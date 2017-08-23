Yankees 10, Tigers 2
Yankees Gary Sanchez rounds the bases on his solo home
Yankees Gary Sanchez rounds the bases on his solo home run in the first inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers pitcher Jordan Zimmermann wipes his brow after
Tigers pitcher Jordan Zimmermann wipes his brow after Yankees' Gary Sanchez hits a solo home run in the first inning at Comerica Park in Detroit on Aug. 23, 2017.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers shortstop Jose Iglesias gets the tag on Yankees'
Tigers shortstop Jose Iglesias gets the tag on Yankees' Aaron Judge trying to steal second in the first inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers' Justin Upton strikes out swinging in the first
Tigers' Justin Upton strikes out swinging in the first inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers right fielder Alex Presley makes a running catch
Tigers right fielder Alex Presley makes a running catch on a fly ball off the bat of Yankees Brett Gardner in the first inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers pitcher Jordan Zimmermann works in the first
Tigers pitcher Jordan Zimmermann works in the first inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers shortstop Jose Iglesias turns before he throws
Tigers shortstop Jose Iglesias turns before he throws for the out on Yankees' Aaron Hicks in the first inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers pitcher Jordan Zimmerman works in the third
Tigers pitcher Jordan Zimmerman works in the third inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera watches a foul ball during a
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera watches a foul ball during a lengthy at bat in the fourth inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera strikes out swinging to end
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera strikes out swinging to end the fourth inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers third baseman Nick Castellanos makes a catch
Tigers third baseman Nick Castellanos makes a catch in foul territory in the second inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers catcher John Hicks talks with pitcher Jordan
Tigers catcher John Hicks talks with pitcher Jordan Zimmermann, right, after the Yankees take a 3-0 lead in the third inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
    Detroit — Same story, different night — another non-competitive baseball game played by the Tigers.

    If Justin Verlander or Michael Fulmer isn’t starting for the Tigers, the game is likely to follow what has become a very familiar and tedious script.

    The Yankees scored five times in the third inning Wednesday and were never hedged, beating the Tigers 10-2. It was the Tigers’ eighth loss in nine games, and in six of those, the Tigers faced deep early deficits.

    Rough way to do business.

    The last time the Tigers won a game not started by Verlander was Aug. 2. The rest of the rotation since that win, including Fulmer, had gone 0-9 with a 9.28 ERA and a .354 opponents’ batting average before Wednesday.

    BOX SCORE: Yankees 10, Tigers 2

    The last win on a non-Verlander start was delivered by Jordan Zimmermann against the Yankees, who pitched seven shutout innings in the Bronx.

    It didn’t go quite as well this time.

    Once again, it was Gary Sanchez who got it started for the Yankees. He followed his 493-foot, first-inning bomb Tuesday with another first-inning blast — this one nearly 100 feet shorter but it counted the same.

    Sanchez would add a two-run single in the five-run third inning, as well. The man comes to eat in the month of August. He has 10 home runs and 21 RBIs this month. It was last August that he burst on the scene with 11 homers and 21 RBIs.

    The Yankees scratched out five hits off Zimmermann in the third, including an RBI double by Aaron Judge and an RBI single by Didi Gregorius.

    Gregorius added a solo home run in the fifth.

    It’s been a catastrophic stretch for Zimmermann (five innings, nine hits, seven runs). He’s allowed seven runs in each of his last three starts — becoming the first Tigers pitcher since Tommy Bridges in 1935 to do that. He’s allowed 21 runs and 27 hits in 13 2/3 innings.

    Check that: It’s been a catastrophic stretch for the Tigers’ pitching staff — sans Verlander.

    Since beating the Pirates 10-0 on Aug. 9 (Verlander), the Tigers have allowed 96 runs in 12 games (eight per game). They’ve allowed more runs than any American League team since the All-Star break. In fact, the Tigers have allowed 10 or more runs in eight games since the break.

    TIGERS SCHEDULE

    In the last eight games, they’ve yielded 16 home runs.

    Ugly.

    Chad Bell took over for Zimmermann and gave up a run in the sixth (single by Ronald Torreyes, who had four hits), seventh (home run by Chase Headley) and eighth (unearned, RBI single by Aaron Hicks).

    The Tigers scored once off Yankees starter Luis Severino — a sixth inning home run by Ian Kinsler, his 13th. Jose Iglesias hit a solo home run with two outs in the ninth off Tommy Kahnle.

    Severino allowed six hits and a run over 6 2/3 innings. He struck out eight. On the night, the Tigers struck out 13 times. Former Tigers farm hand Chad Green struck out four in 1 1/3 innings.

