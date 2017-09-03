Tigers left fielder Mikie Mahtook leaps but is unable to catch the solo home run hit by the Indians’ Jose Ramirez during the first inning Sunday in Detroit. (Photo: Carlos Osorio / Associated Press)

Detroit — Somewhere this is written in red in the handbook on rebuilding baseball teams: Warning! The process is likely to be painful. Young, inexperienced players will take their lumps.

The lumps are coming in droves for the Tigers.

The Central Division-leading Indians completed a four-game sweep at Comerica Park Sunday, pounding out an 11-1 win. The gap between the top and bottom of the division is vast and this was not a fair fight.

The combined score for the four games this weekend: 29-5. It was the Indians’ 11th straight win.

Indians second baseman Jose Ramirez continued his season-long assault on Tigers pitching. He went 5 for 5, all extra base hits, and knocked in three runs. He hit two home runs and three doubles — 14 total bases. In 15 games against the Tigers this season, he’s hitting .472 with six doubles, two triples and eight home runs.

He is the third player in Indians history (and 13th in major-league history) to produce five extra base hits in one game — the last was Kelly Shoppach in 2008. He did it against the Tigers, also.

Both his homers Sunday were fence-scrapers. The first one, off Chad Bell in the first, hit off the yellow padding atop the fence in left field.

The ball bounced up and Mikie Mahtook tried to bat it back in play. He ended up batting it over the fence — though that was inconsequential. It was a home run before the carom.

On Ramirez’s second home run, barely clearing the wall in right, the ball tipped off the out-reached glove of Alex Presley.

The Indians ruined the first big-league start for Bell. He lasted four innings, giving up five runs and eight hits.

He left a bases-loaded, no-out mess in the fifth inning for rookie Zac Reininger to clean up. In just his third big-league appearance, Reininger did yeoman’s work escaping the inning with only a run scoring — on a single by Yandy Diaz.

But his day got worse in a hurry. Francisco Lindor hit a 431-foot home run off him in the sixth. The ball landed just under the Pepsi sign in right field. It was his 26th home run, setting the Indians’ single-season record for shortstops.

Ramirez blasted a two-run home run off Reininger, as well.

Daniel Norris, making his first relief appearance, faced four batters and did not record an out in the eighth inning.

He gave up back-to-back doubles to Ramirez and Encarnacion, before walking the next two and loading the bases.

Joe Jimenez walked Roberto Perez with the bases loaded before getting out of the inning.

The Tigers offense seemed to be in a hurry in this series, swinging early and often. In the four games, they drew three walks, two of them Sunday.

Right-hander Josh Tomlin, making his first start since July 30, didn’t allow an extra base hit in 5.2 innings and erased three runners with double-play balls.

The Tigers scored their run in the second on consecutive singles by Jeimer Candelario, James McCann and JaCoby Jones.

