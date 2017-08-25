Tigers, Yankees brawl at Comerica Park
The Tigers' Miguel Cabrera (24) tangles on the ground
The Tigers' Miguel Cabrera (24) tangles on the ground with Yankees catcher Austin Romine as Tigers' Andrew Romine, top, tries to separate them during a bench-clearing fight Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017, at Comerica Park in Detroit.  Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
The Tigers' Miguel Cabrera is held back during a sixth-inning
The Tigers' Miguel Cabrera is held back during a sixth-inning bench-clearing fight with the New York Yankees.  Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
Yankees starter Jaime Garcia delivers a first-inning
Yankees starter Jaime Garcia delivers a first-inning pitch.  Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
Tigers starter Michael Fulmer throws a first-inning
Tigers starter Michael Fulmer throws a first-inning pitch.  Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
The Tigers' Miguel Cabrera hits a first-inning fly
The Tigers' Miguel Cabrera hits a first-inning fly ball.  Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
Tigers outfielder Justin Upton hits a solo home run
Tigers outfielder Justin Upton hits a solo home run against the Yankees during the first inning.  Duane Burleson, Associated Press
The Tigers' Justin Upton celebrates with Miguel Cabrera
The Tigers' Justin Upton celebrates with Miguel Cabrera (24) after hitting a solo home run against the Yankees during the first inning.  Duane Burleson, Associated Press
The Yankees' Gary Sanchez celebrates with teammate
The Yankees' Gary Sanchez celebrates with teammate Aaron Judge (99) after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning.  Duane Burleson, Associated Press
The Tigers' JaCoby Jones singles to drive in two runs
The Tigers' JaCoby Jones singles to drive in two runs and give them a 5-3 lead over the Yankees during the fifth inning.  Duane Burleson, Associated Press
The Tigers' Jose Iglesias watches his hit against the
The Tigers' Jose Iglesias watches his hit against the Yankees that bounced over the wall for a two-run ground-rule double in the fifth inning.  Duane Burleson, Associated Press
The Tigers' James McCann celebrates with Justin Upton
The Tigers' James McCann celebrates with Justin Upton (8) after McCann scores a fifth-inning run.  Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
The Tigers' JaCoby Jones hits a two-run single in the
The Tigers' JaCoby Jones hits a two-run single in the fifth inning.  Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
The Yankees' Austin Romine is held back by the Tigers'
The Yankees' Austin Romine is held back by the Tigers' Victor Martinez during a bench-clearing fight in the sixth inning.  Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera looks back at the New
Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera looks back at the New York Yankees as he is guided off the field by teammate Ian Kinsler, right, and Jose Iglesias (1) following a bench-clearing fight during the sixth inning.  Duane Burleson, AP
The Yankees' Austin Romine is held back by Tigers'
The Yankees' Austin Romine is held back by Tigers' Victor Martinez during a bench-clearing fight in the sixth inning.  Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
The Yankees' Austin Romine is held back by Tigers'
The Yankees' Austin Romine is held back by Tigers' Victor Martinez during a bench-clearing fight in the sixth inning.  Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
Tigers' Andrew Romine talks to his brother Yankees
Tigers' Andrew Romine talks to his brother Yankees catcher Austin Romine and first base coach first base coach Tony Pena (56) during a bench clearing fight in the sixth inning.  Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
Benches clear in the sixth inning during a game between
Benches clear in the sixth inning during a game between the New York Yankees and Detroit Tigers.  Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi, left, argues
New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi, left, argues with umpire crew chief Dana DeMuth after being ejected by home plate umpire Carlos Torres during the sixth inning.  Duane Burleson, AP
Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander gets involved in a
Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander gets involved in a seventh-inning benches-clearing dispute.  Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
Detroit Tigers hitting coach Lloyd McClendon, left,
Detroit Tigers hitting coach Lloyd McClendon, left, tries to pull Justin Verlander, center, away from New York Yankees' Chase Headley during the second bench-clearing of the baseball game, in the seventh inning.  Duane Burleson, AP
Tigers' Ian Kinsler and head athletic trainer Kevin
Tigers' Ian Kinsler and head athletic trainer Kevin Rand, right, check out James McCann after he was hit in the head by a pitch in the seventh inning.  Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
Tigers manager Brad Ausmus argues with umpire Dana
Tigers manager Brad Ausmus argues with umpire Dana DeMuth after James McCann was hit in the head by a pitch in the seventh inning.  Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
Detroit Tigers' Jose Iglesias reacts after hitting
Detroit Tigers' Jose Iglesias reacts after hitting a three-run double to take a 9-6 lead over the New York Mets during the seventh inning.  Duane Burleson, AP
Yankees' Todd Frazier is held back as benches clear
Yankees' Todd Frazier is held back as benches clear in the eighth inning after he was hit by a pitch.  Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
Yankees' Brett Gardner is held back as benches clear
Yankees' Brett Gardner is held back as benches clear in the eighth inning.  Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
Tigers pitcher Shane Greene celebrates a 10-6 win over
Tigers pitcher Shane Greene celebrates a 10-6 win over the New York Yankees.  Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
    Chicago — Talk about being between a rock and a hard place.

    Andrew Romine on Thursday was thrust into the unenviable position of trying to intervene during a fight at home plate between his brother and his teammate, who just happens to be the face of the franchise that pays his salary.

    Tigers' Miguel Cabrera shoved and punched at Yankees catcher Austin Romine in the sixth inning Thursday, the first of three benches-clearing brawls. Andrew Romine was one of the first players to reach the fight from the dugout.

    “They are both grown men and they make their decisions,” Andrew said before Friday's series opener against the White Sox. “My first concern was really just to break it up, just like most guys did. Most guys were going in thinking we just didn’t want anybody to get hurt. Really, I was just trying to get in there and stop the fight as soon as possible.”

    Romine ended up on his back in the middle of everything. Both his brother and Cabrera were separated by other parties.

    “It’s tough,” Andrew said. “During the fight, things got out of hand real quick. It almost became every man for himself. You’ve got people stepping on people and throwing punches in the back of people’s heads. You are really just looking to cover up.

    “I ended up on the bottom of it. It was a little nerve-wracking knowing anybody could do anything to you and you couldn’t do anything about it.”

    Cabrera suspended 7 games, decries Yankees' penalties

    Eventually, he was able to get up and go over to where his brother was.

    “He looked agitated still,” Andrew said. “Miggy and him were still jawing at each other. I wanted to calm him down and it didn’t look like anybody was really trying to hold him back that much. I figured if anybody could, it would be me.”

    That’s if Austin could calm himself down enough to recognize that it was his brother standing there.

    “I went over and tried to get eye contact with him,” Andrew said. “He was not having it at first. He was still trying to get around. I told him he needed to calm down. Once I got eye contact, I just asked, 'Are you OK?' And you need to calm down.”

    The Romine brothers spoke more calmly after the game and both checked in with their parents, who, Andrew said, were just happy nobody got hurt.

    “He’s a big boy and he picks his fights and chooses how he want to handle them,” Andrew said.

    Asked if he and Austin fought much growing up, Andrew chuckled and said, “A lot. And many of them were worse than that one.”

    Non-issue?

    Television cameras caught a brief dugout spat between Victor Martinez and Justin Verlander Thursday. Verlander and Nick Castellanos were telling Martinez that Yankees' Gary Sanchez had sucker punched both Castellanos and Cabrera during the fight.

    They seemed to be questioning why Martinez had gone out to the mound and talked calmly and friendly to Sanchez.

    Verlander was pitching Friday and was off limits to the media before the game. Martinez politely refused to comment.

    “Vic and Verlander were playing cards together on the plane last night, so I don’t think it’s anything,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “We will see how it goes. There was a lot of emotion and sometimes it can spill over into your own dugout.”

    Around the horn

    James McCann was back in the lineup Friday, showing no residual effects from taking a 98-mph pitch off the helmet from Yankees reliever Dellin Betances Thursday.

    Ausmus said McCann had been tested for a possible concussion and was cleared during the game Thursday.

    …Third baseman Nick Castellanos was a late scratch Friday with left wrist soreness. He had his wrist wrapped during batting practice, which he took part in. He also took balls in right field during BP.

    Dixon Machado started in his place.

    …Justin Upton turned 30 years old on Friday. He entered the game as one of seven players in MLB history to produce at least 850 runs, 225 home runs and 125 stolen bases before the age of 30. He joins Barry Bonds, Ken Griffey Jr., Andruw Jones, Willie Mays, Frank Robinson and Alex Rodriguez.

    Twitter: @cmccosky

    TIGERS AT WHITE SOX

    First pitch: 7:10 p.m. Saturday, Guaranteed Rate Field, Chicago

    TV/radio: FSD/97.1

    Scouting report

    RHP Buck Farmer (2-1, 6.62), Tigers: This will be his fifth start for the Tigers, and to say the least, he’s had some performance swings. He pitched 13 shutout innings in his first two starts, with 16 strikeouts. In his next two starts, he was pounded for 13 runs in 4.2 innings, yielding five home runs. He’s continued to pitch well at Triple-A.

    LHP Carlos Rodon (2-4, 3.88), White Sox: He’s on a stretch of five straight quality starts, allowing two runs or less in each. On the season, opponents are hitting .244 against him and he has 68 strikeouts in 60.1 innings.

