Detroit — Same story, different night — another non-competitive baseball game played by the Tigers.

If Justin Verlander or Michael Fulmer isn’t starting for the Tigers, the game is likely to follow what has become a very familiar and tedious script.

The Yankees scored five times in the third inning Wednesday and were never hedged, beating the Tigers 10-2. It was the Tigers’ eighth loss in nine games, and in six of those, the Tigers faced deep early deficits.

Rough way to do business.

The last time the Tigers won a game not started by Verlander was Aug. 2. The rest of the rotation since that win, including Fulmer, had gone 0-9 with a 9.28 ERA and a .354 opponents’ batting average before Wednesday.

The last win on a non-Verlander start was delivered by Jordan Zimmermann against the Yankees, who pitched seven shutout innings in the Bronx.

It didn’t go quite as well this time.

Once again, it was Gary Sanchez who got it started for the Yankees. He followed his 493-foot, first-inning bomb Tuesday with another first-inning blast — this one nearly 100 feet shorter but it counted the same.

Sanchez would add a two-run single in the five-run third inning, as well. The man comes to eat in the month of August. He has 10 home runs and 21 RBIs this month. It was last August that he burst on the scene with 11 homers and 21 RBIs.

The Yankees scratched out five hits off Zimmermann in the third, including an RBI double by Aaron Judge and an RBI single by Didi Gregorius.

Gregorius added a solo home run in the fifth.

It’s been a catastrophic stretch for Zimmermann (five innings, nine hits, seven runs). He’s allowed seven runs in each of his last three starts — becoming the first Tigers pitcher since Tommy Bridges in 1935 to do that. He’s allowed 21 runs and 27 hits in 13 2/3 innings.

Check that: It’s been a catastrophic stretch for the Tigers’ pitching staff — sans Verlander.

Since beating the Pirates 10-0 on Aug. 9 (Verlander), the Tigers have allowed 96 runs in 12 games (eight per game). They’ve allowed more runs than any American League team since the All-Star break. In fact, the Tigers have allowed 10 or more runs in eight games since the break.

In the last eight games, they’ve yielded 16 home runs.

Ugly.

Chad Bell took over for Zimmermann and gave up a run in the sixth (single by Ronald Torreyes, who had four hits), seventh (home run by Chase Headley) and eighth (unearned, RBI single by Aaron Hicks).

The Tigers scored once off Yankees starter Luis Severino — a sixth inning home run by Ian Kinsler, his 13th. Jose Iglesias hit a solo home run with two outs in the ninth off Tommy Kahnle.

Severino allowed six hits and a run over 6 2/3 innings. He struck out eight. On the night, the Tigers struck out 13 times. Former Tigers farm hand Chad Green struck out four in 1 1/3 innings.

