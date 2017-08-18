Detroit Tigers pitcher Jordan Zimmermann throws against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first inning. (Photo: Paul Sancya, Associated Press)

Tigers starter (turned reliever tonight) Matthew Boyd issued back-to-back walks to Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner and left fielder Cody Bellinger in the top of the ninth inning.

Boyd struck out catcher Yasmani Grandal for the first out of the inning. That’s when Tigers manager Brad Ausmus exited the dugout and called to the bullpen for rookie Joe Jimenez to face Yasiel Puig.

On the first pitch of the at-bat, Puig hit a 95.5-mph fastball for a single.

The bases are loaded. Adrian Gonzalez is batting.

Bottom 8: Baez battles Kinsler

Dodgers right-handed reliever Pedro Baez battled Tigers second baseman Ian Kinsler during a nine-pitch at-bat, and Baez came out ahead to preserve a 7-4 lead after eight innings.

Victor Martinez and James McCann recorded back-to-back singles to start the eighth.

From there, Baez (1.81 ERA) struck out Tigers right fielder Alex Presley for the first out of the inning. Jose Iglesias followed with a soft ground ball for a fielder's choice that caused McCann to be forced out at second base.

Then came Kinsler, who fouled off three pitches with two strikes, and on the ninth pitch of the at-bat, he connected on Baez's 99.8-mph fastball — but lined out to first base.

Top 8: Boyd enters game in relief

Tigers left-hander Matthew Boyd made his first relief appearance on the mound and threw a scoreless eighth inning.

It’s 7-4 Dodgers at Comerica Park.

Boyd struck out Dodgers pinch-hitter Enrique Hernandez (80.5-mph changeup) to start the frame. From there, shortstop Chris Taylor singled with one out to reach base for the fourth time of the game, but designated hitter Corey Seager grounded into an inning-ending double play.

Taylor is 4-for-5 with two doubles and two RBIs.

Bottom 7: Mahtook's leadoff single goes for naught

Tigers center fielder Mikie Mahtook led off the bottom of the seventh inning with a bloop single, but Dodgers right-handed reliever Pedro Baez (1.81 ERA) retired three straight batters to end the frame.

The Dodgers lead 7-4 at Comerica Park.

Justin Upton struck out, Miguel Cabrera (1-for-4) flied out to center field and Nick Castellanos (0-for-4) grounded into a fielder’s choice.

Top 7: Saupold gets 1-2-3 inning

Tigers right-handed reliever Warwick Saupold entered the game in top of the seventh and earned a 1-2-3 inning.

It’s 7-4 Dodgers at Comerica Park.

Saupold needed nine pitches to retire Dodgers right fielder Yasiel Puig (fly out), first baseman Adrian Gonzalez (ground out) and second baseman Logan Forsythe (fly out).

Bottom 6: V-Mart belts solo HR

Tigers designated hitter Victor Martinez hit a solo homer to right field to lead off the bottom of the sixth inning.

It's 7-4 Dodgers at Comerica Park.

Martinez hit a 95-mph fastball delivered by Dodgers right-handed reliever Josh Fields (2.68 ERA). It's his 10th homer of the season, but that's all the Tigers could produce during the inning.

Tigers right fielder Alex Presley reached base on an infield single, but Jose Iglesias grounded into a force out and Ian Kinsler struck out to end the inning.

During his plate appearance, Kinsler lost the grip of his bat — which flew toward the stands, glanced off the top of the Tigers dugout and was corralled by the alert fans.

Presley (two walks) reached base for the third time tonight. Tigers catcher James McCann grounded out for the first out of the inning.

Dodgers left-handed starter Rich Hill gave up three earned runs on six hits in five innings. He struck out five and walked three.

Top 6: Zimmermann pulled

Tigers right-hander Jordan Zimmermann has been pulled.

The Dodgers lead 7-3 in the top of the sixth inning at Comerica Park.

Dodgers second baseman Logan Forsythe led off the top of the sixth inning with a double, and shortstop Chris Taylor singled to place two runners on base with one out. (Taylor advanced to second base on a poor play by Tigers outfielder Justin Upton, who threw the ball lazily toward third base.)

That's when Tigers manager Brad Ausmus pulled Zimmermann, who is charged with seven earned runs on 10 hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Tigers left-handed reliever Daniel Stumpf took the mound to face Dodgers designated hitter Corey Seager, who hit a sacrifice fly and extend the Dodgers lead to 7-3.

As Dodgers left fielder Cody Bellinger stood in the batter’s box, Taylor stole third base – uncontested.

Stumpf issued a walk to Bellinger to load the bases with two outs, but catcher Yasmani Grandal grounded out to end the inning.

Zimmermann has given up five earned runs or more in four of his past eight starts since July 7.

Bottom 5: Cabrera, Castellanos strike out to kill rally

Dodgers left-hander Rich Hill struck out Miguel Cabrera and Nick Castellanos to kill a Tigers threat in the bottom of the fifth inning.

It’s 6-3 Dodgers at Comerica Park.

In the fifth, Tigers centerfielder Mikie Mahtook turned a single into a double with an alert baserunning move. From there, Tigers left fielder Justin Upton singled off the glove of Dodgers shortstop Chris Taylor, who leaped to make the catch but could not make the play. That allowed Mahtook to advance to third base.

There were two Tigers on base with one out.

But Cabrera struck out on three straight pitches – the last being a 70-mph curveball. And Castellanos swung awkwardly at an outside pitch to strikeout on three straight pitches – the last also being a 70-mph curveball.

Upton has a single, double and homer tonight.

Top 5: A rare 1-2-3 inning

Tigers right-hander Jordan Zimmermann earned a 1-2-3 inning for the first time tonight — although it's a moot point considering the damage he allowed earlier tonight.

It’s 6-3 Dodgers at Comerica Park.

Zimmermann retired Dodgers catcher Yasmani Grandal and right fielder Yasiel Puig — who both popped out — and first baseman Adrian Gonzalez struck out to end the inning.

Zimmermann has given up six earned runs on eight hits. He's thrown 82 pitches.

Bottom 4: McCann has a hit in 22 of 25 games

Catcher James McCann delivered a two-out single to extend his hitting streak to six games, but the Tigers could not push a run across the plate in the bottom of the fourth inning.

The Dodgers lead 6-3 at Comerica Park.

Dodgers left-hander Rich Hill walked Tigers right fielder Alex Presley to place two runners on base with two outs. But once again, Jose Iglesias hit a ground ball that ended the inning, this time with a 6-4 putout.

McCann, who has hit safely in 22 of the past 25 games, is batting .368 during that stretch (32-for-87).

Hill retired Tigers third baseman Nick Castellanos (fly out) and designated hitter Victor Martinez (strike out) to start the inning.

Presley has walked twice tonight.

Top 4: Zimmermann gives up back-to-back RBI doubles

Tigers right-hander Jordan Zimmermann has coughed up more runs.

It’s 6-3 Dodgers in the top of the fourth inning at Comerica Park.

Dodgers second baseman Logan Forsythe drew a leadoff walk and centerfielder Joc Pederson belted an RBI double that scored Forsythe, who chugged all the way from first base.

One pitch later, Dodgers shortstop Chris Taylor ripped a Zimmermann curveball for an RBI double — and it landed in practically the exact same spot in centerfield as Pederson's double.

Zimmermann has given up eight hits, two walks and six earned runs in four innings. He’s thrown 71 pitches and struck out four.

The fourth-inning damage could have been worse. There was a runner on base with none out as Zimmermann faced the best top of the order in the majors.

But Zimmermann struck out Dodgers designated hitter Corey Seager and third baseman Justin Turner flied out.

Taylor advanced to third on Turner’s fly out, but Zimmermann struck out rookie sensation Cody Bellinger (34 homers) to end the inning.

Bottom 3: Upton hits solo HR

Justin Upton homered to left field for a solo shot to cut the Dodgers lead to 4-3 in the bottom of the third inning.

Twice tonight, Upton hit a ball that flirted with the glove of a Dodgers outfielder. In the first inning, Upton's shot to center field was off the top of the wall and eluded Joc Peterson's leaping attempt.

In the third inning, Upton's deep fly hit was tracked by Dodgers left fielder Cody Bellinger — who sprinted to the wall, leaped, but had the ball glance off his glove and over the fence.

Dodgers left-hander Rich Hill retired Tigers second baseman Ian Kinsler and centerfielder Mikie Mahtook on fly outs to start the inning.

Upton is 2-for-2 tonight against Hill.

Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera struck out to end the inning.

Top 3: Zimmermann escapes

Tigers right-hander Jordan Zimmermann placed a runner on base for the third consecutive inning — but this time, he escaped.

The Dodgers lead 4-2 at Comerica Park.

In the top of the third, Dodgers catcher Yasmani Grandal smacked a Zimmermann curveball past Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera for a one-out double.

But Zimmermann ended the inning by retiring Dodgers right fielder Yasiel Puig (strike out) and first baseman Adrian Gonzalez (fly out).

Dodgers rookie sensation Cody Bellinger (34 homers) popped out to start the inning.

Bottom 2: Iglesias grounds into double play

Dodgers left-hander Rich Hill issued a one-out walk to Tigers right fielder Alex Presley, but Jose Iglesias grounded into an inning-ending double play.

Hill retired Tigers catcher James McCann (pop out) to start the inning.

It's 4-2 Dodgers after two innings.

Top 2: Zimmermann gives up four runs

Last weekend, Jordan Zimmermann allowed a five-run lead to slip away.

He’s struggling, yet again.

The Dodgers scored four runs in the top of the second inning to erase the momentum the Tigers generated in their previous at-bat and lead 4-2 at Comerica Park.

Dodgers catcher Yasmani Grandal drew a leadoff walk and first baseman Adrian Gonzalez doubled with one out.

From there, Dodgers second baseman Logan Forsythe hit an RBI single to score Grandal.

Dodgers centerfielder Joc Pederson popped up for the second out of the inning, but shortstop Chris Taylor ripped an RBI double into the left-field corner to tie the game.

One pitch later, Corey Seager ripped a base hit to plate two more runs and make it 4-2.

Seager is the National League's reigning rookie of the year.

Bottom 1: Upton, Cabrera smack RBI doubles

It was a rude way to begin a return trip to Michigan for Dodgers left-hander Rich Hill, a former Wolverines pitcher who gave up two runs in the top of the first inning.

The Tigers lead 2-0 at Comerica Park.

Tigers outfielder Justin Upton belted the ball as far as it can possibly travel without leaving the park — 420 feet to the top of the centerfield wall. It was good for an RBI double to open the scoring.

One pitch later, Miguel Cabrera doubled to left-center field for a 2-0 lead.

The inning began when Ian Kinsler drew a leadoff walk and then stole second base as Mikie Mahtook stood in the batter’s box.

Later in the at-bat, Mahtook struck out, but Kinsler proceeded to take off for third base – and made it despite a close play that caused his helmet to fly into foul territory. Two steals in the same inning.

Upton followed with his 34th double of the season, his most since 2014.



Nick Castellanos was robbed of a base hit by Dodgers right fielder Yasiel Puig, who made a diving catch. The inning ended as Victor Martinez lined out.

Top 1: Zimmermann gets strikeout to end inning

Tigers right-hander Jordan Zimmermann survived the first inning against the red-hot Dodgers.



It’s 0-0 at Comerica Park.

The Dodgers’ Justin Turner, who leads the National League in batting (.345), ripped a two-out single off the glove of Tigers third baseman Nick Castellanos. That brought up rookie sensation Cody Bellinger (34 homers), but Zimmermann struck him out on a 92-mph fastball.

Zimmermann retired Dodgers shortstop Chris Taylor (ground out) and designated hitter Corey Seager (pop out) to start the inning.

Zimmermann faces daunting Dodgers

Tigers right-hander Jordan Zimmermann coughed away a five-run lead the last time he took the mound. It won't get any easier tonight against the red-hot Dodgers, who are only 50 games above .500.

In the top of the first, Zimmermann will face a formidable Dodgers trio to lead off the game, the toughest 1-2-3 punch he’s seen all year: shortstop Chris Taylor (.303), designated hitter Corey Seager (.310) and third baseman Justin Turner (.345). The trio is in the top-10 of the National League in WAR.

Red-hot Dodgers visit

The Tigers open a three-game interleague series with the Los Angeles Dodgers Friday at Comerica Park.

Detroit commences its six-game home stand having gone 2-8 in their last 10 games, which comes on the heels of a three-game sweep by the Rangers in Arlington, Texas.

Tigers' pitching was riddled for 28 runs and 39 hits, including seven home runs in the Texas series.

The Dodgers are on a different plane altogether. The National League outfit is 8-2 in its last 10 but more impressive are on a phenomenal 50-9 run.

L.A. is a Major League Baseball-best 14-3 in interleague play this season.

LINEUPS

Tigers

1. Ian Kinsler, 2B

2. Mikie Mahtook, CF

3. Justin Upton, LF

4. Miguel Cabrera, 1B

5. Nick Castellanos, 3B

6. Victor Martinez, DH

7. James McCann (R) C

8. Alex Presley (L) RF

9. Jose Iglesias (R) SS

Jordan Zimmermann, SP

Dodgers

1. Chris Taylor, SS

2. Corey Seager, DH

3. Justin Turner, 3B

4. Cody Bellinger, LF

5. Yasmani Grandal, C

6. Yasiel Puig, RF

7. Adrian Gonzalez, 1B

8. Logan Forsythe, 2B

9. Joc Pederson, CF

Rich Hill, SP

Dodgers at Tigers

First pitch: 7:10, Comerica Park, Detroit

TV/radio: Fox Sports Detroit/97.1 FM

Pitchers: Tigers, RHP Jordan Zimmermann (7-9, 5.62); Dodgers, LHP Rich Hill (8-4, 3.44)

Records: Tigers are 53-67, in fourth place and 13.5 games behind the Indians in the AL Central. The Dodgers are 85-34 and in first in the NL West.

MORE COVERAGE

Tigers brace for ‘phenomenal’ Dodgers juggernaut

Tigers have 'no idea' why they're such a bad road team