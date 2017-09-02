The Tigers' Miguel Cabrera is held back during a sixth-inning bench-clearing fight with the New York Yankees. (Photo: Gregory Shamus, Getty Images)

Detroit – The Tigers’ Miguel Cabrera and Alex Wilson each got one game shaved off the original suspensions they were assessed after their participation in a brawl with the Yankees on Aug. 24.

The results of their appeal were delivered on Saturday. Cabrera will be suspended for six games instead of seven; Wilson three instead of four.

Both will begin serving their time with Saturday night’s home game against the Indians.

Manager Brad Ausmus will serve his one-game suspension Saturday, as well. Gene Lamont will manage the team against the Indians.

Ausmus’ suspension was tied to Wilson’s actions. Because Wilson threw at Yankees third baseman Todd Frazier after both teams were warned, the manager gets an automatic suspension.

