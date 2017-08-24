LINKEDIN 2 COMMENTMORE

Detroit — The Tigers had each other’s backs Thursday.

Well, for the most part.

On a fight-filled afternoon at Comerica Park, the most intriguing dustup might’ve been one that didn’t include a single thrown punch. In the seventh inning, after James McCann was drilled in the helmet by Yankees reliever Dellin Betances and benches emptied for the second time, YES Network cameras caught an interesting exchange in the Tigers dugout between Justin Verlander and Victor Martinez.

Nick Castellanos also was in the middle of it.

In the brief video clip, after things had died down on the field, Martinez and Verlander can be seen talking calmy yet both seemingly agitated. Finally, Verlander waves off Martinez, starts to walk away, then circles back with another hand gesture — one that isn’t clearly obscene, though Tigers fans on Twitter seemed to think it was.

Verlander again walked away, and this time Martinez started following him, his voice raised.

That’s when Castellanos stepped in and held Martinez back.

So, what gives?

“I was actually on the field, so I haven’t seen it. I haven’t talked to them about it, but I’m aware of it,” Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said following hims team’s 10-6 win in the series finale.

“Again, emotions are running high. They’re running high on both sides.”

Martinez was gone by the time clubhouse doors opened after the game, and Verlander declined to speak to reporters, through a Tigers spokesman. He did send out a tweet with a GIF of buffoon anchorman Ron Burgundy saying, “Boy, that escalated quickly.”

Castellanos talked briefly with reporters, but didn’t specifically address that situation.

More: 'Man's game': Tigers win brawl-filled contest; Cabrera among 8 ejected

Castellanos did talk about the first benches-clearing incident, which led to a brawl in the sixth inning. With Miguel Cabrera and Austin Romine tussling on the ground, Castellanos went diving in to try to break things up.

There, Castellanos got punched, by his count, five times, including once from Gary Sanchez, whose sucker-punch game seems to match his power game.

“You go look at that, how many punches did I throw? Zero,” Castellanos said. “And I had ... five people on top of me, and I’m getting drilled from all angles. For somebody that’s not throwing any punches? You guys be the judge of that.”

So, how does Castellanos figure into the Verlander-Martinez incident?

It won’t be perfectly clear until Verlander and Martinez address it themselves, perhaps Friday in Chicago, but the popular theory is Verlander and Castellanos were none too happy with Martinez’s chummy behavior with the Yankees — and perhaps with Sanchez — during the scuffle after McCann was hit.

McCann, too, said he couldn’t comment on what transpired.

tpaul@detroitnews.com

twitter.com/tonypaul1984

Tigers 10, Yankees 6
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

The Tigers' Miguel Cabrera (24) tangles on the ground
The Tigers' Miguel Cabrera (24) tangles on the ground with Yankees catcher Austin Romine as Tigers' Andrew Romine, top, tries to separate them during a bench-clearing fight Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017, at Comerica Park in Detroit.  Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
Fullscreen
The Tigers' Miguel Cabrera is held back during a sixth-inning
The Tigers' Miguel Cabrera is held back during a sixth-inning bench-clearing fight with the New York Yankees.  Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Yankees starter Jaime Garcia delivers a first-inning
Yankees starter Jaime Garcia delivers a first-inning pitch.  Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Tigers starter Michael Fulmer throws a first-inning
Tigers starter Michael Fulmer throws a first-inning pitch.  Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
Fullscreen
The Tigers' Miguel Cabrera hits a first-inning fly
The Tigers' Miguel Cabrera hits a first-inning fly ball.  Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Tigers outfielder Justin Upton hits a solo home run
Tigers outfielder Justin Upton hits a solo home run against the Yankees during the first inning.  Duane Burleson, Associated Press
Fullscreen
The Tigers' Justin Upton celebrates with Miguel Cabrera
The Tigers' Justin Upton celebrates with Miguel Cabrera (24) after hitting a solo home run against the Yankees during the first inning.  Duane Burleson, Associated Press
Fullscreen
The Yankees' Gary Sanchez celebrates with teammate
The Yankees' Gary Sanchez celebrates with teammate Aaron Judge (99) after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning.  Duane Burleson, Associated Press
Fullscreen
The Tigers' JaCoby Jones singles to drive in two runs
The Tigers' JaCoby Jones singles to drive in two runs and take a 5-3 lead over the Yankees during the fifth inning.  Duane Burleson, Associated Press
Fullscreen
The Tigers' Jose Iglesias watches his hit against the
The Tigers' Jose Iglesias watches his hit against the Yankees that bounced over the wall for a two-run ground-rule double in the fifth inning.  Duane Burleson, Associated Press
Fullscreen
The Tigers' James McCann celebrates with Justin Upton
The Tigers' James McCann celebrates with Justin Upton (8) after McCann scores a fifth-inning run.  Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
Fullscreen
The Tigers' JaCoby Jones hits a two-run single in the
The Tigers' JaCoby Jones hits a two-run single in the fifth inning.  Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
Fullscreen
The Yankees' Austin Romine is held back by the Tigers'
The Yankees' Austin Romine is held back by the Tigers' Victor Martinez during a bench-clearing fight in the sixth inning.  Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera looks back at the New
Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera looks back at the New York Yankees as he is guided off the field by teammate Ian Kinsler, right, and Jose Iglesias (1) following a bench-clearing fight during the sixth inning.  Duane Burleson, AP
Fullscreen
The Yankees' Austin Romine is held back by Tigers'
The Yankees' Austin Romine is held back by Tigers' Victor Martinez during a bench-clearing fight in the sixth inning.  Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
Fullscreen
The Yankees' Austin Romine is held back by Tigers'
The Yankees' Austin Romine is held back by Tigers' Victor Martinez during a bench-clearing fight in the sixth inning.  Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander gets involved in a
Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander gets involved in a seventh inning bench clearing.  Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Tigers' Ian Kinsler and head athletic trainer Kevin
Tigers' Ian Kinsler and head athletic trainer Kevin Rand, right, check out James McCann after he was hit in the head by a pitch in the seventh inning.  Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Tigers manager Brad Ausmus argues with umpire Dana
Tigers manager Brad Ausmus argues with umpire Dana DeMuth after James McCann was hit in the head by a pitch in the seventh inning.  Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDIN 2 COMMENTMORE