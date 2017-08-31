Detroit Tigers trade outfielder Justin Upton
Tigers outfielder Justin Upton, left, talks with Miguel Cabrera after Upton scores the go-ahead run in the eighth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Tigers Opening Day on April 7, 2017, at Comerica Park in Detroit. Upton was traded to the Angels on Thursday.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers outfielder Justin Upton, center, walk to the practice field with Ian Kinsler, left, James McCann and Shane Greene, far right, at spring training at the Tigers practice fields in Lakeland, Fla.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers outfielder Justin Upton led the team with 28 home runs and 94 RBIs before his trade to the Angels.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
After a called third strike, Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez comes over to tag Tigers outfielder Justin Upton to complete the strikeout in the fourth inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
The Tigers' Justin Upton sits in the dugout in April at Comerica Park.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers left fielder Justin Upton fields a single by the Twins to put two men on base in the ninth inning at Comerica Park in an April game.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
From left, the Tigers' Nick Castellanos, Ian Kinsler, Jose Iglesias, Justin Upton, Tyler Collins and Andrew Romine talk before taking the field for an April game at Comerica Park.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers left fielder Justin Upton makes a running catch on a line drive by the Twins' Joe Mauer in the ninth inning of an April game at Comerica Park.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
The Tigers' Justin Upton hits a two-run home run in the sixth inning against the Minnesota Twins in an April game at Comerica Park.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
The Tigers' Miguel Cabrera, right, congratulates Justin Upton after Upton's home run in the sixth inning against the Minnesota Twins during an April game at Comerica Park.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
The Tigers' Justin Upton hits a two-run home run in the fourth inning against the Seattle Mariners during an April game at Comerica Park.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
The Tigers' Tyler Collins congratulates Justin Upton after Upton's two-run home run in the fourth inning against the Seattle Mariners during an April game at Comerica Park.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
The Tigers' Justin Upton is shown at bat against the White Sox during an April game at Comerica Park.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers first-base coach Omar Vizquel congratulates Justin Upton after he singles to score Mikie Mahtook in the sixth inning of an April game at Comerica Park.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
The Tigers' Justin Upton, right, congratulates Nick Castellanos after Castellanos scores on a double by Victor Martinez in the first inning against the Cleveland Indians during a May game at Comerica Park.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Thge Tigers' Justin Upton is shown in the dugout in the 12th inning against the Baltimore Orioles during a May game at Comerica Park.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
The Tigers' Justin Upton hits a three-run home run in the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim during a June game at Comerica Park. The Angels acquired Upton on Thursday.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
The Tigers' Justin Upton, second from right, talks with John Hicks in the dugout in the eighth inning of a June game at Comerica Park.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers left fielder Justin Upton is about to throw the ball in after fielding a single by Arizona's Jake Lamb in a June game at Comerica Park.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
The Tigers' Justin Upton hits a three-run home run in the first inning against the Kansas City Royals during a June game at Comerica Park.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
The Tigers' J.D. Martinez, right, congratulates Justin Upton after his three-run home run in the first inning against the Kansas City Royals during a June game at Comerica Park.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
    Detroit — The Tigers are losing a Justin — just not the one most expected.

    The Tigers and Los Angeles Angels are in agreement on a trade of Justin Upton, the Tigers confirmed Thursday afternoon. The Tigers are getting a right-handed pitching prospect, Grayson Long, and a player to be named for Upton, who’s having a career year.

    The waiver trade deadline is midnight Thursday.

    "He has been a consummate professional in his time here," Tigers GM Al Avila said of Upton, in a statement. "And the Tigers wish him and his family all the best moving forward.”

    Upton, 30, got off to a slow start in 2016, the first year of his six-year, $132.75 million deal with the Tigers. But late last summer, he caught fire and hasn’t slowed since. This season, the left fielder has hit .279/.362/.542 with 28 homers and 94 RBIs. His WAR (Wins Above Replacement) is 5.0, second-best of his career.

    The Angels, getting a down year from Albert Pujols, are in serious need of some offense as they go hunting for one of the American League’s two wild-card spots. In Los Angeles, Upton will replace Cameron Maybin, another ex-Tiger, who was traded to the Houston Astros on Thursday, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

    In long letter to fans, Tigers plead for patience

    According to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, the Angels are expected to pick up most of Upton’s salary for the rest of this season. Upton can opt out of his contract after this season, and might’ve informed the Tigers — who are in rebuilding mode — of his intentions to do so. That could’ve convinced Avila to trade him now, for anything, rather than risk losing him for nothing this offseason. If Upton had told the Tigers of his intentions to stick with his contract, they could’ve dealt him this winter for a greater-value package.

    Instead, all the risk of Upton again testing the free-agent market will be assumed by the Angels. Upton has been tight-lipped all season when asked about his opt-out intentions.

    Analysts: Tigers land possible fifth starter for Upton

    This will be his fifth major-league team in 11 seasons, and the stunning move comes just days after the Tigers sent a long letter to season-ticket holders pleading for patience as the team starts the potentially long, painful process of rebuilding.

    Long, 23, was the eighth-best prospect in the Angels’ system, according to Baseball America’s July rankings. The 6-foot-5, 230-pounder slipped from No. 7 after the 2016 season, No. 6 following the 2015 season. A third-round draft pick out of Texas A&M in 2015, he has 217 strikeouts in 218.1 minor-league innings. In mostly starts, he has a 3.05 ERA and a 1.209 WHIP, though some analysts see his future as a major-league reliever. He’s reached as high as Double A, and will join the Double-A SeaWolves for their final four games of the season.

    “Grayson is a workhorse-type starter who throws strikes and has a great makeup. Our scouts project him to be a starter at the major-league level," Avila said.

    As the waiver deadline approached, most Tigers fans were waiting for news on another Justin, Justin Verlander, though it remains unlikely he'll be dealt.

    tpaul@detroitnews.com

    twitter.com/tonypaul1984

