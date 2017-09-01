The Indians' Edwin Encarnacion rounds the bases on his solo home run off the Tigers' Drew VerHagen in the sixth inning Friday afternoon at Comerica Park. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

Detroit — The front office is making moves for the future, but for the players left behind to in the wake of the high-profile trades Thursday, there still is a month of games left to play. They are not inconsequential to them.

“The expectations here are different now,” catcher James McCann said. “But the outlook of everything in here is still about showing up to win. Just because you don’t have the big names doesn’t mean you show up and just hand it over to the other team.”

The Tigers didn’t just hand over Game 1 of the doubleheader Friday. But the Indians won it anyway.

Jay Bruce hit a one-out, pinch-hit triple into the gap in right-center field off closer Shane Greene in the top of the ninth inning and scored on a single by Francisco Lindor, as the Indians won their eighth straight game, 3-2.

The Tigers loaded the bases in the bottom of the ninth off closer Cody Allen — singles by McCann and Jose Iglesias, each with three hits on the day — and a two-out single by Alex Presley.

At that point, Indians manager Terry Francona called on side-arming right-hander Joe Smith to face Miguel Cabrera. Cabrera lined out to shortstop to end the game.

The Tigers, the day after ace Justin Verlander and left fielder and top run producer Justin Upton were traded away, had tied the game in the bottom of the eighth.

After being stymied for seven innings by Indians starter Carlos Carrasco, they came to bat in the eighth inning trailing 2-1 and facing Indians set-up man Bryan Shaw. Presley singled and went to third on a base hit by Nick Castellanos.

With two outs, Francona summoned Allen to face Mikie Mahtook.

Mahtook topped a slow roller that shortstop Francisco Lindor couldn’t field cleanly. Infield hit. Tie game.

Mahtook started in left field, which he figures to do a lot in Upton’s absence. Miguel Cabrera, still dealing with lower back soreness, was the designated hitter while veteran Efren Navarro, just purchased from Toledo, started at first base.

The Tigers are expected a decision soon regarding the appeal of Cabrera’s seven-game suspension from the brawl with the Yankees.

There were two hitters in the lineup with an average above .260 — Presley and Mahtook.

“There will be more players coming up and young players getting some opportunities,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “But we need to see the effort. I don’t think it will be a problem, but there are going to be young players up here and we want to see that effort and the energy.”

Most of the energy was subdued by the right-arm of Carrasco who beat the Tigers for the fourth time this season. He went seven innings, allowing a run and six hits with eight strikeouts.

An RBI double by Jose Iglesias was the only run he allowed. It was just the sixth run he’s given up to the Tigers in four starts against them this season.

Left-hander Matthew Boyd, who had allowed 12 runs in 8.1 innings in his two previous starts, battled his way effectively through five innings. He gave up a run and five hits and struck out five.

He left a 1-1 game to the bullpen.

Drew VerHagen was greeted in the top of the sixth by a long home run from Edwin Encarnacion, his 32nd, breaking the tie.

Joe Jimenez and Alex Wilson each pitched a scoreless inning to get the game to the ninth.

