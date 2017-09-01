Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander accomplished a lot during his tenure in Detroit, but never won a World Series championship. He will pursue that feat with the Houston Astros. (Photo: Robin Buckson / Detroit News)

Late Thursday night, Justin Verlander became a former Tiger.

On Friday, he started saying his goodbyes — and his hellos.

In an afternoon post on Instagram, the long-time Tigers ace thanked Detroit and Tigers fans, for whom he’s thrilled for the better part of 13 seasons — with a Cy Young and MVP Award, two no-hitters, and five postseason appearances.

He also greeted his new fans in Houston, and vowed to immediately get involved in Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. He’ll make his Astros debut on Tuesday in Seattle.

Here was Verlander’s complete message on Instagram, which also included a video in which he called the decision to accept the trade the hardest of his life:

“Thank you to Detroit for an incredible 13-seasons, a city that will always be important to me. But now I couldn’t be more excited to join the Astros and am looking forward to getting started right away. I am committed to making an impact off the field, especially during such difficult times. My Foundation, Wins for Warriors, will continue to do the great work we have started in Detroit, but will also expand to Houston effective immediately and get involved with aiding the #HurricaneHarvey disaster relief efforts. @winsforwarriors

The Astros held a press conference Friday to discuss the addition of Verlander, but he hasn’t yet met the media in Houston.