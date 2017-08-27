Victor Martinez (Photo: Robin Buckson / Detroit News)

Chicago – The Detroit Tigers Sunday placed designated hitter Victor Martinez on the disabled list with an irregular heartbeat.

It is the second time this season that Martinez, 38, has had to be shut down with this ailment, which causes him dizziness and extreme shortness of breath.

Outfielder JaCoby Jones was recalled from Triple-A Toledo.

Martinez has one more year and $18 million left on his contract with the Tigers. He said earlier in the season that his goal was to play out the contract and then retire after the 2018 season.

More: Farmer solid, Tigers clock White Sox; Ausmus ejected

This recurring heart condition, on top of his declining production (.255, 10 home runs, 47 RBIs), could greatly impact his decision to return next season. If he had to retire for health reasons, the Tigers could get some financial relief through medical insurance.

But, at this point, that is speculative.

Twitter @cmccosky