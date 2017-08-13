Twins 6, Tigers 4
Detroit Tigers' Justin Upton kneels after striking
Detroit Tigers' Justin Upton kneels after striking out swinging during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017, in Detroit. The Twins won 6-4.  Carlos Osorio, AP
Brian Dozier (2) of the Minnesota Twins hits a solo
Brian Dozier (2) of the Minnesota Twins hits a solo home run against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning.  Duane Burleson, Getty Images
Third baseman Nick Castellanos of the Detroit Tigers
Third baseman Nick Castellanos of the Detroit Tigers throws out Robbie Grossman of the Minnesota Twins at first base on a grounder during the first inning.  Duane Burleson, Getty Images
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Matthew Boyd throws
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Matthew Boyd throws during the first inning.  Carlos Osorio, AP
Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Ervin Santana throws
Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Ervin Santana throws during the first inning.  Carlos Osorio, AP
Byron Buxton (25) of the Minnesota Twins breaks for
Byron Buxton (25) of the Minnesota Twins breaks for first base on a bunt in front of catcher James McCann (34) of the Detroit Tigers as Eddie Rosario (20) of the Minnesota Twins, center, breaks for home to score during the second inning.  Duane Burleson, Getty Images
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Matthew Boyd throws
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Matthew Boyd throws during the third inning.  Carlos Osorio, AP
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Matthew Boyd throws
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Matthew Boyd throws to first on a pickoff attempt during the third inning.  Carlos Osorio, AP
Detroit Tigers shortstop Jose Iglesias tags second
Detroit Tigers shortstop Jose Iglesias tags second as Minnesota Twins' Brian Dozier (2) is out on a fielder's choice hit into by designated hitter Robbie Grossman during the third inning.  Carlos Osorio, AP
Minnesota Twins designated hitter Robbie Grossman rounds
Minnesota Twins designated hitter Robbie Grossman rounds second Detroit Tigers left fielder Justin Upton (8) watches as the two-run home run by Miguel Sano clears the wall during the third inning.  Carlos Osorio, AP
Miguel Sano (22) of the Minnesota Twins celebrates
Miguel Sano (22) of the Minnesota Twins celebrates his two-run home run against the Detroit Tigers with Robbie Grossman (36) of the Minnesota Twins during the third inning.  Duane Burleson, Getty Images
Minnesota Twins left fielder Eddie Rosario misplays
Minnesota Twins left fielder Eddie Rosario misplays a double hit by Detroit Tigers' Justin Upton during the fourth inning.  Carlos Osorio, AP
Detroit Tigers' Mikie Mahtook scores from third on
Detroit Tigers' Mikie Mahtook scores from third on a wild pitch during the fifth inning.  Carlos Osorio, AP
Nick Castellanos (9) of the Detroit Tigers singles
Nick Castellanos (9) of the Detroit Tigers singles against the Minnesota Twins to drive in one run during the fifth inning.  Duane Burleson, Getty Images
Minnesota Twins catcher Chris Gimenez chases after
Minnesota Twins catcher Chris Gimenez chases after a wild pitch during the fifth inning.  Carlos Osorio, AP
Victor Martinez (41) of the Detroit Tigers is hit by
Victor Martinez (41) of the Detroit Tigers is hit by a pitch during the fifth inning.  Duane Burleson, Getty Images
Detroit Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos safely beats the
Detroit Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos safely beats the relay from Minnesota Twins catcher Chris Gimenez to starting pitcher Ervin Santana to score during the fifth inning.  Carlos Osorio, AP
Pitcher Ervin Santana (54) of the Minnesota Twins stands
Pitcher Ervin Santana (54) of the Minnesota Twins stands at home plate after failing to tag out Nick Castellanos (9) of the Detroit Tigers scoring on a passed ball to tie the game at 4-4 during the fifth inning.  Duane Burleson, Getty Images
Minnesota Twins' Chris Gimenez avoids an inside pitch
Minnesota Twins' Chris Gimenez avoids an inside pitch during the eighth inning.  Carlos Osorio, AP
Detroit Tigers manager Brad Ausmus pulls relief pitcher
Detroit Tigers manager Brad Ausmus pulls relief pitcher Bruce Rondon during the eighth inning.  Carlos Osorio, AP
Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Warwick Saupold throws
Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Warwick Saupold throws during the eighth inning.  Carlos Osorio, AP
Minnesota Twins' Eddie Rosario is greeted in the dugout
Minnesota Twins' Eddie Rosario is greeted in the dugout after scoring the tie breaking run on a single by Byron Buxton during the eighth inning.  Carlos Osorio, AP
Detroit Tigers left fielder Justin Upton catches a
Detroit Tigers left fielder Justin Upton catches a sacrifice fly hit by Minnesota Twins' Ehire Adrianza during the eighth inning.  Carlos Osorio, AP
Tyler Duffey of the Minnesota Twins pitches against
Tyler Duffey of the Minnesota Twins pitches against the Detroit Tigers during the eighth inning. Duffey recorded his second win in the Twins 6-4 victory over the Tigers.  Duane Burleson, Getty Images
Minnesota Twins catcher Chris Gimenez (38) and relief
Minnesota Twins catcher Chris Gimenez (38) and relief pitcher Trevor Hildenberger shake after the Twins' 6-4 win over the Detroit Tigers.  Carlos Osorio, AP
Detroit Tigers' James McCann flips his bat after striking
Detroit Tigers' James McCann flips his bat after striking out to end the ninth inning.  Carlos Osorio, AP
Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton (25) and
Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton (25) and shortstop Jorge Polanco (11) celebrate a win over the Detroit Tigers.  Carlos Osorio, AP
    Detroit — It started with a walk. And then another one.

    Those two mistakes in the eighth inning opened the door enough for the Minnesota Twins to play small ball to get the go-ahead runs and take a 6-4 victory over the Tigers on Sunday afternoon before a crowd of 30,582 at Comerica Park.

    Bruce Rondon entered in the eighth inning in a 4-4 tie and walked the only two batters he faced. Tigers manager Brad Ausmus brought in Warwick Saupold, who gave up a sacrifice bunt to move the runners to second and third.

    Byron Buxton followed with a go-ahead single to center, scoring Eddie Rosario. Catcher Chris Gimenez scored an insurance run on a sacrifice fly to left, for the final margin.

    Rondon threw only one strike in his nine pitches — and was optioned to Triple-A Toledo after the game.

    BOX SCORE: Twins 6, Tigers 4

    “We were trying to keep the game where it’s at and he had a little trouble throwing strikes — that’s why I went to Saupold,” Ausmus said. “It was really the first four pitches that were alarming; they weren’t really close.”

    The Tigers fell into an early four-run deficit after a slow start, managing just one hit in the first three innings against Twins starter Ervin Santana. Brian Dozier led off the game with his 23rd home run and the played more small ball in the second, with a single, walk and two sacrifices to get their second run.

    Miguel Sano’s two-run home run, his 26th of the season, made it a 4-0 lead in the third.

    The Tigers benefited with three runs from a rough fifth inning defensively by the Twins. Mikie Mahtook reached on an error when Sano’s foot came off of first base on a routine grounder. The next batter, Alex Presley — who went 3-for-5 — doubled to right, setting the Tigers up with runners on second and third with no outs.

    With Nick Castellanos batting, Santana’s pitch got by Gimenez, scoring Mahtook. Castellanos had an RBI single to score Presley, trimming the lead to 4-2. Castellanos moved to second on another passed ball and John Hicks walked. Victor Martinez was hit by a pitch, loading the bases.

    James McCann struck out swinging, but the pitch got away from Gimenez, allowing Castellanos to score and the other two runners to move up. In all, the Twins had three passed balls, a wild pitch, an error and hit a batter in the inning.

    “It ended up tying the game up. It’s not the normal way of having a rally, but it put his back into the game,” Ausmus said. “The offense doesn’t quit; it keeps fighting.”

    Tigers starter Matthew Boyd gave up the first four runs but settled down after the Sano home run. He allowed just two hits over the next 3 1/3 innings and was done in the sixth, after throwing 111 pitches. He gave up six hits and four runs with three walks and five strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings.

    It wasn’t a great outing, but bouncing back from the early jams was encouraging. He pointed to the two pitches on the home runs as his undoing “I’ve got to be better with it,” Boyd said. “It wasn’t necessarily the wrong pitch  (to Dozier), but you have to be better at it. Same thing with Sano — that’s what it comes down to: executing pitches.

    “Both those pitches weren’t executed and unfortunately, it cost some runs.”

    The Tigers scored their first run in the fourth inning, on a leadoff double by Justin Upton, who moved to third on Castellanos’ single and scored on Hicks’ sacrifice fly.

    Martinez and McCann followed with singles, stoking another potential rally. But Andrew Romine struck out and Jose Iglesias appeared to check his swing but first-base umpire Scot Barry ruled that he went around — and the threat was over.

    In a weekend that featured Saturday’s thrilling comeback with Upton’s walk-off home run in the ninth inning, the Tigers are getting a boost from their never-say-die attitude, especially in bigger deficits.

    “Just the comebacks, especially where we are in the season,” McCann said. “Everyone is counting us out and it’d be easy to throw in the towel. It speaks a lot to the character of the guys on this team when they feel there’s something to play for.”

    rod.beard@detroitnews.com

    twitter.com/detnewsRodBeard

