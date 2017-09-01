Top 2nd: Tigers 0, Indians 0
Carlos Santana doubled to left field with one out to give the Indians a runner in scoring position. After Matt Boyd struck out Yandy Diaz, Brandon Guyer was able to work a walk. Boyd was able to get Yan Gomes to groundout back to the mound to get out of the frame.
Boyd's pitch count is elevated at 40.
Bottom 1st: Tigers 0, Indians 0
Ian Kinsler grounded out to third, Alex Presley grounded out to second and Miguel Cabrera made a loud out to deep center field as Carlos Carrasco set the Tigers down in order in the 1st.
Top 1st: Tigers 0, Indians 0
Austin Jackson drove a one-out single to center field off of Matt Boyd, but the young Tigers pitcher was able to bounce back and get Jose Ramirez to ground into an inning-ending double play.
Francisco Lindor popped out to first to leadoff the frame.
TIGERS VS. INDIANS
When: Friday, 1 p.m.
Where: Comerica Park, Detroit
TV/radio: Fox Sports Detroit/97.1 FM
Pitching matchup: LHP Matthew Boyd (5-8, 6.13) vs. RHP Carlos Carrasco (13-6, 3.78)
