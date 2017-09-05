Tigers right-hander Anibal Sanchez will start Tuesday night against the Royals. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

Anibal Sanchez officially returns to the mound Tuesday night after a trip to the disabled list.

The Tigers look a heck of a lot different than they did the last time he pitched.

Justin Upton and Justin Verlander are traded away, to the Angels and Astros, respectively. Victor Martinez is done for the season with an irregular heartbeat. Miguel Cabrera is serving his suspension for his part in an Aug. 24 brawl with the Yankees.

James McCann is hitting cleanup.

Sanchez (3-3, 6.95 ERA) will be tasked with trying to help the Tigers halt a five-game losing streak, while bouncing back from a hamstring injury. He's been hit hard in his last three starts, yielding 17 runs on 23 hits in 11.1 innings.

The Tigers will face Royals left-hander Jason Vargas (14-9, 3.87 ERA). First pitch is at 7:10 p.m.

ROYALS AT TIGERS

First pitch: 7:10 p.m. Tuesday, Comerica Park, Detroit

TV/radio: Fox Sports Detroit/97.1 FM

Records: The Tigers are 58-79, fourth place in the American League Central Division, 23 games behind the Cleveland Indians. The Royals are 68-68, third place in the AL Central, 12.5 games behind the Indians, and 2.5 games behind the second wild-card spot.

ROYALS LINEUP

1. Whit Merrifield, 2B

2. Lorenzo Cain, CF

3. Melky Cabrera, RF

4. Eric Hosmer, 1B

5. Salvador Perez, C

6. Mike Moustakas, 3B

7. Brandon Moss, DH

8. Alcides Escobar, SS

9. Alex Gordon, LF

SP: Jason Vargas, LHP

TIGERS LINEUP

1. Ian Kinsler, 2B

2. Mikie Mahtook, LF

3. Nick Castellanos, DH

4. James McCann, C

5. John Hicks, 1B

6. Jeimer Candelario, 3B

7. Alex Presley, RF

8. JaCoby Jones, CF

9. Jose Iglesias, SS

10. Anibal Sanchez, RHP