Pitcher Justin Verlander (9-8, 3.86) goes for the Tigers in series opener against the White Sox. (Photo: Patrick McDermott, Getty Images)

The Tigers open a three-game series Friday against the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field as part of six-game road swing.

The team closed out its home stand with a 10-6 victory over the Yankees in a brawl-filled game Thursday afternoon at Comerica Park. Eight players and coaches were ejected after separate three melees in the contest, which was sparked after Tigers right-hander Michael Fulmer plunked Yankees batter Gary Sanchez in the fifth.

That prompted Yankees pitcher Tommy Kahnle to throw behind Tigers batter Miguel Cabrera, who got into an into an argument and then into fight with catcher Kevin Romine. The battle royal was on as two more bench-emptying incidents followed.

Tigers vs. White Sox

First pitch: 8:10 p.m., Guaranteed Rate Field, Chicago

TV/radio: Fox Sports Detroit, 97.1 FM

Pitchers: Tigers, Justin Verlander (9-8, 3.96); White Sox, Miguel Gonzalez (7-10, 4.74)

Records: Tigers are 55-71, in fourth place and 15 games behind the Indians in the AL Central. The White Sox are 50-76, in fifth place and 17 games back of the Indians.

