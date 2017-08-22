Tigers pitcher Matthew Boyd will start Tuesday night against the Yankees. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

Things don't get much easier for the Detroit Tigers.

Having just come off hosting a three-game series against baseball's best team in the Los Angeles Dodgers this weekend, the Tigers open a three-game series Tuesday night against the New York Yankees, who are in the driver's seat for an American League wild-card spot. First pitch is at 7:10 p.m.

The Tigers rode Justin Verlander's right arm to a 6-1 victory Sunday, snapping a six-game losing streak that included the first two games of the series to the Dodgers. Next up are the Yankees, who are chasing the Boston Red Sox in the AL East, but are 2.5 games in front in the wild-card race. They also welcome back right-hander Masahiro Tanaka (8-10, 4.92 ERA), who is fresh off the disabled list with shoulder inflammation.

The Tigers counter with lefty Matthew Boyd (5-6, 5.70 ERA), whose last appearance was 1.1 innings of relief against the Dodgers. He's struggled in his past three starts, allowed 13 runs on 20 hits and eight walks in 14 innings.

YANKEES AT TIGERS

First pitch: 7:10 p.m. Tuesday, Comerica Park, Detroit

TV/radio: Fox Sports Detroit/97.1 FM

Records: The Tigers are 54-69, fourth place in the American League Central Division, 15 games behind the Cleveland Indians. The Yankees are 66-57, second place in the AL East, 4.5 games behind the Boston Red Sox and 2.5 games in front for a wild-card spot.

YANKEES LINEUP

1. Brett Gardner, LF

2. Aaron Hicks, CF

3. Gary Sanchez, C

4. Aaron Judge, RF

5. Didi Gregorius, SS

6. Tyler Austin, DH

7. Chase Headley, 1B

8. Todd Frazier, 3B

9. Ronald Torreyes, 2B

SP: Masahiro Tanaka, RHP

TIGERS LINEUP

1. Ian Kinsler, 2B

2. Mikie Mahtook, CF

3. Justin Upton, LF

4. Miguel Cabrera, 1B

5. Nick Castellanos, 3B

6. Victor Martinez, DH

7. James McCann, C

8. Alex Presley, RF

9. Jose Iglesias, SS

SP: Matthew Boyd, LHP