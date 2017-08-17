Texas Rangers' Rougned Odor (12) and Elvis Andrus, center, celebrate a solo home run by Andrus as Nomar Mazara (30) walks to the plate during the fifth inning. (Photo: Tony Gutierrez / Associated Press)

Arlington, Texas — It was another night of misery at the ballpark for the free-falling Tigers.

They were swept by the Texas Rangers, losing the finale of the three-game series 12-6 Wednesday night. It was the Tigers’ 20th game in 20 days; their fourth straight loss and 10th in their last 12 games.

Walks, home run balls, sloppy defense, more bullpen pyrotechnics and an injury — just a whole lot of ugly.

It was a 4-4 score in the third inning when Tigers starter Anibal Sanchez left the game with tightness in his left hamstring. He had just been tagged for a 430-foot, two-run home run by Adrian Beltre that tied the score.

Sanchez, who has allowed nine home runs in his last three starts (11 1/3 innings), gave up a two-run home run to Nomar Mazara, a bullet off the foul pole in right field (408 feet) in the second inning.

The Tigers bullpen would surrender eight runs over the next five innings.

Elvis Andrus broke the 4-4 tie with a lead-off homer in the fifth inning off left-handed reliever Chad Bell. Andrus had three hits and four RBIs in the game.

Things went to ruin in the sixth. Right-hander Joe Jimenez, who got the final out in the fifth inning, was victimized by a couple of defensive misplays. Rougned Odor reached on an error by first baseman John Hicks.

He was caught stealing by a strong throw by catcher James McCann, but he kicked the ball out of Ian Kinsler’s glove at second base.

Kinsler was given an error. Jimenez then hit Robinson Chirinos and gave up a bunt single to Delino DeShields.

Jimenez fielded the ball with his momentum going toward first base. Still, he turned to look at third, and that cost him any chance to get the speedy DeShields.

Left-hander Daniel Stumpf came on and got a ground out from Shin-Soo Choo — a diving stop by Hicks at first — but a run scored.

Drew VerHagen relieved Stumpf and gave up two singles and a walk, with three more runs scoring, before getting out of the inning.

VerHagen gave up another run, on a walk and two more hits in the seventh.

Joey Gallo hit a 420-foot blast to center off Shane Greene in the eighth, his 35th home run of the season. The run was the first allowed by Greene in 17 innings. He would be charged with a second run after Nick Castellanos misplayed Chirinos' ground ball into an RBI double.

In summary: Tigers pitching allowed 12 runs, 17 hits, four home runs, seven walks and a hit batsman.

It started out promising enough.

The Tigers scored four runs off Rangers ace Cole Hamels in the first three innings. Hamels had entered the game on an 11-inning scoreless streak.

Kinsler led off the game with his 12th home run of the season and his sixth lead-off homer. He now has 46 career lead-off bombs, tied for fourth all-time with Jimmy Rollins.

Castellanos doubled to lead off the second and scored on a single by McCann. There was no RBI on the hit because the ball was bobbled in center field by DeShields.

Then in the third, Mikie Mahtook continued his torrid run, hitting his ninth home run — a two-run, 426-foot blast to center field.

The Tigers had a chance to tack on more runs in the third. Miguel Cabrera doubled and Hicks singled him to third with one out. But Hamels picked off Hicks from first for the second out and he struck out Castellanos.

Down 12-4, the Tigers scored twice in the ninth on RBI doubles by Andrew Romine and Castellanos.

Kinsler was on base four times in the game (also singled and walked twice). And when he went out to his second base position in the first inning, umpire Angel Hernandez approached him and offered his hand. Kinsler, who had publicly derided Hernandez the day before, accepted the handshake.

This was the fourth time the Tigers have been swept in a road series this season. The Tigers hadn’t been swept in a series of three games or more in Arlington since 2002. They were outscored 28-12 in these three games.

The only relief for the Tigers — Thursday is an off-day, their first since July 27.

