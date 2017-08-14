Detroit Tigers' Ian Kinsler, left, argues with crew chief Ted Barrett, right, after Kinsler was ejected by home plate umpire Angel Hernandez in the fifth inning. (Photo: Tony Gutierrez, Associated Press)

Michael Fulmer was roughed up in his first start since July 31 on Monday night as the Tigers lost to the Rangers 6-2 in Arlington.

After spending the past couple of weeks on the disabled list, Fulmer took the mound Monday night hoping to get back on track, but that wasn’t the case.

In fact, he went just five full innings, allowing seven hits and three walks, which resulted in five earned runs. He struck out two batters.

The Tigers’ offense couldn’t help him out much after the first inning. Justin Upton’s two-run homer in the first was all they could muster for the entirety of Fulmer’s time on the mound, but they stranded runners left and right throughout the remainder of the game.

Rangers (57-60) starter Martin Perez deserves the credit for the Tigers’ silence on offense. He went six innings, allowing just two earned runs on six hits while striking out two. Yet again, the Tiger offense couldn’t do much against an otherwise struggling starter.

Mikie Mahtook did have a strong night, though, leading the Tigers (53-65) with a 3-for-4 line.

The Rangers were led by Rougned Odor and Nomar Mazara who each went 3-for-4. Joey Gallo added a monster home run to center.

Ian Kinsler and Brad Ausmus provided the only Tigers fireworks since the first inning as they were tossed in the top of the fifth after arguing balls and strikes.

A red-hot Justin Verlander (8-7, 3.97 ERA) will look to stop the bleeding for the Tigers on Tuesday while A.J. Griffin (5-3, 5.40) will get the nod for the Rangers.

Top 9th: Rangers 6, Tigers 2

Alex Claudio looks to finish off the game for the Rangers on the mound.

John Hicks ended his hitless night with a single to left. It was the Tigers' first hit since the fifth inning.

Victor Martinez then flew out to center. James McCann singled to center with one out. Alex Presley then struck out swinging.

Jose Iglesias loaded the bases with a single to right field. Dixon Machado then struck out on an ugly swing to end the game.

Bottom 8th: Rangers 6, Tigers 2

Drew VerHagen took the mound once again for the Tigers.

Mike Napoli flew out to left field, Rougned Odor struck out swinging at a pitch in the dirt and Robinson Chirinos popped out to third.

Top 8th: Rangers 6, Tigers 2

Matt Bush took the mound in relief for the Rangers.

Dixon Machado worked a leadoff walk. Mikie Mahtook was then retired for the first time in the contest, striking out swinging. A wild pitch with Justin Upton at the plate moved Machado to second. Upton then grounded out to second as Machado advanced to third.

Nick Castellanos then lined out to a leaping Adrian Beltre at third.

Bottom 7th: Rangers 6, Tigers 2

Drew VerHagen entered the game in relief.

Elvin Andrus singled to lead off the bottom half. Nomar Mazara hit an infield single off VerHagen which rolled to third. Adrian Beltre then hit into a 6-4-3 double play, moving Andrus to third.

Joey Gallo grounded out to first to end the inning.

Top 7th: Rangers 6, Tigers 2

Ricky Rodriguez entered the game in relief for Martin Perez in his major league debut.

James McCann struck out looking, Alex Presley struck out looking and Jose Iglesias lined out to first for a quick inning.

Bottom 6th: Rangers 6, Tigers 2

Michael Fulmer's night was done after five as he was replaced to start the sixth by Jeff Ferrell.

Mike Napoli flew out to right before Rougned Odor knocked a one-out single to center. Odor then stole second base and the ball was kicked by the runner into the outfield, moving to third.

Robinson Chirinos then blooped an RBI single to center. Drew Robinson grounded into a fielder’s choice as Chirinos was forced at second. Delino DeShields popped out to first base to end the sixth.

Top 6th: Rangers 5, Tigers 2

Nick Castellanos chopped one slowly back to the mound and Martin Perez made an athletic play, throwing him out at first. John Hicks was then caught looking for strike three. Victor Martinez grounded out to short to end the top half.

Bottom 5th: Rangers 5, Tigers 2

Finally, Michael Fulmer retired an inning's leadoff batter, Nomar Mazara, in the fifth. Adrian Beltre then struck out swinging. Joey Gallo lined one hard to center, but it was caught on the run by Mikie Mahtook.

Top 5th: Rangers 5, Tigers 2

Jose Iglesias popped up to shallow center on the second pitch for the first out. After being openly frustrated with Angel Hernandez's strike zone, Ian Kinsler took a look at the umpire and was thrown out mid-at-bat. Brad Ausmus came out to argue and was tossed as well.

Dixon Machado resumed Kinsler's at-bat with a 1-1 count. He grounded out to third. Mikie Mahtook then hit a soft grounder to short and beat it out for a two-out infield single. An awkward swing on a strike three by Justin Upton ended the rally bid.

Bottom 4th: Rangers 5, Tigers 2

For the fourth straight frame, the Rangers led off by getting a man on base. Rougned Odor doubled on a hustle play to right center. Robinson Chirinos hit a sacrifice bunt back to Michael Fulmer as he only had a play at first. Odor moved over to third.

Drew Robinson drove in Odor with a weak single through the left side of the infield. A ground ball by Delino DeShields to second looked like a tailor-made double play, but Ian Kinsler's throw to first was wide. DeShields made it to second. Elvis Andrus flew out to shallow right center to end the inning.

Top 4th: Rangers 4, Tigers 2

John Hicks hit a slow tapper back to the mound and nearly beat it out for an infield single. Martin Perez nabbed him, though. Victor Martinez swung on the first pitch and drove one deep to right, but it was caught on the warning track.

James McCann hit a two-out single to shallow center. Alex Presley lined out to left to end the top half.

Bottom 3rd: Rangers 4, Tigers 2

For the third straight inning, the leadoff hitter reached base. Nomar Mazara led off with a scorching single to center. Adrian Beltre hit into a much-needed double play to third, helping Michael Fulmer's pitch count immensely.

Joey Gallo hit a deep homer to center, though, his 33rd of the year. Mike Napoli ended the inning with a groundout to short.

Top 3rd: Rangers 3, Tigers 2

Jose Iglesias flew out to right field to kick things off. Ian Kinsler then grounded out softly to first. Mikie Mahtook was knocked down, nearly hit by a pitch, and then smacked a single up the middle.

Justin Upton worked a full-count before walking on a pitch in the dirt. Nick Castellanos ended the two-out threat with a lazy fly out to right.

Bottom 2nd: Rangers 3, Tigers 2

Rougned Odor picked up right where the Rangers left off in the first, dropping down a bunt single as Michael Fulmer couldn't field it properly. Robinson Chirinos then smacked a single through the left side of the infield.

A pickoff throw to second place looked to get Odor, but Jose Iglesias didn't toss to third to try and nab the runner. It went as a stolen base, putting runners at the corners with no outs. He then got Drew Robinson looking with a called strike three for the first out.

Delino DeShields performed a safety squeeze, bunting right in front of the plate as James McCann fielded it and tossed to first for the out. Odor scored and Chirinos made it to second safely. Elvin Andrus ended the inning with a lineout to first.

Top 2nd: Tigers 2, Rangers 2

Victor Martinez led off the second with a long single nearly splitting the left-center field gap. James McCann then grounded into a double play to third. Alex Presley grounded out to first as pitcher Martin Perez covered the bag at first.

Bottom 1st: Tigers 2, Rangers 2

Michael Fulmer took the mound after a short stint on the DL.

After nearly hitting Delino DeShields, Fulmer struggled with his command, walking the leadoff hitter on four pitches. Command clearly a looming issue, Elvis Andrus worked a seven-pitch walk.

Nomar Mazara muscled a single to shallow center field and DeShields scored easily and Andrus moved to third. Adrian Beltre hit a sacrifice fly to right field, plating Andrus. After getting ahead of Joey Gallo 0-2, Fulmer then walked him on four consecutive balls.

Mike Napoli ended the 27-pitch half-inning with a double play.

Top 1st: Tigers 2, Rangers 0

Leading off against his former team, also after missing Sunday's game, Ian Kinsler bounced out weakly to short.

Staying hot, Mikie Mahtook smacked a one-out single into right field. Justin Upton, hitting .128 career in Arlington, drove a home run to center field to give the Tigers a 2-0 lead. It was Upton's 23rd homer of the year.

Nick Castellanos grounded out to short and John Hicks was robbed of a hit to center thanks to a diving catch by Drew Robinson.

Michael Fulmer is back. Miguel Cabrera is not. Not yet, anyway.

Fulmer, the Tigers' right-hander, makes his first start Monday night since a stint on the disabled list with right ulnar neuritis. He faces the Rangers, with first pitch scheduled for 8:05 p.m.

Fulmer (10-9, 3.59 ERA) hasn't pitched since July 31, when he allowed seven runs (six earned) on seven hits and three walks over six innings in a loss to the Yankees.

The Tigers will back him with a lineup minus Cabrera, who will miss his second full game with lower back stiffness, after pulling himself out of Saturday night's game against the Twins.

John Hicks is starting at first base, batting fifth. Third baseman Nick Castellanos is hitting cleanup.

The Tigers are facing Rangers lefty Martin Perez (6-10, 5.18 ERA).

TIGERS AT RANGERS

First pitch: 8:05 p.m. Monday, Globe Life Park, Arlington, Texas.

TV/radio: Fox Sports Detroit/97.1 FM

Records: The Tigers are 53-64, fourth place in the American League Central Division, 11 games behind the Cleveland Indians, and seven games behind a wild-card spot. The Rangers are 56-60, fourth place in the AL West, 15,5 games behind the Houston Astros, and 3.5 games behind a wild-card spot.

TIGERS LINEUP

1. Ian Kinsler, 2B

2. Mikie Mahtook, CF

3. Justin Upton, LF

4. Nick Castellanos, 3B

5. John Hicks, 1B

6. Victor Martinez, DH

7. James McCann, C

8. Alex Presley, RF

9. Jose Iglesias, SS

SP: Michael Fulmer, RHP

RANGERS LINEUP

1. Delino DeShields, DH

2. Elvis Andrus, SS

3. Nomar Mazara, RF

4. Adrian Beltre, 3B

5. Joey Gallo, LF

6. Mike Napoli, 1B

7. Rougned Odor, 2B

8. Robinson Chirinos, C

9. Drew Robinson, CF

SP: Martin Perez, LHP