Detroit Tigers third baseman NickCastellanos, left, forces out Colorado Rockies' DJ LeMahieu at third base on a ground ball hit by Mark Reynolds to end the bottom of the first inning. (Photo: David Zalubowski, Associated Press)

Denver — At a place where pitches disappear in air that seems more like pure helium, the Tigers won in an unconventional way Monday at Coors Field.

They out-pitched the Rockies. Jordan Zimmermann somehow lasted five innings, and the bullpen held together for a 4-3 victory as 30,754 customers, many from the Tigers’ global cheering section, took in some mile-high drama.

The Tigers took a quick 2-0 lead in the first on an RBI double from Justin Upton and Nick Castellanos’ RBI single. Then, after Zimmermann had a rought second inning that turned into a 3-2 Rockies lead, the Tigers followed with two more in the third, with both runners scoring on Castellanos’ triple into the left-field corner.

Warwick Saupold, Daniel Stumpf, Drew VerHagen, Alex Wilson, and evolving put-away closer Shane Greene shut out the Rockies over the final four innings.

Zimmermann had a night that, for him, was all too reminiscent of some past ugly outings.

He threw 28 pitches in a scoreless first, got tattooed for four hits and three runs in the second, and never had a clean 1-2-3 inning as he allowed nine hits and all three Rockies runs.

But in throwing 103 pitches, he managed to make it through five innings and get a rare victory, his eighth of the season.

The Rockies outhit the Tigers, 13-9. But at a ballpark that might as well be a stand-in for Cape Canaveral, the Rockies hit only one home run, the only homer by either team, when Jonathan Lucroy blasted a two-run shot off Zimmermann in the second.

Based on some past misfortunes, the Tigers bullpen might not have been everyone’s bet to put the clamps on manager Bud Black’s bunch, which is scrambling toward a possible wild-card playoff ticket.

But the relievers survived, as first Warwick Saupold escaped. He allowed a pair of hits and loaded the bases on a one-out walk before striking out Colorado’s most dangerous agent, Nolan Arenado. Tigers manager Brad Ausmus waved on left-hander Daniel Stumpf, who then blew away Gerardo Parra to wipe away what looked like a certain Rockies ruckus.

In the seventh, after a leadoff single, Drew VerHagen got Ian Kennedy to swat a grounder to Castellanos, who ignited a 5-4-3 double play.

It was the Rockies’ last shot. Alex Wilson had a mow-'em-down eighth, and Greene finished matters in the ninth with three quick knockouts, the last two on strikeouts.

It was a bit of a quirky victory, this Tigers triumph. But the Tigers, after some tough times of late, might have been due one.