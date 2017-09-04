Tigers, Yankees brawl at Comerica Park
The Tigers' Miguel Cabrera (24) tangles on the ground
The Tigers' Miguel Cabrera (24) tangles on the ground with Yankees catcher Austin Romine as Tigers' Andrew Romine, top, tries to separate them during a bench-clearing fight Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017, at Comerica Park in Detroit.  Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
The Tigers' Miguel Cabrera is held back during a sixth-inning
The Tigers' Miguel Cabrera is held back during a sixth-inning bench-clearing fight with the New York Yankees.  Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
Yankees starter Jaime Garcia delivers a first-inning
Yankees starter Jaime Garcia delivers a first-inning pitch.  Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
Tigers starter Michael Fulmer throws a first-inning
Tigers starter Michael Fulmer throws a first-inning pitch.  Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
The Tigers' Miguel Cabrera hits a first-inning fly
The Tigers' Miguel Cabrera hits a first-inning fly ball.  Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
Tigers outfielder Justin Upton hits a solo home run
Tigers outfielder Justin Upton hits a solo home run against the Yankees during the first inning.  Duane Burleson, Associated Press
The Tigers' Justin Upton celebrates with Miguel Cabrera
The Tigers' Justin Upton celebrates with Miguel Cabrera (24) after hitting a solo home run against the Yankees during the first inning.  Duane Burleson, Associated Press
The Yankees' Gary Sanchez celebrates with teammate
The Yankees' Gary Sanchez celebrates with teammate Aaron Judge (99) after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning.  Duane Burleson, Associated Press
The Tigers' JaCoby Jones singles to drive in two runs
The Tigers' JaCoby Jones singles to drive in two runs and give them a 5-3 lead over the Yankees during the fifth inning.  Duane Burleson, Associated Press
The Tigers' Jose Iglesias watches his hit against the
The Tigers' Jose Iglesias watches his hit against the Yankees that bounced over the wall for a two-run ground-rule double in the fifth inning.  Duane Burleson, Associated Press
The Tigers' James McCann celebrates with Justin Upton
The Tigers' James McCann celebrates with Justin Upton (8) after McCann scores a fifth-inning run.  Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
The Tigers' JaCoby Jones hits a two-run single in the
The Tigers' JaCoby Jones hits a two-run single in the fifth inning.  Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
The Yankees' Austin Romine is held back by the Tigers'
The Yankees' Austin Romine is held back by the Tigers' Victor Martinez during a bench-clearing fight in the sixth inning.  Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera looks back at the New
Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera looks back at the New York Yankees as he is guided off the field by teammate Ian Kinsler, right, and Jose Iglesias (1) following a bench-clearing fight during the sixth inning.  Duane Burleson, AP
The Yankees' Austin Romine is held back by Tigers'
The Yankees' Austin Romine is held back by Tigers' Victor Martinez during a bench-clearing fight in the sixth inning.  Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
The Yankees' Austin Romine is held back by Tigers'
The Yankees' Austin Romine is held back by Tigers' Victor Martinez during a bench-clearing fight in the sixth inning.  Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
Tigers' Andrew Romine talks to his brother Yankees
Tigers' Andrew Romine talks to his brother Yankees catcher Austin Romine and first base coach first base coach Tony Pena (56) during a bench clearing fight in the sixth inning.  Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
Benches clear in the sixth inning during a game between
Benches clear in the sixth inning during a game between the New York Yankees and Detroit Tigers.  Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi, left, argues
New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi, left, argues with umpire crew chief Dana DeMuth after being ejected by home plate umpire Carlos Torres during the sixth inning.  Duane Burleson, AP
Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander gets involved in a
Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander gets involved in a seventh-inning benches-clearing dispute.  Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
Detroit Tigers hitting coach Lloyd McClendon, left,
Detroit Tigers hitting coach Lloyd McClendon, left, tries to pull Justin Verlander, center, away from New York Yankees' Chase Headley during the second bench-clearing of the baseball game, in the seventh inning.  Duane Burleson, AP
Tigers' Ian Kinsler and head athletic trainer Kevin
Tigers' Ian Kinsler and head athletic trainer Kevin Rand, right, check out James McCann after he was hit in the head by a pitch in the seventh inning.  Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
Tigers manager Brad Ausmus argues with umpire Dana
Tigers manager Brad Ausmus argues with umpire Dana DeMuth after James McCann was hit in the head by a pitch in the seventh inning.  Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
Detroit Tigers' Jose Iglesias reacts after hitting
Detroit Tigers' Jose Iglesias reacts after hitting a three-run double to take a 9-6 lead over the New York Mets during the seventh inning.  Duane Burleson, AP
Yankees' Todd Frazier is held back as benches clear
Yankees' Todd Frazier is held back as benches clear in the eighth inning after he was hit by a pitch.  Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
Yankees' Brett Gardner is held back as benches clear
Yankees' Brett Gardner is held back as benches clear in the eighth inning.  Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
Tigers pitcher Shane Greene celebrates a 10-6 win over
Tigers pitcher Shane Greene celebrates a 10-6 win over the New York Yankees.  Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
    Baltimore — New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez had his suspension reduced from four days to three after appealing his punishment for his part in a brawl against Detroit.

    Sanchez was to begin serving the MLB suspension on Monday and will miss New York’s three-game series against the Orioles.

    The suspension stems from the Aug. 24 game against the Tigers. Yankees reliever Tommy Kahnle threw behind Miguel Cabrera in the sixth inning, and Kahnle was ejected.

    Post by ElGarySanchez.

    But before play resumed, Cabrera and New York catcher Austin Romine scuffled near home plate. Sanchez, the designated hitter, left the bench and punched both Cabrera and Nick Castellanos.

    Cabrera was suspended for seven games, though it was reduced to six following appeal.

    New York trails first-place Boston by 31/2 games in the AL East and holds the league’s top wild-card spot.

    Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.