Justin Verlander struck out nine over six innings and had an RBI single in Wednesday's victory. (Photo: David Zalubowski, Associated Press)

Denver — It might have been his last game in a Tigers uniform.

Although the Tigers say, officially, nothing is brewing ahead of Thursday’s midnight deadline for trades that enable new players to be eligible for October’s playoffs, neither are they denying that something could happen in the waning hours.

Verlander again looked Wednesday as if a postseason club would be cavalier in not taking advantage of a right-hander with his knack for putting away hitters and games.

He pitched six innings, leaving somewhat surprisingly after 98 pitches, allowing a single run on Charlie Blackmon’s homer, and only two more hits on a day he also struck out nine and walked none, as the Tigers whipped the Rockies, 6-2, at Coors Field to win a rare road series.

Verlander spiced his afternoon in Denver with his first RBI, which came in the first when he ripped a single to left-center that scored James McCann with the Tigers’ first run.

The Tigers have been shopping everyone, Verlander included, as their rebuilding plan slowly takes shape. Reports that he two weeks ago cleared waivers have made a potential swap possible.

But complications over prospects the Tigers would insist upon, not to mention the $56 million remaining on his 2018-2019 paydays, has made a deal, to date, a non-event.

He was marvelous Wednesday, and he had nice help from his lineup friends.

McCann lashed a 420-foot, three-run homer into the left-field bleachers in the fifth, while Nicholas Castellanos also slammed a long homer to left against Rockies starter Chad Bettis.

Castellanos added a double and single, while Jose Iglesias had three singles, on a day the Tigers had 11 hits.

Drew VerHagen and Alex Wilson pitched a pair of shutout innings in relief ahead of Shane Greene allowing a run on a single and double in the ninth.

