The Tigers will send six prospects to the Arizona Fall League, MLB announced Tuesday.

None of the six are among the Tigers' elite prospects.

Pitchers Adam Ravenelle, Zac Reininger and Spencer Turnbull are set to join infielders Kody Eaves and A.J. Simcox and outfielder Cam Gibson in playing for the Mesa Solar Sox, which also includes prospects from the Chicago Cubs, Houston Astros, Oakland A's and Washington Nationals.

Gibson is the most intriguing name heading off to the desert, as the former fifth-round pick of the Tigers has made huge strides this season as he's moved up from Single-A West Michigan to High-A Lakeland.

Combined at the two stops, Gibson, 23, the son of Tigers legend Kirk Gibson, has an impressive .825 OPS, with 13 homers, 47 RBIs and 18 stolen bases in 104 games. At Lakeland since his promotion, he has a .371 on-base percentage and a .476 slugging percentage.

Reininger, 24, too, is one to watch, as the shaggy-haired right-handed pitcher has flown through the system this season, from Single-A to a recent cameo in the major leagues. His fastball velocity is in the mid- to upper-90s since having Tommy John surgery in 2015, crazy considering the former eighth-round pick only threw in the 80s in high school.

The Tigers' top 10 prospects, at least according to Baseball America's midseason rankings, will not be attending the AFL. Most of them are pitchers, and the Tigers will be cautious with the workloads of the likes of Alex Faedo, Matt Manning, Beau Burrows, Kyle Funkhouser and Bryan Garcia.

Faedo, the Tigers' first-round draft pick this summer who signed for a $3.5-million bonus, won't throw his first professional pitch until sometime next spring, after a significantly heavy workload as the ace of the national-champion Florida Gators.

