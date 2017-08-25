Tigers, Yankees brawl at Comerica Park
The Tigers' Miguel Cabrera (24) tangles on the ground
The Tigers' Miguel Cabrera (24) tangles on the ground with Yankees catcher Austin Romine as Tigers' Andrew Romine, top, tries to separate them during a bench-clearing fight Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017, at Comerica Park in Detroit.  Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
The Tigers' Miguel Cabrera is held back during a sixth-inning
The Tigers' Miguel Cabrera is held back during a sixth-inning bench-clearing fight with the New York Yankees.  Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
Yankees starter Jaime Garcia delivers a first-inning
Yankees starter Jaime Garcia delivers a first-inning pitch.  Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
Tigers starter Michael Fulmer throws a first-inning
Tigers starter Michael Fulmer throws a first-inning pitch.  Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
The Tigers' Miguel Cabrera hits a first-inning fly
The Tigers' Miguel Cabrera hits a first-inning fly ball.  Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
Tigers outfielder Justin Upton hits a solo home run
Tigers outfielder Justin Upton hits a solo home run against the Yankees during the first inning.  Duane Burleson, Associated Press
The Tigers' Justin Upton celebrates with Miguel Cabrera
The Tigers' Justin Upton celebrates with Miguel Cabrera (24) after hitting a solo home run against the Yankees during the first inning.  Duane Burleson, Associated Press
The Yankees' Gary Sanchez celebrates with teammate
The Yankees' Gary Sanchez celebrates with teammate Aaron Judge (99) after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning.  Duane Burleson, Associated Press
The Tigers' JaCoby Jones singles to drive in two runs
The Tigers' JaCoby Jones singles to drive in two runs and give them a 5-3 lead over the Yankees during the fifth inning.  Duane Burleson, Associated Press
The Tigers' Jose Iglesias watches his hit against the
The Tigers' Jose Iglesias watches his hit against the Yankees that bounced over the wall for a two-run ground-rule double in the fifth inning.  Duane Burleson, Associated Press
The Tigers' James McCann celebrates with Justin Upton
The Tigers' James McCann celebrates with Justin Upton (8) after McCann scores a fifth-inning run.  Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
The Tigers' JaCoby Jones hits a two-run single in the
The Tigers' JaCoby Jones hits a two-run single in the fifth inning.  Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
The Yankees' Austin Romine is held back by the Tigers'
The Yankees' Austin Romine is held back by the Tigers' Victor Martinez during a bench-clearing fight in the sixth inning.  Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera looks back at the New
Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera looks back at the New York Yankees as he is guided off the field by teammate Ian Kinsler, right, and Jose Iglesias (1) following a bench-clearing fight during the sixth inning.  Duane Burleson, AP
The Yankees' Austin Romine is held back by Tigers'
The Yankees' Austin Romine is held back by Tigers' Victor Martinez during a bench-clearing fight in the sixth inning.  Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
The Yankees' Austin Romine is held back by Tigers'
The Yankees' Austin Romine is held back by Tigers' Victor Martinez during a bench-clearing fight in the sixth inning.  Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
Tigers' Andrew Romine talks to his brother Yankees
Tigers' Andrew Romine talks to his brother Yankees catcher Austin Romine and first base coach first base coach Tony Pena (56) during a bench clearing fight in the sixth inning.  Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
Benches clear in the sixth inning during a game between
Benches clear in the sixth inning during a game between the New York Yankees and Detroit Tigers.  Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi, left, argues
New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi, left, argues with umpire crew chief Dana DeMuth after being ejected by home plate umpire Carlos Torres during the sixth inning.  Duane Burleson, AP
Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander gets involved in a
Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander gets involved in a seventh-inning benches-clearing dispute.  Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
Detroit Tigers hitting coach Lloyd McClendon, left,
Detroit Tigers hitting coach Lloyd McClendon, left, tries to pull Justin Verlander, center, away from New York Yankees' Chase Headley during the second bench-clearing of the baseball game, in the seventh inning.  Duane Burleson, AP
Tigers' Ian Kinsler and head athletic trainer Kevin
Tigers' Ian Kinsler and head athletic trainer Kevin Rand, right, check out James McCann after he was hit in the head by a pitch in the seventh inning.  Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
Tigers manager Brad Ausmus argues with umpire Dana
Tigers manager Brad Ausmus argues with umpire Dana DeMuth after James McCann was hit in the head by a pitch in the seventh inning.  Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
Detroit Tigers' Jose Iglesias reacts after hitting
Detroit Tigers' Jose Iglesias reacts after hitting a three-run double to take a 9-6 lead over the New York Mets during the seventh inning.  Duane Burleson, AP
Yankees' Todd Frazier is held back as benches clear
Yankees' Todd Frazier is held back as benches clear in the eighth inning after he was hit by a pitch.  Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
Yankees' Brett Gardner is held back as benches clear
Yankees' Brett Gardner is held back as benches clear in the eighth inning.  Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
Tigers pitcher Shane Greene celebrates a 10-6 win over
Tigers pitcher Shane Greene celebrates a 10-6 win over the New York Yankees.  Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
    Detroit Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera was suspended seven games for his role in Thursday’s brawls during the game against the New York Yankees.

    Relief pitcher Alex Wilson was suspended four games and manager Brad Ausmus was suspended one game.

    The Tigers have begun the appeal process so it is likely that Cabrera and Wilson will be active for Friday night's game against the White Sox in Chicago.

    Cabrera was in the lineup before the suspensions were announced, batting fourth and playing first base.

    For the Yankees, catcher Gary Sanchez was suspended four games and catcher Austin Romine was given a two-game ban.

    Before Friday's game, Cabrera expressed his displeasure with how the suspensions were distributed. He said he was sucker-punched by Sanchez and Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge, and noted that Judge received no punishment.

    "My point is, why don't they say anything about Judge?" Cabrera said. "He tried to hit me in the throat. Why is he not suspended?

    "I'm not surprised (by the suspension). It's MLB, they do what they want. I don't have control. But be fair.

    “See the video. See the people who threw punches and went after me when I was on the floor.

    "I'm not asking for them to give me less (games). I'm OK with that. I take responsibility. But, come on.”

    Ausmus denied the claim by New York manager Joe Girardi that he cursed at Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner.

    Ausmus' suspension is tied to Wilson's, so if Wilson's suspension is upheld, Ausmus will serve the first game of Wilson's four-game ban.

    MLB STATEMENT

    Here is a statement from Major League Baseball:

    Discipline has been issued to members of the Detroit Tigers and the New York Yankees as a result of the bench-clearing incidents during Thursday's game at Comerica Park in Detroit. Joe Torre, Chief Baseball Officer for Major League Baseball, made the announcement.

    * Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera has received a seven-game suspension for inciting the first bench-clearing incident and fighting.

    * Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez has received a four-game suspension for fighting, including throwing punches.

    * Tigers pitcher Alex Wilson has received a four-game suspension for intentionally throwing a pitch at Todd Frazier of the Yankees while warnings were in place for both sides.

    * Yankees catcher Austin Romine has received a two-game suspension for fighting, including throwing punches.

    * Tigers manager Brad Ausmus has received a one-game suspension for the intentional actions of Wilson while warnings were in place.

    All five individuals also received undisclosed fines as a part of their discipline. Others who were fined for their actions during the incidents were Yankees manager Joe Girardi, Yankees bench coach/acting manager Rob Thomson, Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner, Yankees pitcher Tommy Kahnle and Tigers shortstop Jose Iglesias. In addition, two members of the Yankees, first baseman Garrett Cooper and outfielder Clint Frazier, received fines for entering the field while being on the disabled list.

    Unless appealed, all suspensions are scheduled to be effective tonight, when the Yankees are to host the Seattle Mariners and the Tigers are to visit the Chicago White Sox. If any player elects to appeal, then the discipline issued to him will be held in abeyance until the process is complete. In addition, if Wilson chooses to appeal his discipline, Ausmus' suspension will be effective the same day that Wilson serves his suspension, if any.

