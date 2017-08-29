The Detroit News' top Tigers prospects
Go through the gallery to view The Detroit News' top
Go through the gallery to view The Detroit News' top 20 Tigers prospects, compiled by Lynn Henning, including right-hander Alex Faedo (right), the Tigers' top draft pick in 2017.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
1. Beau Burrows, 20, RH starter, 6-2, 200: What separates
1. Beau Burrows, 20, RH starter, 6-2, 200: What separates Burrows is his youth and his steadiness as he adapts to his latest job site, Double-A Erie. He is a legitimate high-end rotation bulldog, with a big-league fastball that can cruise in the mid-90s, a curveball that bites, a slider that needs plenty of Double-A time, and a change-up. He was a first-round pick two years ago and has done nothing but shine at two low-Single A stops and is now learning that Double-A hitters are another challenge entirely. He must sharpen his slider. He must command four pitches. But the arc has been smooth for Burrows at every level. Figure on Burrows, minus arm issues, to be working in Detroit by 2019.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
2. Alex Faedo, 21, RH starter, 6-1, 225: This is an
2. Alex Faedo, 21, RH starter, 6-1, 225: This is an interesting guy to anoint as a team’s second-best minor-league prospect. He isn't even pitching in the minors. He hasn't thrown a single pitch in a professional game. Which tells you how talented is Faedo, who was the Tigers’ first-round pick in June. Faedo showed enough during his college days at the University of Florida, and through the Gators' 2017 College World Series victory party, to make projections easier than would typically be the case. He is a powerful and poised artisan, with a slider that can make hitters consider a different career. His fastball is of the 92-93-mph variety. He has a change-up that will get sharper next season when he resumes regular work after a long college season earned him and his right arm a break.  Matt Stamey, Associated Press
3. Isaac Paredes, 18, SS, 5-11, 175: The Tigers might
3. Isaac Paredes, 18, SS, 5-11, 175: The Tigers might have gotten one of their more blessed trade-delivered prospects in years when they pulled Paredes from the Cubs in July's deal for Justin Wilson and Alex Avila. It isn't certain he'll remain at shortstop; he's bigger and thicker than is typically the case for shortstops who rely on defensive range. But he should be an excellent big-league second baseman, or third baseman, when his defense already is strong and his bat is potentially stronger. It's customary for teenage minor-leaguers to be shy on power. Their bodies haven't yet developed sufficiently to make home runs part of their hitting profile. But that's not the case with Paredes, a right-handed hitter who already has hit 12 home runs since he arrived for minor-league duty a year ago. Paredes balances his power and line-drive skills with nice plate discipline (.348 on-base percentage in 169 games). The Tigers have been crying for an infielder who has potential all-around All-Star-grade skills. They likely got him in Paredes.  John Mersits, Associated Press
4. Gregory Soto, 22, LH starter, 6-1, 180: Here is
4. Gregory Soto, 22, LH starter, 6-1, 180: Here is another of the power-armed gents who could, and probably should, be bidding for Comerica Park rotation shifts as early as 2019. Soto's fastball can run in the higher 90s, with a slider (more of a “slurve”) that makes him particularly unpopular with hitters. Numbers in two categories explain his ruggedness: He has struck out 139 batters this season in 118 innings. He has allowed only 90 hits. There you have it. A pitcher who strikes out more than a single batter per inning while allowing markedly fewer than nine hits per nine innings is a nasty hurler. Soto’s one issue, control, will need to be improved upon as he climbs the farm's ladder. But he is at high Single-A Lakeland for a reason. He's developing. And his command should become more refined with time and maturity.  West Michigan Whitecaps
5. Sandy Baez, 23, RH starter, 6-2, 180: This is another
5. Sandy Baez, 23, RH starter, 6-2, 180: This is another guy who uses premium fuel for that V-8 engine of a right arm he's driven through the lower farm rungs. He can hit 100 mph. He has a fine change-up. Only the slider is lagging, mostly, the Tigers believe, because like most young farmhands, he hasn't been forced to use it against hitters he can overwhelm with two pitches. That can, and must, change at his subsequent stops. But the arm and mettle are there. In two more years, he could be part of the current rotation's replacement parts.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
6. Anthony Castro, 22, RH starter, 6-foot, 174: This
6. Anthony Castro, 22, RH starter, 6-foot, 174: This is getting repetitive, but the Tigers will take all the repetition they can get when it comes to starting-pitching prospects. Castro doesn't incinerate hitters. But his fastball/cutter combination can be mayhem on hitters, particularly when he counters with a curveball that has been sharpening by the season. He has work ahead on his change-up, not that it puts him in exclusive company as he pushes ahead on his latest promotion, to Single-A Lakeland. Castro missed the 2015 season, another Tommy John surgery casualty. But he's back on path, migrating north. Should be a guy to follow more than closely in 2018.  Dennis Hubbard, Associated Press
7. Jeimer Candelario, 23, 3B, 6-1, 210: Expect him
7. Jeimer Candelario, 23, 3B, 6-1, 210: Expect him to be the Tigers' regular at third base beginning next season. How long will he remain there? That's up to Candelario and his switch-hitting bat. There are questions there, as there are always questions about prospects and how they'll adjust to life as a big-league hitter. Will he be bruised by the brand of power and precision pitching he'll confront playing every day on baseball's elite stage? There are reasons to believe he won't be a crowd-pleasing batter. But he has power, he is still very young as big-league arrivals are concerned, and he plays a fine third base. It's all a matter of surviving as a hitter. And the Tigers believe his offense steadily will grow stronger.  Justin Berl, Getty Images
8. Kyle Funkhouser, 23, RH starter, 6-2, 220: Credit
8. Kyle Funkhouser, 23, RH starter, 6-2, 220: Credit the Tigers' scouts on this call. No one says he's a sure thing. You never say that about a pitching prospect who was drafted only last year. But the big-picture view of Funkhouser is the Tigers probably stole a first-round arm with a fourth-round draft pick. He has missed most the season's second half, and likely will have thrown his last competitive pitch because of an elbow strain. But there wasn't any ligament damage and most of Funkhouser's issues there can be traced to nearly a year of inaction after he was drafted in the first round by the Dodgers in 2015 and decided against signing. He instead returned to the University of Louisville, got his degree, then watched his draft stock slip to last year's fourth round. The Tigers saw this season at West Michigan and at Lakeland a pitcher who was cut straight from his 2015, first-round status. Expect him to be a rapid-climber in 2018.  Mike Janes, Associated Press
9. Matt Manning, 19, RH starter, 6-6, 190: He probably
9. Matt Manning, 19, RH starter, 6-6, 190: He probably should be listed higher in any Top 20 order. But it's necessary to remember this is a teenage pitcher, and percentages have never been terribly high when it comes to projecting big-league starters long before pitchers are old enough to drink. That's the hang-up with Manning. When they made him their top pick in 2016, the Tigers liked him, not only because of his immense athleticism, but because he was a basketball player, too, whose arm had a minimum of mileage. The rawness, though, has been apparent in the 14 months since he signed with Detroit. He has much development ahead. He also has a terrific arsenal with which the farm coaches can work. Best advice in tracking Manning: Be patient.  Four Seam Images, Associated Press
10. Dawel Lugo, 22, 2B, 6-foot, 190: He was another
10. Dawel Lugo, 22, 2B, 6-foot, 190: He was another of the packages sent Detroit's way when the Tigers last month traded J.D. Martinez to the Diamondbacks. He is considered a middle infielder, but the Tigers are thinking of him more as a second baseman, if not a third baseman, as he settles in at Double-A Erie. They also have hopes his right-handed bat will progress, which, again, means fans might or might not see in Lugo a player whose offense matches his defense. But he has slammed 47 home runs in his relatively short minor-league life and the Tigers are content to let Lugo evolve as he moves potentially closer to becoming Ian Kinsler's replacement at second.  Mike Janes, Associated Press
11. Bryan Garcia, 22, RH reliever, 6-1, 203: If he
11. Bryan Garcia, 22, RH reliever, 6-1, 203: If he had shown during the 26 months since he signed with the Tigers that he could blow away batters at only one or two farm levels, there might be reason to wonder about Garcia's long-term picture. But this guy changes addresses faster than a fugitive. Connecticut, West Michigan, Lakeland, Erie, Toledo. He’s touched ‘em all in the two years since Detroit snagged him in the sixth round of the 2015 draft. He looms as one of those rare pitchers who might be a home-grown, late-innings fireman. In other words, the kind of bullpen pitcher the Tigers rarely have developed. Look for him to contend for a bullpen job during the Tigers’ 2018 spring camp. Expect to see him, if not on Opening Day’s roster, at some point soon thereafter.  Logan Riely, TNS
12. Anthony Pereira, 20, 2B, 6-foot, 170: He's a young
12. Anthony Pereira, 20, 2B, 6-foot, 170: He's a young one, which is why you cut Pereira slack for having been anything but sensational during the past season’s labors at Single-A West Michigan. He is batting only .256, and, not surprisingly, has had a tough August in the manner of so many young players who wear down during the season's final weeks. But he is a promising right-handed hitting prospect who should move nicely along the Tigers' farm chain. He was signed as a high-bore talent out of Venezuela and remains one of those guys to chronicle closely, all because there is heavy upside here.  Cliff Welch, Associated Press
13. Mike Gerber, 25, OF, 6-foot, 190: About the only
13. Mike Gerber, 25, OF, 6-foot, 190: About the only way he doesn't see Comerica Park next season is if he's traded. Which isn’t beyond the realm of possibilities. Gerber has had this habit since the Tigers drafted him as one of those 15th-round, lottery-ticket larks in 2014: He has hit. He has batted .289 in his 426 minor-league games, with a meaty .831 OPS. He can play three outfield positions. And his left-handed pop makes him an inviting addition at whatever point the Tigers decide he's ready for Detroit. He’ll get a full audition during spring training. Detroit won't be far behind.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
14. Jairo Labourt, 23, LH reliever, 6-4, 205: Labourt
14. Jairo Labourt, 23, LH reliever, 6-4, 205: Labourt was all set to contend for a Top 10 spot on any reformed Tigers prospects list. Then he arrived at Toledo last month and seemed to forget to bring with him his newly honed strike-zone mastery. He has walked 22 batters in 21 innings since joining the Mud Hens. He also has struck out 21, all while rationing a measly 10 hits. It tells you everything about his arsenal. He’ll need to reunite with the breakthrough control he had displayed earlier this year at Lakeland and Erie. If he does, the Tigers have a lethal weapon headed for their bullpen.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
15. Gerson Moreno, 21, RH reliever, 6-foot, 175: He's
15. Gerson Moreno, 21, RH reliever, 6-foot, 175: He's learned, at his relatively tender age, that Double A is a different game. Proof is offered in that 6.58 ERA since he joined Erie. But notice something else about his numbers since Moreno was sent to the SeaWolves: He has struck out 34 batters in 26 innings. There's your primary reason why the Tigers submit that this bullpen prize, signed five years ago when he was a Dominican Republic teenager, could be a warrior when and if he and his 100-mph fastball reach Detroit. Moreno has a vicious slider, as well. But he needs to throw more strikes and get a firmer handle on all pitches. It's a timeline the Tigers are perfectly willing to wait upon when a pitcher this talented already has crashed Double A.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
16. Derek Hill, 21, OF, 6-2, 195: He will make some
16. Derek Hill, 21, OF, 6-2, 195: He will make some of Comerica Park's all-time highlight plays. He will run, and dive, and tumble acrobatically, and cover amazing tracts of acreage, and put even more luster on a Gold Glove he probably stands to someday win. If, of course, that other half of an outfielder's skill set shows up: the bat. That's the only question about Hill, a first-round project the Tigers believed would be more than worthwhile when they corralled him with their top pick in 2014. He has had issues since then, not only with his bat, but with Tommy John surgery that in this case didn't fell a pitcher, but a center fielder who is now back at work at high Single-A Lakeland, trying to regain lost time. He has been swinging a better bat as he reacquaints himself to regular shifts following his Tommy John layoff. The future is unclear. All because offense is essential and no one can say with certainty that Hill will ever bring enough of it to the big-league stage.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
17. Christin Stewart, 23, OF, 6-foot, 205: Here's another
17. Christin Stewart, 23, OF, 6-foot, 205: Here's another prospect who carries with him a handful of question marks. Stewart has the power, no question. The man has hit 68 home runs in two years and 328 games since the Tigers got him with an early draft pick gained when they lost Max Scherzer to free agency. He also can take a walk, as that .364 on-base percentage attests. But Stewart otherwise has been so-so in any pure hitting analysis, beginning with a .263 batting average. His road OPS in 2017 is .713 compared with .989 at Jerry Uht Park. Meanwhile, he is working on his defense, which figures, at best, to be adequate. The nurturing will continue next season at Triple-A Toledo. How this prospect and his particular strengths and challenges shake out is a subject for deep discussion.  Mike Janes, Associated Press
18. Sam McMillan, 18, C, 6-1, 195: It seems the Tigers
18. Sam McMillan, 18, C, 6-1, 195: It seems the Tigers have a devil of a time drafting position players and bat. But they score on an unusually high number of prospect catchers. They might well have struck again with McMillan, whom the Tigers gambled on with a fifth-round pick in June's draft. McMillan was headed for the University of Florida until the Tigers paid him $1 million, which was more than three times the slot-size money a fifth-round pick was supposed to have gotten according to big-league baseball's payscale guidelines. The Tigers juggled numbers and came away with a right-handed batter who by next season could be one of their few draft-day position stars. McMillan has a profile and upside package that might make him one of the farm system's blue-chippers.  Cliff Welch, Associated Press
19. Joey Morgan, 20, C, 6-foot, 185: Here's a McMillan
19. Joey Morgan, 20, C, 6-foot, 185: Here's a McMillan repeat, with one difference. Morgan is two years older and already has seasoning at the University of Washington. He also has a strong, all-fields bat and is particularly applauded for his arm and deftness on defense. It's a Grade A package, scouts tend to agree, which is why the Tigers nabbed him in the third round of June's draft. The dividend a team gets from drafting quality catchers can be two-fold: They can mature into up-the-middle mainstays for teams that drafted them. And they typically rank as prime trade bait if an organization finds itself with surplus inventory. Morgan and McMillan will decide how that goes insofar as their personal duel. The Tigers, though, like both prospects' chances. A lot.  University of Washington athletics
20. Cam Gibson, 23, OF, 6-1, 195: At the very least,
20. Cam Gibson, 23, OF, 6-1, 195: At the very least, the Tigers might have gotten a fourth outfielder who, given his genetics, won’t be content to live with fourth-outfielder status. In other words, a left-handed hitter, with speed, and emerging power, and the disposition of a wildcat, will pressure the Tigers or some big-league team to stick his name into the lineup every day. There's some evidence supporting Gibson. He has punched it up during the season’s second half, since he was shipped to Single-A Lakeland from West Michigan, and has .800-plus OPS numbers at both stops. Get ready. Another Gibson will be hunting his ticket to Detroit, probably sooner rather than later.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Among those who could have received Top 20 consideration:
Among those who could have received Top 20 consideration: Jason Foley, and Jose Quero. Prospects who already are with the Tigers (Joe Jimenez, Zac Reininger, who is pictured) are not included.  Four Seam Images, Associated Press
