Former Tigers general manager Joe Klein died at 75 after complications from heart surgery. (Photo: AtlanticLeague.com)

Joe Klein, who was the Tigers general manager for two years, has died of complications from heart surgery. He was 75.

Klein came to the Tigers in 1992 as scouting director and was general manager in 1994-95. He also was a general manager for the Rangers (1983-84) and Indians (1986-87).

Klein became the executive director of the Atlantic League in 1998 and held that position in the independent minor league until his death.

“Today is a very sad day for the Atlantic League and for baseball,” Atlantic League founder Frank Boulton said. “Joe’s contributions to the game and the Atlantic League are immeasurable.”