for Rondon this season, who had an opportunity to find a bigger role after Francisco Rodriguez was released earlier this season and Justin Wilson was dealt at the trade deadline.

    Now, it’s back to the drawing board.

    “He knows his stuff is good and he has all the talent in the world,” pitcher Matthew Boyd said. “You have to go back and keep attacking and stay on the offensive.”

    Shane Greene has moved into the closer’s role — at least for the foreseeable future — and there’s a void for the setup role in the eighth inning.

    But Ausmus doesn’t see that as a big hurdle — they’ll fill it by committee for the time being.

    “We’ll just see who’s pitching well and what the matchups are,” Ausmus said. “Somebody is going to have to step up.”

    rod.beard@detroitnews.com

    twitter.com/detnewsRodBeard

