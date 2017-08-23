The Tigers will look to bounce back and deliver their own beatdown tonight following Tuesday’s 13-4 thumping by the Yankees.
Nick Castellanos homered inside and outside the park but it was too little too late as starter Matthew Boyd was shelled for seven runs in the first three innings in the loss.
Detroit will turn to Jordan Zimmermann, who is looking to get back on track after giving up 17 runs in his last three starts.
Follow along with live updates from the game by Geoff Robinson of The Detroit News.
YANKEES AT TIGERS
What: Second in a three-game series
First pitch: 7:10 p.m., Comerica Park, Detroit
TV/radio: FSD/97.1
Pitching matchup: RHP Jordan Zimmermann (7-10, 5.87) vs. RHP Luis Severino (10-5, 3.18)
TIGERS LINEUP
1. Ian Kinsler, 2B
2. Alex Presley, RF
3. Justin Upton, LF
4. Miguel Cabrera, 1B
5. Nick Castellanos, 3B
6. Victor Martinez, DH
7. John Hicks, C
8. Andrew Romine, CF
9. Jose Iglesias, SS
YANKEES LINEUP
1. Brett Gardner, LF
2. Aaron Hicks, RF
3. Gary Sanchez, C
4. Aaron Judge, DH
5. Didi Gregorius, SS
6. Chase Headley, 1B
7. Todd Frazier, 3B
8. Jacoby Ellsbury, CF
9. Ronald Torreyes, 2B
