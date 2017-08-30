Colorado Rockies' Ian Desmond, left, is tagged out at home plate by Detroit Tigers catcher James McCann during the second inning. (Photo: Jack Dempsey, Associated Press)

Denver — Eventually, that nuclear baseball plant known as Coors Field was going to blow up.

And it did, on the Tigers, late in Tuesday’s game, when the Rockies turned their seventh-inning at-bats into four runs, destroying what had been for Detroit a fairly pleasing effort, all before it turned into a 7-3 defeat.

Michael Fulmer, whose numbers lied about how well he pitched, pushed into the seventh, fighting a high pitch-count as he worked to save a gassed Tigers bullpen.

BOX SCORE: Rockies 7, Tigers 3

But a couple of singles and a sacrifice fly put the Rockies on top, 4-3. And after Daniel Stumpf got his lone, left-handed batter to cooperate, it was up to Warwick Saupold to keep it a one-run game.

No go. The ballpark in downtown Denver has a way of turning oxygen-light air into a thermal power that sends baseballs soaring toward the heavens.

Saupold lost old Birmingham Brother Rice prep star DJ LeMahieu to a walk, then was obliged to take on powerful third baseman Nolan Arenado.

Arenado won.

He blasted an 0-1 fastball from Saupold on a high, Rocky Mountain arc well into the left-center bleachers. It was now a 7-3 game and the Tigers weren’t making it back.

They had rallied niftily after the Rockies took an early 3-0 lead.

The Tigers got a run back in the fifth on back-to-back doubles to right-center from Mikie Mahtook and John Hicks.

They got two more runs in the seventh to tie it, 3-3, when Mahtook slammed a flat German Marquez slider 421 feet into the left-field bleachers. James McCann, who had been safe on a fielder’s choice when Nick Castellanos was thrown out at third, scored ahead of Mahtook’s trot home and Fulmer now had a tie game to take into the seventh.

Tigers manager Brad Ausmus was obliged to squeeze what he could from Fulmer. The Tigers had worn out five relievers in Monday’s victory and needed a full night from Fulmer, even if he has now thrown 164⅔ innings in 2017.

He finally was excused after throwing 109 pitches. It isn’t the kind of exertion the Tigers will want to repeat with a 24-year-old pitcher who threw 159 innings a year ago.

But he pitched with typical zest Tuesday and looked anything but like a man who needs a break.

Fulmer got poked in the first when LeMahieu, who scored three runs drove a fastball into the right-field balcony two batters into the Rockies’ first.

He got nicked for two more runs in the third when Gerardo Parra, on a good fastball away, blooped an opposite-field single to left to score Charlie Blackmon (infield single) and LeMahieu (walk).

Not a single serious hit against Fulmer in the third. And, considering the softer hits against him, not a bad night overall as he pitched 6⅓ innings, allowing eight hits overall, and five runs, while striking out three, walking one.

Fulmer, though, was down 3-0 early, all while the Tigers were looking like fish meal against Marquez.

Marquez is only 22 and the Tigers will be fine with not regularly seeing this other-league prodigy.

He torched the Tigers with a fastball-curveball concoction good for 10 strikeouts before Marquez disappeared with one gone in the seventh.

The Tigers and their bats dissolved in the eighth and ninth and now Ausmus’ crew can only hope Justin Verlander is up to old ways and can help swipe a series victory in Wednesday’s afternoon finale.

