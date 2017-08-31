Outfielder Justin Upton leads the Tigers with 28 home runs and 94 RBIs this season. He was reportedly traded to the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday. (Photo: Robin Buckson / Detroit News)

Detroit — The Tigers are losing a Justin — just not the one most expected.

The Tigers and Los Angeles Angels are in agreement on a trade of Justin Upton, the Tigers confirmed Thursday afternoon. The Tigers are getting a right-handed pitching prospect, Grayson Long, and a player to be named for Upton, who’s having a career year.

The waiver trade deadline is midnight Thursday.

"He has been a consummate professional in his time here," Tigers GM Al Avila said of Upton, in a statement. "And the Tigers wish him and his family all the best moving forward.”

Upton, 30, got off to a slow start in 2016, the first year of his six-year, $132.75 million deal with the Tigers. But late last summer, he caught fire and hasn’t slowed since. This season, the left fielder has hit .279/.362/.542 with 28 homers and 94 RBIs. His WAR (Wins Above Replacement) is 5.0, second-best of his career.

The Angels, getting a down year from Albert Pujols, are in serious need of some offense as they go hunting for one of the American League’s two wild-card spots. In Los Angeles, Upton will replace Cameron Maybin, another ex-Tiger, who was traded to the Houston Astros on Thursday, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

According to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, the Angels are expected to pick up most of Upton’s salary for the rest of this season. Upton can opt out of his contract after this season, and might’ve informed the Tigers — who are in rebuilding mode — of his intentions to do so. That could’ve convinced Avila to trade him now, for anything, rather than risk losing him for nothing this offseason. If Upton had told the Tigers of his intentions to stick with his contract, they could’ve dealt him this winter for a greater-value package.

Instead, all the risk of Upton again testing the free-agent market will be assumed by the Angels. Upton has been tight-lipped all season when asked about his opt-out intentions.

This will be his fifth major-league team in 11 seasons, and the stunning move comes just days after the Tigers sent a long letter to season-ticket holders pleading for patience as the team starts the potentially long, painful process of rebuilding.

Long, 23, was the eighth-best prospect in the Angels’ system, according to Baseball America’s July rankings. The 6-foot-5, 230-pounder slipped from No. 7 after the 2016 season, No. 6 following the 2015 season. A third-round draft pick out of Texas A&M in 2015, he has 217 strikeouts in 218.1 minor-league innings. In mostly starts, he has a 3.05 ERA and a 1.209 WHIP, though some analysts see his future as a major-league reliever. He’s reached as high as Double A, and will join the Double-A SeaWolves for their final four games of the season.

“Grayson is a workhorse-type starter who throws strikes and has a great makeup. Our scouts project him to be a starter at the major-league level," Avila said.

As the waiver deadline approached, most Tigers fans were waiting for news on another Justin, Justin Verlander, though it remains unlikely he'll be dealt.

