Chicago — Other than the fines and suspensions, and some residual physical soreness the next day, the brawl against the Yankees resulted in one minor injury for the Tigers.

Third baseman Nick Castellanos was held out of a second straight game with a sprained ligament in his left wrist.

“I got it X-rayed and it came back negative,” Castellanos said. “It’s just something that’s going to linger. I told them I’d be available to play or pinch-hit today, whatever. They said they wanted to give it a few more days.

“I totally expect to be in the lineup tomorrow.”

Castellanos was quick to the confrontation in the sixth inning Thursday. He was the first to get to Miguel Cabrera, who was scuffling with Yankees catcher Austin Romine, and tried to pull him away from the pile.

He also took a couple of sucker-punches from Gary Sanchez.

“I have no idea how I hurt (the wrist),” he said. “I didn’t even notice my wrist was bothering me until later, like an hour or so after.”

This is a recurring injury for Castellanos. He dealt with it on and off the past two seasons.

“He said he could play, but I’d rather give him another day,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “He’d be available to pinch-hit, but I’d rather avoid him if possible. He had a similar thing a couple of years ago and he played through it.

“He just taped his wrist up. Every once in a while, he would take a swing where he’d have to let go with the left hand.”

Castellanos, while hitting .246, has a .444 slugging percentage and has produced 18 home runs and 72 RBIs. He also leads the American League with nine triples. He is looking to be the first Tigers hitter to produce 20 home runs and 10 triples in a season since 2008 when Curtis Granderson did it.



