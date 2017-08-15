Rangers 10, Tigers 4
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Texas Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor (12) steals
Texas Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor (12) steals home ahead of the tag of Detroit Tigers catcher John Hicks in the seventh inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.  Jeffrey McWhorter, AP
Fullscreen
Texas Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor (12) celebrates
Texas Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor (12) celebrates after coming home against the Detroit Tigers in the seventh inning. Tigers pitcher Daniel Stumpf was called for a balk, so Odor was not credited with a stealing home.  Jeffrey McWhorter, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Texas Rangers first baseman Mike Napoli (5) follows
Texas Rangers first baseman Mike Napoli (5) follows through on a solo home run swing in front of Detroit Tigers catcher John Hicks (55) in the fourth inning. Napoli and Texas Rangers' Joey Gallo hit back-to-back home runs off of Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Justin Verlander in the fourth inning.  Jeffrey McWhorter, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Texas Rangers first baseman Mike Napoli (5) and second
Texas Rangers first baseman Mike Napoli (5) and second baseman Rougned Odor (12) celebrate Napoli's solo home run off of Detroit Tigers' starting pitcher Justin Verlander in the fourth inning. Napoli and Texas Rangers' Joey Gallo hit back-to-back home runs in the fourth inning.  Jeffrey McWhorter, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Texas Rangers third baseman Joey Gallo (13) follows
Texas Rangers third baseman Joey Gallo (13) follows through on a two-run homer in front of Detroit Tigers catcher John Hicks (55) in the fourth inning. Texas Rangers' Nomar Mazara scored on the home run.  Jeffrey McWhorter, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Detroit Tigers' Ian Kinsler (3) congratulates John
Detroit Tigers' Ian Kinsler (3) congratulates John Hicks (55) after Hicks scored on a double by Jose Iglesias in the second inning.  Jeffrey McWhorter, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Texas Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus (1) throws to
Texas Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus (1) throws to first base on a ground ball by Detroit Tigers' Ian Kinsler in the second inning. Kinsler was safe on the play.  Jeffrey McWhorter, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Texas Rangers catcher Robinson Chirinos (61) and left
Texas Rangers catcher Robinson Chirinos (61) and left fielder Delino DeShields celebrate Chirinos' solo home run off of Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Justin Verlander in the third inning.  Jeffrey McWhorter, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Justin Verlander (35)
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Justin Verlander (35) walks off the field after giving up back-to-back home runs to Texas Rangers' Joey Gallo and Mike Napoli in the fourth inning.  Jeffrey McWhorter, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Texas Rangers starting pitcher A.J. Griffin (64) throws
Texas Rangers starting pitcher A.J. Griffin (64) throws against the Detroit Tigers in the second inning.  Jeffrey McWhorter, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Justin Verlander (35)
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Justin Verlander (35) throws against the Texas Rangers in the first inning.  Jeffrey McWhorter, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Detroit Tigers shortstop Jose Iglesias (1) turns a
Detroit Tigers shortstop Jose Iglesias (1) turns a double play on a ball hit by Texas Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo in the first inning. Texas Rangers' Delino DeShields was out at second on the play.  Jeffrey McWhorter, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Detroit Tigers catcher John Hicks tags out Texas Rangers'
Detroit Tigers catcher John Hicks tags out Texas Rangers' Rougned Odor, left, at home plate as Odor tries to score on a single by Shin-Soo Choo in the eighth inning. Texas won 10-4.  Jeffrey McWhorter, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Texas Rangers infielders from left, Elvis Andrus (1),
Texas Rangers infielders from left, Elvis Andrus (1), Adrian Beltre, Mike Napoli (5) and Rougned Odor talk during a pitching change in the eighth inning. Texas won 10-4.  Jeffrey McWhorter, Associated Press
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDIN 11 COMMENTMORE

    Arlington, Texas — It would be hard to accurately describe Justin Verlander’s mood after the Tigers’ 10-4 loss to the Rangers Tuesday. 
    Wistful, perhaps. Contemplative.

    “The moments right now are just kind of fleeting,” he said. “Good moments or bad moments.”

    Verlander is trying to come to grips with being on a team that's playing out the string. He hasn't done much of that in his career. He talked about the mixed emotions of last Saturday, the night Justin Upton hit a walk-off home run to beat the Twins.

    BOX SCORE: Rangers 10, Tigers 4

    “I told J-Up the other day, after he hit that walk-off — it kind of sucks,” Verlander said. “That was a huge moment, a really cool moment. We all celebrated. We all came back into the clubhouse, great game, great game. But for what?

    “Yeah, it’ll look good on the back of his bubble gum card and it got us all excited because we won a ballgame. Great. But most of the time that I’ve been here, when those great moments happen, they mean something more than just that moment.”

    Not this year. The loss Tuesday was the Tigers eighth in their last 11. They are a season-worst 13 games under .500. Wins or losses, they don’t mean much either way.

    “It stinks,” Verlander said. “It’s not a lot of fun. But it’s part of this game. I’ve been fortunate to be in the hunt for 10 of my 12 seasons here, at this point in the season. Hopefully, that can continue.

    “But for right now, do your job. We’re still professionals. We’re paid a lot of money to play this game. And I still take extreme pride in going out there and doing everything I can to help us win ballgames.”

    The rumor mill will continue to throw out Verlander’s name in possible trade scenarios for the next two weeks. The Astros are apparently still kicking the tires. And Verlander didn’t duck it — he’s dreamed about perhaps making a run to the World Series wearing a different uniform.

    “I have the ultimate say-so, so that makes it easier,” he said of his power to veto any trade. “They have to approach me first. But I’d be lying if I said it wasn’t on my mind. My dreams tell me otherwise.

    TIGERS SCHEDULE

    “I think I do a good job of putting everything in the back of my mind. But there’s been nights when I wake up and remember dreams of who knows what team I’m going to. It’s on my mind, that’s for sure. But it doesn’t prohibit me from doing my job here.”

    Verlander was dominant in his five previous starts, posting a .181 opponent’s batting average, 1.80 ERA and 0.91 WHIP. On Tuesday, though, the home run ball bit him.

    Catcher Robinson Chirinos hit a hanging slider out to left with two outs in a 29-pitch third inning. In the fourth, Verlander yielded 875 feet of monster home runs back-to-back to Joey Gallo and Mike Napoli.

    “Really, just one bad inning,” Verlander said. “Two bad sliders (to Chirinos and Napoli) and one heater.”

    Starters leaving Tigers in mound of despair

    Gallo launched a 96-mph fastball 459 feet into the second deck in right center, a two-run shot — his 34th home run. Napoli followed, slamming a hanging slider 416 feet to left center — his 24th. Verlander had allowed five home runs in six starts in July. He’s allowed five in three starts in August.

    “All in all, not a horrible start,” he said. “But I would have liked better results than that. Hopefully, giving up home runs like that isn’t the norm.”

    Verlander has said in the past that he didn’t want to be a part of full rebuilding project in Detroit. But as he looked around the clubhouse Tuesday, he didn’t think there was going to be one.

    “Right now, look around — Miggy (Cabrera) is going to be back. I’ll probably be back. (Ian) Kinsler will be back. J-Up will be back,” he said. “A lot of other teams would say that’s a pretty good core. Michael Fulmer, Jordan Zimmermann. It’s a pretty good core.

    “There is a bright side to look at than there is right now.”

    Verlander talked about how quickly teams like the Yankees and Brewers went from rebuilding to contending. He was asked if he could honestly envision the Tigers winning again that quickly.

    “That’s all I envision,” he said. “As long as I am part of this organization, my plan is to win. I’m not a negative person. Even when I’m going through tough times. I’m not one to sit here and say, ‘Woe is me, woe is this organization.’

    “I’m not that person and I hope the other people in this locker room aren’t that person either. As long as I’m wearing the Olde English D, we’re going to win.”

    Twitter: @cmccosky

    LINKEDIN 11 COMMENTMORE