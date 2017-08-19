Dodgers 8, Tigers 5
Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Kenley Jansen (74)
Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Kenley Jansen (74) and catcher Yasmani Grandal celebrate after the final out against the Detroit Tigers in the ninth inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Friday, August 18, 2017. The Dodgers won the game, 8-5.  Paul Sancya, AP
Los Angeles Dodgers' Adrian Gonzalez (23) celebrates
Los Angeles Dodgers' Adrian Gonzalez (23) celebrates scoring against the Detroit Tigers in the second inning.  Paul Sancya, AP
Detroit Tigers' Justin Upton celebrates his solo home
Detroit Tigers' Justin Upton celebrates his solo home run with third base coach Dave Clark (25) in the ninth inning.  Paul Sancya, AP
Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder Joc Pederson reaches
Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder Joc Pederson reaches for a Nicholas Castellanos fly ball that landed for a double in the first inning.  Paul Sancya, AP
Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder Joc Pederson cannot
Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder Joc Pederson cannot handle a Nicholas Castellanos fly ball that landed for a double in the first inning.  Paul Sancya, AP
Detroit Tigers third baseman Nicholas Castellanos,
Detroit Tigers third baseman Nicholas Castellanos, right, tags Los Angeles Dodgers' Cody Bellinger (35) out at third base in the ninth inning.  Paul Sancya, AP
Detroit Tigers pitcher Jordan Zimmermann throws against
Detroit Tigers pitcher Jordan Zimmermann throws against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first inning.  Paul Sancya, AP
Detroit Tigers' Justin Upton hits at double against
Detroit Tigers' Justin Upton hits at double against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first inning.  Paul Sancya, AP
Detroit Tigers' Justin Upton, right, celebrates his
Detroit Tigers' Justin Upton, right, celebrates his solo home run with Miguel Cabrera (24) against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the fourth inning.  Paul Sancya, AP
Los Angeles Dodgers' Adrian Gonzalez hits a double
Los Angeles Dodgers' Adrian Gonzalez hits a double against the Detroit Tigers in the second inning.  Paul Sancya, AP
Detroit Tigers' Victor Martinez, right, celebrates
Detroit Tigers' Victor Martinez, right, celebrates his solo home run as he passes Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Yasmani Grandal at home plate in the sixth inning.  Paul Sancya, AP
Los Angeles Dodgers' Yasiel Puig flips his bat flying
Los Angeles Dodgers' Yasiel Puig flips his bat flying out against the Detroit Tigers in the second inning.  Paul Sancya, AP
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Rich Hill throws against
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Rich Hill throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fifth inning.  Paul Sancya, AP
Los Angeles Dodgers' Chris Taylor doubles against the
Los Angeles Dodgers' Chris Taylor doubles against the Detroit Tigers in the sixth inning .  Paul Sancya, AP
Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Chris Taylor throws to
Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Chris Taylor throws to first base on an Alex Presley ground ball in the sixth inning.  Paul Sancya, AP
Detroit Tigers' Ian Kinsler loses his bat as it flies
Detroit Tigers' Ian Kinsler loses his bat as it flies into the stands in the sixth inning.  Paul Sancya, AP
Detroit Tigers' Ian Kinsler loses his grip on his bat
Detroit Tigers' Ian Kinsler loses his grip on his bat as it flies into the stands against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the sixth inning.  Paul Sancya, AP
Detroit Red Wings' Dylan Larkin smiles at the Los Angeles
Detroit Red Wings' Dylan Larkin smiles at the Los Angeles Dodgers-Detroit Tigers baseball game.  Paul Sancya, AP
Los Angeles Dodgers' Corey Seager bats against the
Los Angeles Dodgers' Corey Seager bats against the Detroit Tigers in the seventh inning.  Paul Sancya, AP
Detroit Tigers pitcher Matthew Boyd throws against
Detroit Tigers pitcher Matthew Boyd throws against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the seventh inning.  Paul Sancya, AP
    Detroit — When it comes to Justin Upton, suspense is ever-present.

    What will this at-bat bring? A home run 20 rows into the left-center field bleachers? A double off the fence at the 420-foot-mark? A homer down the line in left? A stinging single off the shortstop’s glove?

    All of the above were the results of pitches Upton clubbed Friday night in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 8-5 victory over the Tigers at Comerica Park.

    For the 14th time in his 11 big-league seasons, Upton on Friday had a multi-homer game. For the sixth time this season, Upton, who next Friday turns 30, had a three-hit game.

    And, of course, that begets yet another suspenseful question in Detroit: Will the Tigers’ left fielder decide at the end of this season to head for free agency, as is his contractual right?

    More: ‘Can’t get worse’ for Zimmermann as Dodgers rip Tigers

    Upton has been sticking to his script. He says he’ll weigh his options in the autumn. Until then, he’ll focus on hitting.

    And he is focusing very well.

    “This year, when he steps into the batter’s box, it’s the way I felt when he stepped to the plate the last six weeks of last year,” said Tigers manager Brad Ausmus, who watched Upton torch pitchers during the final 40 games of the 2016 season.

    “He’s on fire.”

    More: Tigers’ Castellanos might get taste of OF next month

    Upton is batting .285 on the year, with a .368 on-base percentage and a .913 OPS. He has 25 home runs and should beat his career-best in homers, 31, which he slammed last season and in 2011 when he was with the Diamondbacks.

    Baseball’s marketplace has been cool to free-agent hitters and pitchers the past year, but the fire could rekindle if Upton keeps up this mayhem.

    He had disappeared from the Tigers clubhouse early Friday night and couldn’t be debriefed on a whopper of a night. But his bat’s blasts seemed to linger in Comerica’s air. Upton has been hitting the ball long, and hard, and loudly.

    And there’s no sign he’s letting up.

    lynn.henning@detroitnews.com

    Twitter.com: @Lynn_Henning

