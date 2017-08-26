Justin Upton (8) of the Detroit Tigers is congratulated by Jose Iglesias after hitting a two- run home run against the Chicago White Sox during the third inning. (Photo: Jon Durr, Getty Images)

Chicago — The Tigers are going to have some decisions to make relative to their starting rotation in the month of September.

And right-hander Buck Farmer may have put himself into the conversation with a solid performance Saturday in the Tigers’ 6-3 win over the White Sox.

Farmer, who shut out the White Sox over 6⅓ innings with 11 strikeouts on May 27, wasn’t quite as dominant this time. But through the first five innings, the only damage was a two-run home run by Yolmer Sanchez.

After getting the first two outs in the sixth, though, he seemed to lose steam. He walked Avisail Garcia on four pitches, then allowed a single to Matt Davidson and an RBI double to Tim Anderson.

His night was over at 77 pitches and he left with a 5-3 lead after left-hander Daniel Stumpf struck out Sanchez to end the sixth.

The Tigers bullpen locked this one down tight: Stumpf (two strikeouts), Warwick Saupold (two-thirds, one walk, one strikeout), Alex Wilson (one-third, one hit, one walk) and Shane Greene (five-out save).

Greene entered a first-and-second, one-out mess in the eighth and got Tim Anderson to hit into a 5-4-3 double play.

He created some drama for himself in the ninth. With two outs and a runner on second, he booted a ball hit slowly back to him by Alen Hanson. Tyler Saladino was next, representing the tying run.

But Greene, firing 96-mph fastballs, struck Saladino out looking.



The rotation, though, is getting crowded.

Two starters – left-hander Daniel Norris (groin, quad) and right-hander Anibal Sanchez (hamstring) are nearly ready to come off the disabled list. Each of them are likely to need another rehab start before the Triple-A season ends in early next month.

Norris made his third rehab start at Toledo Saturday and it was a mixed bag. He needed 77 pitches to get through three innings. He gave up four runs on five hits (including a home run) and four walks. He struck out five.

Sanchez threw a bullpen on Friday and reported no discomfort. But he hasn’t pitched since Aug. 18, so more than likely, he will make a start for Toledo next week.

But those two will be back in September, joining Farmer, Justin Verlander, Michael Fulmer, Matthew Boyd and Jordan Zimmermann – seven starting pitchers for five spots.

“We talked about going to a six-man rotation about a week and a half ago, but we haven’t revisited it,” manager Brad Ausmus said before the game. “We will wait and see how it goes before we make another decision.”

Ausmus, who was ejected in the fifth inning by rookie home plate umpire Nick Mahrley, said one option could be to keep Verlander and Fulmer on a regular, every-fifth-day schedule and try to rotate the others on the other days.

“It’s something we talked about – just sort of preliminary discussions,” Ausmus said. “It never went past that point and it hasn’t been discussed since. But it would be an option.”

The September starts will be important, especially for Boyd, Norris and Farmer, all of whom are still trying to establish themselves at the Major-League level.

“I want guys to pitch well, first of all,” Ausmus said. “But there are some guys who might want to prove some things to the organization and the fans, and show that what we’ve seen, the inconsistencies we’ve seen, isn’t the finished product. That they are better than that.”

Farmer made two brilliant starts in May, 13 straight shutout innings. Then he followed that up with two horrendous ones (13 runs in 4.2 innings) and was sent back to Toledo. But he was on his game for five innings Saturday.

He threw 36 four-seam fastballs with an average velocity of 91.2 mph. That is down from where he was earlier in the season (93-94) but he was hitting his spots and working ahead in the count for the most part.

His slider, which he was throwing between 79-82 mph, was effective off the well-located fastballs. He threw 23 sliders and got five swings and misses.

“You might see some guys get opportunities (in September),” Ausmus said. “But Al (Avila, general manager) lets the coaches and myself handle that. We could go to a six-man rotation to allow guys to keep playing. But what it comes down to is just whoever can help us win games.”



The Tigers offense awakened Saturday, as well.

Justin Upton (28) and Miguel Cabrera (14) hit back-to-back home runs in the third inning off left-hander Carlos Rodon. Upton’s was a two-run shot.

They scored two more in the fourth. Ian Kinsler, who was fighting a 3 for 27 skid at the time, singled home Andrew Romine who had doubled. Kinsler stole second and scored on a single by Dixon Machado.

All five runs were scored with two out.

The Tigers scored the sixth run off their old friend Mike Pelfrey in the seventh. He walked Victor Martinez and hit James McCann to load the bases, before giving way to Jake Petricka.

Petricka got two quick strikes on Romine. But Romine was able to battle and loft a sacrifice fly to center field.

Cabrera had three hits.

The win was just the Tigers’ 25th in 65 road games, and their fifth in the last 25 games overall.



