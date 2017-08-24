Austin Romine #27 of the Yankees is held back by the Tigers' Victor Martinez during a bench-clearing fight in the sixth inning Thursday at Comerica Park. (Photo: Gregory Shamus, Getty Images)

Detroit — You could see this one coming a mile away.

Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera and Yankees catcher Austin Romine got into an intense shoving match that ignited a benches-clearing brawl in the bottom of the sixth inning Thursday at Comerica Park.

An inning later, things got heated again.

With the first pitch of the at-bat to Cabrera in the sixth, Yankees reliever Tommy Kahnle chucked it behind him, obvious retaliation for a Michael Fulmer pitch that hit Yankees slugger Gary Sanchez in the hip in the fifth. The previous inning, Sanchez had homered, his fourth of the series.

Sanchez was not happy about being plunked, strolling slowly to first. After that inning, Sanchez walked gingerly off the field, glancing twice at the Tigers dugout.

After Kahnle's pitch in the sixth, Cabrera stepped out of the box, then strolled back in before getting right in Romine's face. The Yankees catcher, who is the brother of Tigers utilityman Andrew Romine, ripped off his mask. Cabrera shoved him, then tried a few punches before Romine tackled him by lowering his shoulder to the big man's midsection.

On the ground, Romine got in a few punches to Cabrera's back, which has bothered him all season long. Sanchez raced right into the thick of the scrum and landed one punch on Cabrera, seemingly to the head, while he was on the ground.

Andrew Romine eventually stepped in to make peace with his brother, while umpires also worked to calm the situation and sort things out.

The scuffle led to four ejections — Kahnle, Cabrera, Romine and Yankees manager Joe Girardi. With Romine's ejection, Sanchez had to move to catcher, meaning the Yankees lost their designated hitter.

The teams went at it again an inning later, when new Yankees reliever Dellin Betances drilled the first batter he faced, Tigers catcher James McCann in the helmet with a 98-mph fastball. Several Tigers immediately jumped over the third-base dugout, and manager Brad Ausmus was particularly fired up.

There were no punches thrown during that altercation, which led to the ejection of Betances and Yankees bench coach Rob Thompson. Betances was irate at the ejection, pointing to the scoreboard which read 6-6, as if to say, “Why would I throw at a guy in a tie game?”

McCann, who was in the thick of the brawl, was motionless on the ground for several seconds, before bouncing up and being examined by trainer Kevin Rand and, after he calmed down, Ausmus. McCann stayed in the game.

The Tigers took a 6-3 lead, but the Yankees tied it with three runs in the top of the seventh inning.

David Robertson replaced Betances and, unbelievably, hit the first batter he faced, John Hicks, with a 93-mph fastball. While the crowd of 32,622 booed loudly, nothing materialized there as Hicks slowly walked to first.

