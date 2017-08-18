Tigers pitcher Anibal Sanchez was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a hamstring injury. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

Detroit — Another delivery from Triple A Toledo arrived Friday when the Tigers brought back outfielder JaCoby Jones and put pitcher Anibal Sanchez on the 10-day disabled list.

Sanchez left Wednesday’s game against the Rangers in the third inning when his hamstring flared. The Tigers will not need a replacement starting pitcher until next weekend, Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said before Friday’s game against the Dodgers at Comerica Park.

Jones, 25, was 8-for-21 in his last five games for the Mud Hens and is batting .324 in his last 10. On the season, he has otherwise been lukewarm with a .243 batting average, .701 OPS, and nine home runs.

Jones began the season as the Tigers’ center fielder. But the team anticipated he would need significant seasoning at Triple A and his year, ahead of the past week’s burst, has been uneven.

“I know he’s been swinging the bat a lot better lately,” Ausmus said as the Tigers got ready to duel the team with baseball’s best record in 2017, the Dodgers.

