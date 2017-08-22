New York Yankees' Gary Sanchez, right, is congratulated by Aaron Hicks (31) after they scored on Sanchez's two-run home run during the first inning. (Photo: Carlos Osorio / Associated Press)

Detroit — The Tigers are taking the phrase “playing uphill” to a new dimension.

They spotted the Yankees seven runs in the first three innings Tuesday, on their way to a 13-4 defeat.

It was the eighth time since Aug. 6 they were forced to play out of a deep valley. It was the third time in that stretch that left-hander Matthew Boyd put them there.

Boyd gave up seven runs in just 2 1/3 innings against the Yankees Tuesday. And in his last three starts, he’s been tagged for 16 runs in 12 innings. He’s on the verge of pitching himself out of the Tigers’ rotation.

The problem the Tigers face, though, is a pronounced lack of starting pitching depth.

Anibal Sanchez is on the disabled list with a hamstring strain. His next turn in the rotation would be Saturday and manager Brad Ausmus said before the game that he wouldn’t be ready in time to make that start and possibly not the one after that.

There is a good chance that Buck Farmer could be recalled from Toledo, but he’d be on eight-days rest on Saturday. Left-hander Daniel Norris (quad, groin) is expected to make his final rehab start in Toledo on Saturday. He could join the rotation after that.

The Tigers could opt to use a combination of long relievers for Saturday’s start, as well — Warwick Saupold and Drew VerHagen, both of whom pitched Tuesday, or Chad Bell.

Since Aug. 6, the Tigers are 3-1 in games started by Justin Verlander. His ERA is 2.48 and opponents are hitting just .165 against him. The rest of the rotation, since Aug. 6, is now 0-10. Those pitchers have allowed 63 runs in 59 2/3 innings, with opponents hitting .354.

Here’s the rundown:

Aug. 6, Sanchez — down 8-0 after four innings.

Aug. 8, Boyd — down 6-0 after five.

Aug. 10, VerHagen — down 6-0 after four.

Aug. 11 – Sanchez — down 5-1 after 4.5.

Aug. 13 – Boyd — down 4-0 after three.

Aug. 14 – Michael Fulmer — down 5-2 after four.

Aug. 18 – Jordan Zimmermann — down 6-3 after four.

Aug. 22 – Boyd — down seven after three.

This was the 10th time this season a Tigers starting pitcher has failed to survive the third inning. That’s the seventh-most in baseball.

Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez set the tone with a mammoth two-run home run in the first inning. The ball traveled 493 feet, landing just under the giant scoreboard in left field. It was the longest measured home run at Comerica Park, breaking J.D. Martinez’s record by 26 feet.

Sanchez ended the scoring, as well, with another two-run shot in the ninth inning off right-hander Jeff Ferrell. This one was a 403-footer to right field.

Boyd gave up a walk, a double to Didi Gregorius and a sacrifice fly to Tyler Austin before he got out of the first.

In a four-run third, he gave up a walk, two singles and a two-run triple to Todd Frazier before he was mercifully pulled from the game.

The bullpen didn’t exactly slam the door shut, either. The Yankees scored twice off Saupold in the fifth and two more off VerHagen in the seventh (two-run homer by Aaron Hicks, who knocked in three runs).

Aaron Judge walked three times and had an RBI single before he was lifted for a pinch-hitter in the seventh, thus stopping his Major-League record strikeout streak at 37 straight games.

Facing Yankees starter Masahiro Tanaka, who limited the Tigers to one earned run over six innings at Yankee Stadium earlier this month, the seven-run mountain loomed daunting to a team that had scored seven runs once in the last 12 games.

The Tigers managed just three hits in the first six innings off Tanaka, who was making his first start since going on the disabled list with shoulder inflammation. Nick Castellanos hit his 17th home run, a two-run shot in the seventh.

Castellanos hit No. 18 in the ninth. It was his the first inside-the-park homer of his career. Center fielder Jacoby Ellsbury made a sliding attempt to stop Castellanos' sinking liner. It got past him and rolled all the way to the wall.

Ian Kinsler had an RBI double in the third.

