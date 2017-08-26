Tigers, Yankees brawl at Comerica Park
The Tigers' Miguel Cabrera (24) tangles on the ground
The Tigers' Miguel Cabrera (24) tangles on the ground with Yankees catcher Austin Romine as Tigers' Andrew Romine, top, tries to separate them during a bench-clearing fight Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017, at Comerica Park in Detroit.  Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
The Tigers' Miguel Cabrera is held back during a sixth-inning
The Tigers' Miguel Cabrera is held back during a sixth-inning bench-clearing fight with the New York Yankees.  Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
Yankees starter Jaime Garcia delivers a first-inning
Yankees starter Jaime Garcia delivers a first-inning pitch.  Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
Tigers starter Michael Fulmer throws a first-inning
Tigers starter Michael Fulmer throws a first-inning pitch.  Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
The Tigers' Miguel Cabrera hits a first-inning fly
The Tigers' Miguel Cabrera hits a first-inning fly ball.  Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
Tigers outfielder Justin Upton hits a solo home run
Tigers outfielder Justin Upton hits a solo home run against the Yankees during the first inning.  Duane Burleson, Associated Press
The Tigers' Justin Upton celebrates with Miguel Cabrera
The Tigers' Justin Upton celebrates with Miguel Cabrera (24) after hitting a solo home run against the Yankees during the first inning.  Duane Burleson, Associated Press
The Yankees' Gary Sanchez celebrates with teammate
The Yankees' Gary Sanchez celebrates with teammate Aaron Judge (99) after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning.  Duane Burleson, Associated Press
The Tigers' JaCoby Jones singles to drive in two runs
The Tigers' JaCoby Jones singles to drive in two runs and give them a 5-3 lead over the Yankees during the fifth inning.  Duane Burleson, Associated Press
The Tigers' Jose Iglesias watches his hit against the
The Tigers' Jose Iglesias watches his hit against the Yankees that bounced over the wall for a two-run ground-rule double in the fifth inning.  Duane Burleson, Associated Press
The Tigers' James McCann celebrates with Justin Upton
The Tigers' James McCann celebrates with Justin Upton (8) after McCann scores a fifth-inning run.  Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
The Tigers' JaCoby Jones hits a two-run single in the
The Tigers' JaCoby Jones hits a two-run single in the fifth inning.  Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
The Yankees' Austin Romine is held back by the Tigers'
The Yankees' Austin Romine is held back by the Tigers' Victor Martinez during a bench-clearing fight in the sixth inning.  Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera looks back at the New
Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera looks back at the New York Yankees as he is guided off the field by teammate Ian Kinsler, right, and Jose Iglesias (1) following a bench-clearing fight during the sixth inning.  Duane Burleson, AP
The Yankees' Austin Romine is held back by Tigers'
The Yankees' Austin Romine is held back by Tigers' Victor Martinez during a bench-clearing fight in the sixth inning.  Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
The Yankees' Austin Romine is held back by Tigers'
The Yankees' Austin Romine is held back by Tigers' Victor Martinez during a bench-clearing fight in the sixth inning.  Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
Tigers' Andrew Romine talks to his brother Yankees
Tigers' Andrew Romine talks to his brother Yankees catcher Austin Romine and first base coach first base coach Tony Pena (56) during a bench clearing fight in the sixth inning.  Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
Benches clear in the sixth inning during a game between
Benches clear in the sixth inning during a game between the New York Yankees and Detroit Tigers.  Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi, left, argues
New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi, left, argues with umpire crew chief Dana DeMuth after being ejected by home plate umpire Carlos Torres during the sixth inning.  Duane Burleson, AP
Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander gets involved in a
Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander gets involved in a seventh-inning benches-clearing dispute.  Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
Detroit Tigers hitting coach Lloyd McClendon, left,
Detroit Tigers hitting coach Lloyd McClendon, left, tries to pull Justin Verlander, center, away from New York Yankees' Chase Headley during the second bench-clearing of the baseball game, in the seventh inning.  Duane Burleson, AP
Tigers' Ian Kinsler and head athletic trainer Kevin
Tigers' Ian Kinsler and head athletic trainer Kevin Rand, right, check out James McCann after he was hit in the head by a pitch in the seventh inning.  Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
Tigers manager Brad Ausmus argues with umpire Dana
Tigers manager Brad Ausmus argues with umpire Dana DeMuth after James McCann was hit in the head by a pitch in the seventh inning.  Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
Detroit Tigers' Jose Iglesias reacts after hitting
Detroit Tigers' Jose Iglesias reacts after hitting a three-run double to take a 9-6 lead over the New York Mets during the seventh inning.  Duane Burleson, AP
Yankees' Todd Frazier is held back as benches clear
Yankees' Todd Frazier is held back as benches clear in the eighth inning after he was hit by a pitch.  Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
Yankees' Brett Gardner is held back as benches clear
Yankees' Brett Gardner is held back as benches clear in the eighth inning.  Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
Tigers pitcher Shane Greene celebrates a 10-6 win over
Tigers pitcher Shane Greene celebrates a 10-6 win over the New York Yankees.  Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
    Chicago — Other than the fines and suspensions, and some residual physical soreness the next day, the brawl against the Yankees resulted in one minor injury for the Tigers.

    Third baseman Nick Castellanos was held out of a second straight game with a sprained ligament in his left wrist.

    “I got it X-rayed and it came back negative,” Castellanos said. “It’s just something that’s going to linger. I told them I’d be available to play or pinch-hit today, whatever. They said they wanted to give it a few more days.

    “I totally expect to be in the lineup tomorrow.”

    Castellanos was quick to the confrontation in the sixth inning Thursday. He was the first to get to Miguel Cabrera, who was scuffling with Yankees catcher Austin Romine, and tried to pull him away from the pile.

    He also took a couple of sucker-punches from Gary Sanchez.

    “I have no idea how I hurt (the wrist),” he said. “I didn’t even notice my wrist was bothering me until later, like an hour or so after.”

    This is a recurring injury for Castellanos. He dealt with it on and off the past two seasons.

    “He said he could play, but I’d rather give him another day,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “He’d be available to pinch-hit, but I’d rather avoid him if possible. He had a similar thing a couple of years ago and he played through it.

    “He just taped his wrist up. Every once in a while, he would take a swing where he’d have to let go with the left hand.”

    Castellanos, while hitting .246, has a .444 slugging percentage and has produced 18 home runs and 72 RBIs. He also leads the American League with nine triples. He is looking to be the first Tigers hitter to produce 20 home runs and 10 triples in a season since 2008 when Curtis Granderson did it. 

    Twitter @cmccosky

