Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander will start Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

It's been a rough stretch for the Detroit Tigers. And it doesn't figure to get any easier when September starts.

The Tigers have a chance to win a series against a playoff contender when they take on the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday afternoon at Coors Field. First pitch is at 3:10 p.m.

Three of the Tigers' last four series have been against teams primed for the postseason. They dropped two of three to the Dodgers and Yankees in back-to-back series, and followed suit against the rebuilding Chicago White Sox last weekend.

The Tigers have lost six straight series (counting the four-game home-and-home stretch against the Pirates as one series) following a four-game split with the Orioles on Aug. 3-6. They can halt that Wednesday, sending ace right-hander Justin Verlander (9-8, 3.90 ERA) to the mound. He's been red-hot in August, going 3-1 with a 2.50 ERA and a 0.81 WHIP. Opponents are hitting just .180 against him this month.

The Tigers will face righty Chad Bettis (0-1, 3.97 ERA), who is making just his fourth start of the season, after battling testicular cancer. He was a 14-game winner last season.

The Tigers once again will be without Miguel Cabrera, out with lower-back stiffness he says could affect the remainder of his career.

TIGERS AT ROCKIES

First pitch: 3:10 p.m. Wednesday, Coors Field, Colorado

TV/radio: Fox Sports Detroit/97.1 FM

Records: The Tigers are 57-74, fourth place in the American League Central Division, 17.5 games behind the Cleveland Indians. The Rockies are 72-60, third place in the National League West, 20 games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers, and four games in front for the second wild-card spot.

TIGERS LINEUP

1. Mikie Mahtook, RF

2. Dixon Machado, 2B

3. Justin Upton, LF

4. Nick Castellanos, 3B

5. James McCann, C

6. John Hicks, 1B

7. JaCoby Jones, CF

8. Jose Iglesias, SS

9. Justin Verlander, RHP

ROCKIES LINEUP

1. Charlie Blackmon, CF

2. DJ LeMahieu, 2B

3. Nolan Arenado, 3B

4. Gerardo Parra, LF

5. Ian Desmond, 1B

6. Carlos Gonzalez, RF

7. Trevor Story, SS

8. Tony Wolters, C

9. Chad Bettis, RHP

