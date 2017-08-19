Tigers second baseman Ian Kinsler goes toe to toe with Angel Hernandez, then ripped him after the game. (Photo: Ronald Martinez / Getty Images)

Detroit — Umpires are firing back after what they consider a far-too-lenient punishment for Tigers second baseman, following his verbal assault on Angel Hernandez this week.

The World Umpires Association announced in a statement Saturday that umpires will wear white wristbands during their games to protest what they consider a lack of support from Major League Baseball.

“This week, a player publicly and harshly impugned the character and integrity of Angel Hernandez — a veteran umpire who has dedicated his career to baseball and the community,” the WUA said in a statement. “The verbal attack on Angel Hernandez denigrated the entire MLB umpiring staff and is unacceptable.

“The Office of the Commissioner has failed to address this and other escalating attacks on umpires. The player who denigrated Hernandez publicly said he thought he would be suspended. Instead, got far more lenient treatment. He shrugged this off and told reporters he has ‘no regrets’ about his offensive statements calling for an end to Hernandez’s career.”

#WUA issued the following statement in response to escalating verbal attacks: pic.twitter.com/wGLIoLOUq0 — MLB World Umpires (@MLBaseballUmps) August 19, 2017

For Saturday’s Tigers-Dodgers game at Comerica Park, the two veteran umpires, Bill Miller and Todd Tichenor, were wearing the white wristbands, while the two younger ones, Marquette’s Adam Hamari and Chris Segal, were not.

Earlier this week, during a game against the Rangers, Kinsler was ejected by Hernandez, the plate umpire, after beefing about balls and strikes.

After the game, Kinsler told reporters, “He needs to reevaluate his career choice, he really does.”

Kinsler and Hernandez shook hands later in the week, which might’ve saved Kinsler a suspension. An undisclosed fine was announced before Friday’s game, and Kinsler told reporters he didn’t regret saying what he said — which also included, “I don’t know, for as many years as he’s been in the league, he can be that bad.”

Earlier in the month, veteran umpire Joe West was suspended three games for comments he made in an USA Today article in which he called Rangers slugger Adrian Beltre the game’s biggest complainer.

Some suggested that in the reverse situation, a player — Kinsler in this case — deserved a suspension for publicly criticizing an umpire.

Interestingly, West is president of the World Umpires Association.

“The office of the Commissioner’s lenient treatment to abusive player behavior sends the wrong message to players and managers,” the World Umpires Association continued in its statement. “It’s ‘open season’ on umpires, and that’s bad for the game.

“Enough is enough. Umpires will wear the wristbands until our concerns are taken seriously by the Office of the Commissioner.”

