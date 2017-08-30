Tigers 6, Rockies 2
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Rockies starting pitcher Chad Bettis delivers a pitch
Rockies starting pitcher Chad Bettis delivers a pitch to Tigers' Mikie Mahtook in the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017, in Denver. The Tigers won, 6-2, to take the three-game series.  David Zalubowski, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Tigers starting pitcher Justin Verlander delivers to
Tigers starting pitcher Justin Verlander delivers to Rockies' DJ LeMahieu in the first inning.  David Zalubowski, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Tigers third baseman Nick Castellanos pursues a foul
Tigers third baseman Nick Castellanos pursues a foul ball off the bat of Rockies' Nolan Arenado in the first inning.  David Zalubowski, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Tigers starter Justin Verlander throws a pitch to Rockies'
Tigers starter Justin Verlander throws a pitch to Rockies' Nolan Arenado in the first inning.  Dustin Bradford, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Tigers second baseman Dixon Machado throws to first
Tigers second baseman Dixon Machado throws to first base to put out Rockies' Gerardo Parra to end the first inning.  David Zalubowski, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Detroit Tigers' James McCann, right, congratulates
Detroit Tigers' James McCann, right, congratulates Nicholas Castellanos, who heads back to the dugout after hitting a solo home run off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Chad Bettis during the third inning.  David Zalubowski, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Justin Verlander makes
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Justin Verlander makes a pickoff throw to first base to keep Colorado Rockies' Charlie Blackmon close to the bag in the third inning.  David Zalubowski, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Tigers' Justin Verlander fouls off a pitch
Detroit Tigers' Justin Verlander fouls off a pitch from Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Chad Bettis in the fourth inning.  David Zalubowski, AP
Fullscreen
Actress and model Kate Upton smiles as she talks on
Actress and model Kate Upton smiles as she talks on her mobile telephone while watching Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Justin Verlander, face the Colorado Rockies in the fourth inning.  David Zalubowski, AP
Fullscreen
Colorado Rockies' Gerardo Parra reacts after striking
Colorado Rockies' Gerardo Parra reacts after striking out against Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Justin Verlander in the fourth inning.  David Zalubowski, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos follows through
Detroit Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos follows through on a single off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Chad Bettis during the fifth inning.  David Zalubowski, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Tigers' James McCann watches his three-run
Detroit Tigers' James McCann watches his three-run home run off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Chad Bettis during the fifth inning.  David Zalubowski, AP
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Denver — It might have been his last game in a Tigers uniform.

    Although the Tigers say, officially, nothing is brewing ahead of Thursday’s midnight deadline for trades that enable new players to be eligible for October’s playoffs, neither are they denying that something could happen in the waning hours.

    Verlander again looked Wednesday as if a postseason club would be cavalier in not taking advantage of a right-hander with his knack for putting away hitters and games.

    He pitched six innings, leaving somewhat surprisingly after 98 pitches, allowing a single run on Charlie Blackmon’s homer, and only two more hits on a day he also struck out nine and walked none, as the Tigers whipped the Rockies, 6-2, at Coors Field to win a rare road series.

    BOX SCORE: Tigers 6, Rockies 2

    Verlander spiced his afternoon in Denver with his first RBI, which came in the first when he ripped a single to left-center that scored James McCann with the Tigers’ first run.

    The Tigers have been shopping everyone, Verlander included, as their rebuilding plan slowly takes shape. Reports that he two weeks ago cleared waivers have made a potential swap possible.

    But complications over prospects the Tigers would insist upon, not to mention the $56 million remaining on his 2018-2019 paydays, has made a deal, to date, a non-event.

    He was marvelous Wednesday, and he had nice help from his lineup friends.

    McCann lashed a 420-foot, three-run homer into the left-field bleachers in the fifth, while Nicholas Castellanos also slammed a long homer to left against Rockies starter Chad Bettis.

    Castellanos added a double and single, while Jose Iglesias had three singles, on a day the Tigers had 11 hits.

    Drew VerHagen and Alex Wilson pitched a pair of shutout innings in relief ahead of Shane Greene allowing a run on a single and double in the ninth.

    lynn.henning@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @Lynn_Henning

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE