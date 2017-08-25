Jose Abreu of the White Sox celebrates his solo home run in the first inning. (Photo: Jonathan Daniel / Getty Images)

Chicago — The Tigers are still waiting for Joe Jimenez to gain traction against big-league hitters.

They gave him the ball in the bottom of the ninth in a 2-2 game Friday night. He gave up a double to Tim Anderson and a walk-off single to Yolmer Sanchez.

Ballgame. The White Sox beat the Tigers 3-2.

It was another stingy outing by Tigers ace Justin Verlander. He went seven innings and gave up two runs and six hits with eight strikeouts. In the month of April, he’s allowed 10 runs in 36 innings with 41 strikeouts.

He has a 2.38 ERA and 75 strikeouts in his last 10 starts covering 68 innings.

Alas, just another no-decision.

Verlander gave up a first-inning home run to Jose Abreu, then put up a string of zeros from the second through the fifth, allowing only one hit with six strikeouts. He struck out the side in the fifth, putting down Omar Narvaez (looking) and Alen Hanson (swinging) with 97-mph fastballs.

But Abreu singled with one out in the sixth and went to second on a wild pitch. Former Tiger Avisail Garcia then slapped a 3-2 fastball into center field to score Abreu and tie the score at 2.

He ended the sixth inning by striking out Kevan Smith and Tim Anderson.

His saved his best escape for the seventh. With Yolmer Sanchez on second and one out, Adam Engel was safe at first when Miguel Cabrera got his feet tangled and didn’t touch first base.

In a tie game, with runners on the corners, Verlander got Hanson to foul out to third baseman Dixon Machado. Then, with one strike on Tyler Saladino, Engel broke for second.

Catcher James McCann fired to second baseman Ian Kinsler, who was well in front of the base anticipating Sanchez trying to steal home, which he was. Kinsler’s throw was in plenty of time. McCann, though, was run into hard by Sanchez and did well to hang on to the throw.

The Tigers didn’t do much against right-hander Miguel Gonzalez, either. He came into the game having allowed just two runs over his last 22 innings, and he blanked the Tigers on two hits through four innings on Friday.

In the fifth, Victor Martinez, who had three hits, led off with a single. With one out, Andrew Romine dropped one off the chalk line in left field that bounced into the stands for a ground-rule double.

Then hot-hitting Jose Iglesias blooped a two-run single to put the Tigers ahead. It was Iglesias’ eighth hit in his last 11 at-bats, which includes three doubles, a home run and seven RBIs.

But that was the extent of the Tigers offense. Gonzalez went eight innings, allowed seven hits and struck out nine. Only three Tigers reached second base off Gonzalez.

Alex Wilson pitched a scoreless eighth inning for the Tigers, working out of a first-and-second, no-out mess. He struck out Garcia and induced a 4-6-3 double play from Smith.

