Detroit Tigers shortstop Dixon Machado is unable to catch the throw to the bag as Texas Rangers' Rougned Odor steals second in the sixth inning. (Photo: Tony Gutierrez, Associated Press)

Arlington, Texas — Making his first start in 14 days, there was bound to be some rust. There was — roughly 64 pitches and four innings worth.

That’s how long it took for Tigers starter Michael Fulmer to start looking like himself Monday, and by then, irrevocable damage had been done and the Tigers were on their way to a 6-2 loss to the Texas Rangers.

The Tigers are 2-8 since they ran off four straight wins at the start of this month.

The emotional highlight for the Tigers came in the fifth inning when Ian Kinsler and manager Brad Ausmus were ejected by home plate umpire Angel Hernandez.

BOX SCORE: Rangers 6, Tigers 2

Hernandez called strike one on Kinsler on a pitch that replays showed to be well low of the strike zone. On the second pitch, a ball, Kinsler turned and said something snarky and was ejected.

He then pointed at Hernandez with his bat, at close range, and proceeded to get his money’s worth verbally. Ausmus interjected quickly and earned his third ejection of the season.

That was as much fire as the Tigers mustered.

By the time Fulmer pitched a clean, 11-pitch fifth inning, he had allowed five runs on seven hits and three walks. He was at 75 pitches and done for the night.

Just off the disabled list (right ulnar neuritis), Fulmer walked the first two batters he faced and both would score — on a single by Nomar Mazara and a sacrifice fly by Adrian Beltre — in a 27-pitch first inning.

The first two batters reached in the second inning, as well, this time on singles. With Drew Robinson at the plate and missing a bunt attempt, catcher James McCann caught Rougned Odor off second base and threw behind him.

Odor broke for third.

Third baseman Nick Castellanos, charging on the bunt attempt, hesitated slightly and didn’t get back to cover third base in time to take the throw from shortstop Jose Iglesias. It was a stolen base for Odor, and he scored on a safety squeeze bunt by Delino DeShields.

Joey Gallo hit a 428-foot home run to center field in the third, and Odor doubled and scored on a single by Robinson in the fourth.

Right-hander Jeff Ferrell gave up a run in the sixth. Again, it was Odor who stirred things up. He got his third hit of the game, stole second and went to third on McCann’s throwing error. He scored on a single by Robinson Chirinos.

Right-hander Drew VerHagen, newly assigned to the Tigers bullpen, pitched two scoreless innings.

Once upon a time in this game the Tigers held a 2-0 lead. Justin Upton hit his 23rd home run, a two-run shot onto the berm in center field in the first inning. The bats went still after that.

Rangers starter Martin Perez put up zeros from the second through the sixth inning, then a trio of relievers locked it down from there.

Right-hander Ricky Rodriguez, making his major-league debut, pitched a scoreless seventh inning, striking out McCann and Alex Presley. Righty Matt Bush pitched a scoreless eighth.

In the ninth, the Tigers loaded the bases and had the tying run at the plate with two outs against Alex Claudio, a side-winding lefty. John Hicks, McCann and Iglesias singled. But Dixon Machado, who took over after Kinsler was ejected, struck out to end the game.

Mikie Mahtook continued his hot hitting. He delivered three singles, raising his average to .306.

