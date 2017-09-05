Tigers pitcher Anibal Sanchez bends over after being hit by a line drive from Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield, as manager Brad Ausmus, left, and trainer Kevin Rand check on his injury during the first inning. Sanchez left the game. (Photo: Paul Sancya, Associated Press)

Detroit — Anibal Sanchez was hoping to salvage his season with a couple of good starts in September.

There is a chance, if the Tigers exercise their buyout, he could hit the free agent market this winter. He last pitched on Aug. 16 before going on the disabled list with a hamstring injury.

His start Tuesday lasted five pitches. Whit Merrifield laced a 2-2 fastball off Sanchez’s right leg.

Sanchez scrambled to retrieve the ball, but threw it over first baseman John Hicks’ head. He immediately bent over in pain. The pain didn’t abate after a couple of warm-up pitches and he came out of the game.

Tigers said Sanchez left with right calf bruise. X-rays were negative.

Myles Jaye was hurried into the game.



