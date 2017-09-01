Tigers' Miguel Cabrera reacts after flying out during the sixth inning on Friday. (Photo: Carlos Osorio, Associated Press)

Detroit — Those taking note of subtle changes in Detroit’s baseball atmosphere had a scratch-pad full of jottings Friday at Comerica Park.

Temperatures slipped into the 50s as more than a taste of autumn arrived.

Lots of new and once-familiar names — Jairo Labourt and Bryan Holaday — made their way into the Tigers box score.

And, yes, the scoreboard might have testified to twists in Detroit’s lineup and roster as the Indians bashed Detroit, 10-0, on an evening when trade shock triggered by Justin Verlander’s and Justin Upton’s exits seemed to envelop a town and a ballpark.

BOX SCORE: Indians 10, Tigers 0

The Tigers lost the first act of Friday’s day-night doubleheader, 3-2, when the Indians got a run in the ninth, and when Miguel Cabrera’s two-out, bases loaded liner in the ninth crashed into the glove of Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor.

The Tigers’ evening follow-up wasn’t big on suspense.

The Indians evicted Tigers starter Buck Farmer after three innings and four batters, hammering him for five runs on three hits, three walks, and a hit batter.

The Tigers, meanwhile, were getting accustomed to their new lives as a team minus a few past stars and friends.

Effects were obvious.

Through five innings, Detroit had but two hits, both of them doubles, and both from Andrew Romine.

They finished the night with seven, eight fewer than the Indians accumulated, with most coming against Farmer, Blaine Hardy, and Jeff Ferrell.

The highlights, which carried extra weight Friday given Detroit’s rebuilding plans, included scoreless relief innings from rookie Zac Reininger, as well as Labourt, the young left-hander who looks as tall as the Fisher Building.

Each man gave up a hit but each looked good, Reininger especially as he struck out a pair of batters.

Daniel Stumpf, the left-hander who is having a nice debut year in Detroit, also pitched a clean inning, with two strikeouts.

But there was never any real pretense Friday the Tigers were going to make this a game.

No one but Romine got more than one hit. And no one but Romine had an extra-base hit.

The crowd, which was announced at 24,342, seemed not overly bothered. Customers for the most part had brought an extra layer Friday and seemed to enjoy the crisp air, if not the score.

Those on Detroit’s side, anyway.

The Indians are enjoying pure baseball exhilaration.

They’ve now won 10 consecutive games as they get ready, a month from now, to chase that World Series they came so close to claiming last autumn.

The Tigers have other plans, and realities, at work.

Friday night’s score was one evening’s testimony to what lay ahead.

