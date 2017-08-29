Tigers 4, Rockies 3
Justin Upton of the Detroit Tigers is congratulated by teammate Mikie Mahtook after scoring during the first inning of an interleague game against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on August 28, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. The Tigers won 4-3.  Justin Edmonds, Getty Images
Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Antonio Senzatela, back, delivers a pitch to Detroit Tigers' Alex Presley in the first inning.  David Zalubowski, AP
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Jordan Zimmermann delivers a pitch to Colorado Rockies' Nolan Arenado in the first inning.  David Zalubowski, AP
Detroit Tigers' Alex Presley slides safely into third base after hitting a triple off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Antonio Senzatela in the first inning.  David Zalubowski, AP
Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera, left, slides safely across home plate to score on a triple by Nick Castellanos as Colorado Rockies catcher Jonathan Lucroy waits for the throw in the third inning.  David Zalubowski, AP
Detroit Tigers' Alex Presley, front, scores from third base on a double hit by Justin Upton as Colorado Rockies catcher Jonathan Lucroy, back, reacts in the first inning.  David Zalubowski, AP
Detroit Tigers' Justin Upton, front, scores on a single hit by Nicholas Castellanos as Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Antonio Senzatela reacts in the background in the first inning.  David Zalubowski, AP
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Jordan Zimmermann fields the throw from first baseman John Hicks to put out Colorado Rockies' Gerardo Parra in the fifth inning.  David Zalubowski, Associated Press
Detroit Tigers third baseman Nicholas Castellanos, left, forces out Colorado Rockies' DJ LeMahieu at third base on a ground ball hit by Mark Reynolds to end the bottom of the first inning.  David Zalubowski, AP
Manager Brad Asmus of the Detroit Tigers discusses the pitching wind up of Chris Rusin of the Colorado Rockies with home plate umpire Jordan Baker during the fifth inning.  Justin Edmonds, Getty Images
Nick Castellanos of the Detroit Tigers celebrates his RBI single with first base coach Omar Vizquel during the first inning.  Justin Edmonds, Getty Images
Manager Brad Asmus of the Detroit Tigers discusses the pitching wind up of Chris Rusin of the Colorado Rockies with home plate umpire Jordan Baker during the fifth inning.  Justin Edmonds, Getty Images
Shortstop Trevor Story of the Colorado Rockies throws to first base to complete the 4-6-3 double play for the first two outs as Ian Kinsler of the Detroit Tigers slides and DJ LeMahieu looks on during the seventh inning.  Justin Edmonds, Getty Images
Detroit Tigers catcher James McCann, left, congratulates relief pitcher Shane Greene after he struck out Colorado Rockies' Mark Reynolds for the final out in the bottom of the ninth inning, The Tigers won 4-3.  David Zalubowski, Associated Press
    Denver — Never has it made sense. Never has there been an explanation for how Miguel Cabrera could possibly have dropped so far, so fast, as a hitter during a 2017 ordeal.

    But the evidence, all season, has pointed to the very culprit that knocked him out of Monday’s game, which became a 4-3 victory for the Tigers against the Rockies at Coors Field.

    It’s his back. A stiff lower back sent him to the training room after he struck out to end the Tigers’ half of the fifth.

    “You guys know I’ve been dealing with this all year,” Cabrera said in the Tigers clubhouse afterward.

    In fact, he hurt his back during the World Baseball Classic in March. And while there have been semi-assurances from him that there is nothing serious, and doctors’ exams that have determined there is nothing detectable in terms of back damage, there appears to be no other explanation for a superstar’s .253 batting average, 14 home runs, and shockingly low .745 OPS.

    More: Henning: Pride prevents Tigers from tossing in towel

    Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said after Monday’s game that he believed Cabrera’s back stiffened during two interminable innings, the first and second, which lasted nearly 90 minutes.

    Cabrera confirmed afterward that standing around, not taking typically timed turns getting loose in the infield, contributed.

    What it invites are thoughts that have lingered for months. Namely, that postseason evaluations and assessments will confirm either rest, therapy, or perhaps something invasive, will be required to restore Cabrera’s health and comfort and return him to the hitter he has always been, and stood to be, even at age 34.

    Show stopper

    Oh, that DJ LeMahieu. If he hadn’t played big-league baseball, he might have had a career in Cirque du Soleil, given his acrobatic skills at second base.

    He single-handedly — make that double-handedly — destroyed what might have been a gainful Tigers inning in the seventh Monday when he began and extended a double-play that awed more than 30,000 fans, as well as Tigers manager Brad Ausmus.

    More: Woeful road record becomes Tigers' albatross

    After Ian Kinsler led off with a single, Alex Presley ripped a ground ball that was surely headed for center field.

    But, ah, LeMahieu, who played high school baseball at Birmingham Brother Rice, streaked toward the ball, gloved it, and with his other hand flipped an over-the-head relay to shortstop Trevor Story, who riveted a relay to first to double Presley.

    “I haven’t seen a ton of LeMahieu,” Ausmus said, “but those two plays he made tonight (including a near-put-out on Nick Castellanos’ infield single in the fifth) were Gold Glove plays.”

    LeMahieu, of course, already owns a Gold Glove as the National League’s best-fielding second baseman.

    TIGERS SCHEDULE

    He also had a single Monday and is batting .314 on the year.

    Around the horn

    Castellanos was 3-for-4 Monday, including his 10th triple of the season, which leads the American League. He is the first AL third baseman with 10 or more triples since George Brett had 20 for the Royals in 1979. And he’s the first Tigers third baseman with 10 or more triples since Ossie Vitt had 12 in 1916.

    ... Presley joined Castellanos in the triples column when he banged a three-bagger against the right-field façade in the first. The Tigers lead the league in triples with 29.

    ... The Tigers have won six consecutive games against the Rockies.

