Pitcher Beau Burrows, left, and outfielder Cam Gibson are among the Tigers’ top 20 prospects, according to Lynn Henning of The Detroit News. (Photo: Robin Buckson / Detroit News)

Click through the gallery above to view The Detroit News’ top 20 Tigers prospects, compiled by Lynn Henning. (Go here if you have trouble viewing the gallery.)

Much has changed in 10 weeks in terms of the Tigers’ minor-league landscape.

June’s draft delivered new folks who have shaken a farm system so thin even a kid out of college or high school could make a splash.

June’s draft haul was followed by a pair of trades in July that brought five infielders to a Tigers system starved particularly for nutrients there.

With that, a look at a fresh list of top 20 Tigers prospects, downsized from a Top 50 list that appears each February.

