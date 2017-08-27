Daniel Norris gave up four runs, five hits and four walks in three innings Saturday night for Toledo against Louisville. (Photo: Robin Buckson / Detroit News)

Triple A Toledo

Who’s hot …

Jeimer Candelario, 3B: One of the Tigers’ two trade chips in last month’s swap with the Cubs, Candelario, who figures to join the team next weekend when roster slots expand, is batting .325 in his last 10 games. He’s 23, a switch-hitter, and is 6-1, 210.

Tyler Collins, OF: Nice finish to a tough year. Collins is batting .333 in August, with a .955 OPS, and has an .839 OPS in the season’s second half. Would be a logical September call-up for a man with 174 big-league games in his file.

Blaine Hardy, LH reliever: Hardy will again be headed north on I-75 as he completes his 2017 Detroit-Toledo shuttle when the Tigers no doubt summon him for September duty. In his last 10 games: 1.64 ERA.

And who’s not …

Daniel Norris, LH starter: Oh dear — 14 earned runs in the five starts and 12 innings since Norris last month began a rehab tour with the Mud Hens. This has been one strange season for a talented young pitcher.

Double A Erie

Who’s hot …

Mike Gerber, OF: He’s hit three home runs in his last 10 games and is batting .292 on the year, which spans only 88 games because of a strained oblique. Expect him to start next season at Toledo, with a potentially early Comerica Park debut.

Dawel Lugo, 2B: .310 in his last 10 games, which will please the Tigers, who got him from the Diamondbacks in last month’s J.D. Martinez trade. Lugo is 22, is 6-foot, 190, and bats right-handed.

Paul Voelker, RH reliever: Has resumed a promising path since he wrapped up his 50-game suspension (amphetamines). In his last 10 for the SeaWolves, he has an 0.87 ERA, with 12 strikeouts in 101/ 3 innings. He’s 25 and was a 10th-round pick (2014) from Dallas Baptist.

Mark Ecker, RH reliever: Has only been scored on twice in his last 12 games, and not once in his last three, during which Ecker has thrown four innings, allowing two hits, striking out six and walking none. He was a high-profile bullpen prospect when the Tigers got him in the fifth round of the 2016 draft out of Texas A&M.

And who’s not …

Adam Ravenelle, RH reliever: Simply has been a bewildering minor-league career for Ravenelle, a fourth-round pick (2014) out of Vanderbilt who in his last 10 games for the SeaWolves has a 5.00 ERA. The ins and outs tend to be extreme for a pitcher whose fastball is so often a high-90s fireball.

Single A Lakeland

Who’s hot …

Austin Sodders, LH starter: Nice season for a seventh-round pick in 2016 (Cal-Riverside) who began the year at West Michigan and who since has pitched niftily for the Flying Tigers. Sodders has a 2.15 ERA in 10 starts for Lakeland, with an 0.94 ERA and .206 opposing batting average. He’s 6-3, 180.

Will Allen, 1B: .457 in his last 10 games. The Tigers plucked him in the 13th round of the 2014 draft (University of Mississippi). His 2017 numbers otherwise have been lightweight: .245 batting average, with a .703 OPS.

Gregory Soto, LH starter: Simply a rock of a season for Soto, who was money at West Michigan and who now is doing much the same at Lakeland, where in four starts he has a 2.05 ERA. He’s walking a few too many batters (10 in 22 innings for the Flying Tigers), but he also has 23 strikeouts in that same span.

Single A West Michigan

Who’s hot …

Danny Pinero, SS: He’s been ripping the ball in the season’s second half (.330) and is batting .429 in his last 10 games. The Tigers got Pinero in the ninth round of the 2016 draft after he had been a University of Virginia star. He bats right-handed, is 23, and is big for a shortstop: 6-5, 210.

And who’s not …

Isaac Paredes, SS: These things happen, even to 24-carat prospects, which Paredes happens to be. He’s batting .139 in his last 10 games. But he’s 18, the season is long for teenagers still building their professional baseball strength, and not even a 10-day slump can diminish his long-term Tigers profile.

Single A Connecticut

Who’s hot …

Dane Myers, RH starter: Nice early work by Myers, a sixth-rounder in June (Rice) who in 12 games and 11 starts has a 2.61 ERA. He has been socked for only 28 hits in 41 1/ 3 innings. He’s 21, and is 6-2, 205.

And who’s not …

Reynaldo Rivera, RF: : .086 batting average in his last 10 games, .187 in 52 games, with a season OPS of .541. He has struck out 55 times in 182 official at-bats. Rivera is 20 years old, and is measured at an imposing 6-foot-6, 250 pounds.

Gulf Coast League East

Who’s hot …

Moises Bello, SS: He’s only 20, is a Venezuela native, and in his last 10 games is batting .395. Bello is 5-10, 160, and bats right-handed.

Julio Martinez, OF: .313 in his last 10 games for this 19-year-old, right-handed hitter who figures to add power as his 6-foot-2, 195-pound frame collects muscle. He was signed out of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

Gulf Coast League West

Who’s hot …

Jose King, SS: .357 in his last 10 games, .324 in the 25 games since he joined the Tigers after the Diamondbacks made him part of the trade for J.D. Martinez. King is 18, has speed-plus, and is 6-foot, 160.

Jheyser Azuaje, C:Azuaje, 20, is batting .394 in his last 10 games. He’s 20, bats right-handed, is 5-9, 165, and is from Caracas, Venezuela.

Sam McMillan, C: Tigers really wanted this fifth-round pick who otherwise was headed to the University of Florida. And everyone’s seeing why as this 18-year-old, right-handed hitter sits at .291 in 36 games, with an .876 OPS. McMillan is 6-1, 195.

Carlos Guzman, RH reliever: He’s 19 and enjoying his GCL short-inning stints: 13 games, 0.77 ERA, 0.90 WHIP, .185 opposing batting average. Guzman was signed out of Maracay, Venezuela, and is 6-1, 170.

And who’s not …

Ulrich Bojarksi, OF: Rugged times for Bojarski, who is only 18, is a South Africa native, and was signed by the Tigers out of Australia. He’s batting .080 in his last 10 games. Bojarski is 6-3, 190, and bats right-handed.

