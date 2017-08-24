Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer will start Thursday against the Yankees. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

Top 4th: Yankees 2, Tigers 1

Gary Sanchez stepped up to the plate and smacked his fourth home run of the series to left center. Aaron Judge then grounded out to short.

Didi Gregorius lined a hit off the glove of John Hicks and he got to second on the error. Chase Headley then grounded to first for the second out. Todd Frazier popped out to second to end the minor threat.

Bottom 3rd: Tigers 1, Yankees 1

The Tigers were looking to muster some offense in the third.

However, JaCoby Jones struck out swinging to start things off. Jose Iglesias then reached base on a single to center. Ian Kinsler popped out in foul territory. Iglesias stole second without a throw and Mikie Mahtook walked. Justin Upton also walked to load the bases.

Miguel Cabrera would leave the bases loaded after a lazy fly ball to right.

Top 3rd: Tigers 1, Yankees 1

Austin Romine, Andrew's brother, led off the third inning by popping out to first base. Brett Gardner then chopped a soft grounder to third and nearly beat out his second infield single of the game, but Nick Castellanos got him in time at first. Aaron Hicks struck out looking on a Michael Fulmer pitch with late movement.

Bottom 2nd: Tigers 1, Yankees 1

Nick Castellanos grounded out softly to third to start the home half of the second. James McCann then put a charge into one, nearly reaching the center field wall, but Aaron Hicks ran it down and made a nice leaping catch. John Hicks then struck out swinging.

Top 2nd: Tigers 1, Yankees 1

For the second straight inning, Michael Fulmer surrendered a leadoff single. Aaron Judge lofted a single to center. A wild pitch by Fulmer then moved him over to second with no outs and Didi Gregorius moved him to third on a groundout to Ian Kinsler.

Chase Headley swung on the first pitch he saw, knocking an RBI single into left. Todd Frazier then walked after working a full-count. Ronald Torreyes lined out softly to second and Kinsler threw Headley out at second for a double play as he thought it might drop into short right field.

Bottom 1st: Tigers 1, Yankees 0

Jaime Garcia got the start for the Yankees.

Ian Kinsler led off by flying out to center field. Mikie Mahtook lined out to first before Justin Upton crushed a two-out solo home run to left. Miguel Cabrera got a good swing on a Garcia pitch, but flew out to deep right field.

Top 1st: Tigers 0, Yankees 0

Michael Fulmer entered the game in his third start since coming back from a DL stint.

Brett Gardner hit a grounder off Fulmer which deflected to Ian Kinsler, but he beat out the throw to first. Aaron Hicks then grounded into a 4-6-3 double play. Gary Sanchez popped out to shallow center which was run down by Kinsler.

The Detroit Tigers and New York Yankees conclude their three-game series on Thursday at Comerica Park. For the Tigers, it can't come soon enough.

Outscored 23-6 in the first two games of the series, the Tigers will turn to right-hander Michael Fulmer to try and salvage the finale. First pitch is at 1:10 p.m.

Fulmer faces a Yankees offense that has hammered Tigers starters for 14 runs (all earned) on 16 hits in just 7.1 innings. Fulmer's also trying to halt a personal five-game losing streak, though he's pitched slightly better than that record indicates, including seven inning last Saturday against the Dodgers in which he didn't allow an earned run.

The Tigers, meanwhile, will face lefty Jaime Garcia (5-8, 4.52 ERA), who's pitching for his third team this season.

Both teams are giving their sluggers a bit of a break Thursday, with Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez and Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera filling the designated-hitter roles. John Hicks is playing first base for the Tigers, hitting seventh.

YANKEES AT TIGERS

First pitch: 1:10 p.m. Thursday, Comerica Park, Detroit

TV/radio: Fox Sports Detroit/97.1 FM

Records: The Tigers are 54-71, fourth place in the American League Central Division, 15 games behind the Cleveland Indians. The Yankees are 68-57, second place in the AL East, 4.5 games behind the Boston Red Sox, and 3.5 games in front for a wild-card spot.

YANKEES LINEUP

1. Brett Gardner, LF

2. Aaron Hicks, CF

3. Gary Sanchez, DH

4. Aaron Judge, RF

5. Didi Gregorius, SS

6. Chase Headley, 1B

7. Todd Frazier, 3B

8. Ronald Torreyes, 2B

9. Austin Romine, C

SP: Jaime Garcia, LHP

TIGERS LINEUP

1. Ian Kinsler, 2B

2. Mikie Mahtook, RF

3. Justin Upton, LF

4. Miguel Cabrera, DH

5. Nick Castellanos, 3B

6. James McCann, C

7. John Hicks, 1B

8. JaCoby Jones, CF

9. Jose Iglesias, SS

SP: Michael Fulmer, RHP