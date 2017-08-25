Miguel Cabrera (Photo: Gregory Shamus, Getty Images)

Detroit Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera was suspended seven games for his role in Thursday’s brawls during the game against the New York Yankees.

Relief pitcher Alex Wilson was suspended four games and manager Brad Ausmus was suspended one game.

The Tigers have begun the appeal process so it is likely that Cabrera and Wilson will be active for Friday night's game against the White Sox in Chicago.

Cabrera was in the lineup before the suspensions were announced, batting fourth and playing first base.

For the Yankees, catcher Gary Sanchez was suspended four games and catcher Austin Romine was given a two-game ban.

Before Friday's game, Cabrera expressed his displeasure with how the suspensions were distributed. He said he was sucker-punched by Sanchez and Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge, and noted that Judge received no punishment.

"My point is, why don't they say anything about Judge?" Cabrera said. "He tried to hit me in the throat. Why is he not suspended?

"I'm not surprised (by the suspension). It's MLB, they do what they want. I don't have control. But be fair.

“See the video. See the people who threw punches and went after me when I was on the floor.

"I'm not asking for them to give me less (games). I'm OK with that. I take responsibility. But, come on.”

Ausmus denied the claim by New York manager Joe Girardi that he cursed at Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner.

Ausmus' suspension is tied to Wilson's, so if Wilson's suspension is upheld, Ausmus will serve the first game of Wilson's four-game ban.

MLB STATEMENT

Here is a statement from Major League Baseball:

Discipline has been issued to members of the Detroit Tigers and the New York Yankees as a result of the bench-clearing incidents during Thursday's game at Comerica Park in Detroit. Joe Torre, Chief Baseball Officer for Major League Baseball, made the announcement.

* Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera has received a seven-game suspension for inciting the first bench-clearing incident and fighting.

* Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez has received a four-game suspension for fighting, including throwing punches.

* Tigers pitcher Alex Wilson has received a four-game suspension for intentionally throwing a pitch at Todd Frazier of the Yankees while warnings were in place for both sides.

* Yankees catcher Austin Romine has received a two-game suspension for fighting, including throwing punches.

* Tigers manager Brad Ausmus has received a one-game suspension for the intentional actions of Wilson while warnings were in place.

All five individuals also received undisclosed fines as a part of their discipline. Others who were fined for their actions during the incidents were Yankees manager Joe Girardi, Yankees bench coach/acting manager Rob Thomson, Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner, Yankees pitcher Tommy Kahnle and Tigers shortstop Jose Iglesias. In addition, two members of the Yankees, first baseman Garrett Cooper and outfielder Clint Frazier, received fines for entering the field while being on the disabled list.

Unless appealed, all suspensions are scheduled to be effective tonight, when the Yankees are to host the Seattle Mariners and the Tigers are to visit the Chicago White Sox. If any player elects to appeal, then the discipline issued to him will be held in abeyance until the process is complete. In addition, if Wilson chooses to appeal his discipline, Ausmus' suspension will be effective the same day that Wilson serves his suspension, if any.